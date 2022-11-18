ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Local company develops adhesive that could be gamechanger for bone fracture healing

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Local researchers believe they have developed an adhesive that could help broken bones heal faster. Lowell-based RevBio told 7NEWS they hope their biomaterial, “Tetranite,” can one day be used to treat osteoporosis or spinal fractures. The adhesive is being developed to help bond fractures and fill gaps as new bone material grows.
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

MBTA suspends Green Line B Branch service due to accident

BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident near the Boston University Bridge between a car and a Green Line train led to suspended service Wednesday. Around 3:00 p.m. an outbound Green Line train collided with a sedan, causing extensive damage to the car. The MBTA Twitter account said service was suspended between...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

MBTA closes staircase at JFK/UMass due to critical structural issue

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has closed a staircase at the Columbia Rd. entrance of the JFK/Umass Red Line station due to a “critical structural issue.”. The safety issues were unveiled during a recent inspection, the MBTA said. A closer look revealed that there are more problems with the pedestrian concourse that need to be addressed.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man saved from burning car in Raynham

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rescued by a Good Samaritan when his car went up in flames on Route 24 in Raynham Sunday. The car had crashed and landed down the embankment next to an overpass when Brian Maynard was driving by and saw smoke. Maynard said he initially thought it was just a brush fire, but soon realized a car was burning and someone was stuck inside.
RAYNHAM, MA
whdh.com

7NEWS sources: Drugs, likely fentanyl, found in Malden building where Hazmat crews responded

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hazardous material crews responded to a building in Malden Wednesday afternoon after an unknown powder was found in the building. The Malden Fire Department had called in hazmat crews to assist at an apartment complex on Cory Lane after an unknown powder was found in the building around 11:30 Wednesday morning. 7NEWS sources said the powder was drugs, specifically fentanyl.
MALDEN, MA
whdh.com

Tractor trailer crashes into pole, knocks down utility wires in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor trailer crashed into a pole Monday afternoon, pulling down utility wires. The Chelsea Fire Deputy Chief said the truck hit a low-hanging wire and pulled down another wire, which hung over the cab of the truck. Eversource turned off the power so the driver...
CHELSEA, MA
whdh.com

Rhode Island man accused of drugging woman’s drink, raping her in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - An NBA skills trainer from Rhode Island was arraigned Monday on rape and drugging charges stemming from a Boston criminal investigation. Prosecutors say video surveillance shows Robert McClanaghan putting his hand in his pants pocket and slipping something into a woman’s drink when she was distracted.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

whdh.com

Two residents injured, multiple pets killed in Pepperell house fire

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two residents suffered from smoke inhalation Sunday night as crews worked to put out a fire in Pepperell that killed at least seven dogs. Pepperell Fire Chief Brian Borneman said the fire occurred on Mill Street, where crews were called in around 8 p.m. Both Pepperell...
PEPPERELL, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police seeking publics help to ID man in connection to Assault and Battery in Theater District

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said Tuesday they are looking for a man wanted in connection to an assault in the Theatre District that sent a man to the hospital. At about 1:48 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 police responded a report of assault and battery on Tremont Street. Police said the man punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head. The injury required emergency brain surgery.
BOSTON, MA

