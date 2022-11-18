RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rescued by a Good Samaritan when his car went up in flames on Route 24 in Raynham Sunday. The car had crashed and landed down the embankment next to an overpass when Brian Maynard was driving by and saw smoke. Maynard said he initially thought it was just a brush fire, but soon realized a car was burning and someone was stuck inside.

