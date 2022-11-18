Weber High student arrested after leading police on car chase

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah ( ABC4 ) — Four Weber High School students led police on a car chase that ended in a minor crash on Thursday, Nov. 17. No one was injured in the crash.

The driver was taken to the Weber County Detention Center on suspicion of police evasion, reckless driving and driving while under the influence.

Chief Ryon Hadley from Pleasant View Police Department told ABC4 that the school resource officer reported four male students chasing a woman on foot around noon. They got into a car when police showed up and ignored their commands to stop, opting instead to speed past the officers and through the parking lot of Weber High at high speed.

Police pursued the vehicle for about three to four miles in Pleasant View until it eventually hit another car after turning a little too wide around a corner.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

ABC4 Daily News

The three other students have been released to their parents.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.