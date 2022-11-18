Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
Animal Rescue League: Make every day Turkey Day by adopting ‘Kate,’ the ‘happy-go-lucky’ turkey
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A recent arrival at the Animal Rescue League in Dedham won’t be on anyone’s Thanksgiving dinner table this year, and could be a welcome addition to any household looking for a poultry pet. “Kate” the domesticated turkey is up for adoption, according to the...
Celebrity chef surprises families with meals and more as part of ‘Hope for the Holidays’ campaign
GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A local celebrity chef has been delivering meals on wheels to local families strained by hardships. Chef Ming Tsai has been teaming up with the non-profit, Family Reach, to surprise local families with meals, gifts and essentials ahead of Thanksgiving as part of his Bing Dong Dine campaign.
Local company develops adhesive that could be gamechanger for bone fracture healing
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Local researchers believe they have developed an adhesive that could help broken bones heal faster. Lowell-based RevBio told 7NEWS they hope their biomaterial, “Tetranite,” can one day be used to treat osteoporosis or spinal fractures. The adhesive is being developed to help bond fractures and fill gaps as new bone material grows.
MBTA suspends Green Line B Branch service due to accident
BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident near the Boston University Bridge between a car and a Green Line train led to suspended service Wednesday. Around 3:00 p.m. an outbound Green Line train collided with a sedan, causing extensive damage to the car. The MBTA Twitter account said service was suspended between...
Christmas tree from Novia Scotia arrives at Boston Common for 81st annual lighting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Common’s Christmas tree is set to arrive from Nova Scotia Tuesday at 11 a.m., just over a week before it will be the centerpiece of the city’s 81st annual tree lighting. The 45-foot white spruce will be lit on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m....
MBTA closes staircase at JFK/UMass due to critical structural issue
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has closed a staircase at the Columbia Rd. entrance of the JFK/Umass Red Line station due to a “critical structural issue.”. The safety issues were unveiled during a recent inspection, the MBTA said. A closer look revealed that there are more problems with the pedestrian concourse that need to be addressed.
JOS: 2 Women injured in Hingham Apple store crash speak on the ‘insane’ experience
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Soni Baker and her friend Heather Eaton were sitting in the middle of the Apple store Monday when an SUV crashed through the window, hitting the two 21-year-olds. Baker was injured in the crash, and she spoke on the moments where she struggled to process exactly...
Man saved from burning car in Raynham
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rescued by a Good Samaritan when his car went up in flames on Route 24 in Raynham Sunday. The car had crashed and landed down the embankment next to an overpass when Brian Maynard was driving by and saw smoke. Maynard said he initially thought it was just a brush fire, but soon realized a car was burning and someone was stuck inside.
7NEWS sources: Drugs, likely fentanyl, found in Malden building where Hazmat crews responded
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hazardous material crews responded to a building in Malden Wednesday afternoon after an unknown powder was found in the building. The Malden Fire Department had called in hazmat crews to assist at an apartment complex on Cory Lane after an unknown powder was found in the building around 11:30 Wednesday morning. 7NEWS sources said the powder was drugs, specifically fentanyl.
South Shore Hospital provides update on patient care after Apple store crash in Hingham injured 19
WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials at South Shore Hospital provided an update on the conditions of the patients the hospital took in Monday after a driver crashed through an Apple store in Hingham. Dr. Jason Tracy said eight patients remain at South Shore Hospital, two of which are in intensive...
Tractor trailer crashes into pole, knocks down utility wires in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor trailer crashed into a pole Monday afternoon, pulling down utility wires. The Chelsea Fire Deputy Chief said the truck hit a low-hanging wire and pulled down another wire, which hung over the cab of the truck. Eversource turned off the power so the driver...
Rhode Island man accused of drugging woman’s drink, raping her in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - An NBA skills trainer from Rhode Island was arraigned Monday on rape and drugging charges stemming from a Boston criminal investigation. Prosecutors say video surveillance shows Robert McClanaghan putting his hand in his pants pocket and slipping something into a woman’s drink when she was distracted.
State police trooper escorts geese to safety on Rt. 128 In Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper helped get a pair of geese to safety on Route 128 in Wakefield Tuesday morning. The geese tried to cross the busy highway during rush hour at 8 a.m. The trooper stopped his cruiser and got out to usher the geese...
At least 1 killed, 19 injured after SUV crashes through Apple store in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed and more than a dozen others were injured after a vehicle smashed through a storefront at a shopping plaza in Hingham Monday morning. A technical rescue involving multiple fire departments was needed on Derby Street sometime after 10 a.m. when the vehicle...
Two residents injured, multiple pets killed in Pepperell house fire
PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two residents suffered from smoke inhalation Sunday night as crews worked to put out a fire in Pepperell that killed at least seven dogs. Pepperell Fire Chief Brian Borneman said the fire occurred on Mill Street, where crews were called in around 8 p.m. Both Pepperell...
WATCH: Boston Police seek public’s help in IDing woman accused of vandalism, biting restaurant employee
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect after an assault at a restaurant in Dorchester – all of which was caught on tape. It was Sunday, Nov. 20, when a woman entered Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa on Blue Hill...
Boston Police seeking publics help to ID man in connection to Assault and Battery in Theater District
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said Tuesday they are looking for a man wanted in connection to an assault in the Theatre District that sent a man to the hospital. At about 1:48 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 police responded a report of assault and battery on Tremont Street. Police said the man punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head. The injury required emergency brain surgery.
