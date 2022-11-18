ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Allen County Commissioners choose new jail site

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Board of Commissioners chose a new jail site Wednesday. At a special session, Commissioners Rich Beck, Therese Brown and Nelson Peters approved a motion to draft a purchase agreement for the site at 2911 Meyer Road. The 70-acre land is within the...
Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne

Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before feed Tuesday’s anticipated crowd. Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne. Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before...
Fort Wayne Police Captain proposes drug prevention plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne will receive $4.8 Million over the next 18 years from a multi-state opioid lawsuit against major drug companies. At least 70% of the settlement money is supposed to go toward drug prevention and recovery resources. Fort Wayne Police Captain Kevin Hunter has spent...
Fort Wayne city offices to be closed Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by a day; Thursday's collection will be on Friday, and Friday's collection will be on Saturday. There will not be any leaf...
Riverfront Fort Wayne to host sensory-inclusive Night of Lights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Riverfront Fort Wayne has been certified sensory-inclusive and will host a sensory-friendly Night of Lights Wednesday at Park Foundation Pavilion Promenade Park, 202 West Superior Street. The show will be offered in 8-minute sessions starting at 6 p.m. and running until 9 p.m. and will...
PETA calls on Celina City Schools to implement empathy curriculum after kid is arrested for doing cruel acts to a calf

CELINA, Ohio (WFFT) - TeachKind, PETA's humane education division, has sent a letter to Celina City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Schmiesing, along with kindness-to-animals materials for all educators in the district. The materials include TeachKind's free high school empathy-building curriculum, "Challenging Assumptions" and its "Share the World" program kit for...
Leo Junior-Senior High School classrooms without heat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Up to seven classrooms at Leo Junior-Senior High School are without heat. Multiple teachers and parents spoke with FOX 55 News but wanted to stay anonymous. One teacher said one classroom was under 50 degrees on Friday. As a result, the principal went out and...
FWCS Culinary Arts students prepare and serve 500 Thanksgiving meals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Career Academy students spent the afternoon preparing and serving food to people in the community. Culinary Arts students kicked off this Thanksgiving week by handing out 500 free meals to anyone in the community who needed them. The students opened up the Barr...
Fort Wayne Police investigating shots fired on Holton Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are looking for two people who they say fired shots near the 3000 block of Holton Ave. They say the call came in around 7:43 p.m. They did not have information about conditions of any victims. Upon arriving on the scene, authorities...
ISP increases patrol for Thanksgiving travel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The roads are busy, and lines are getting long as thousands travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. Jay McCormick is waiting until Thursday to travel and says he is already seeing reckless driving in Fort Wayne. “I’ve been around town all day today, and people...
Mild Thanksgiving, rain returns late

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a cold start to Thanksgiving with temperatures stepping off in the upper 20s and lower 30s. If you are leaving early for family gatherings, and you leave your car parked outside overnight, allow some time to scrape frost off the windows. After...
