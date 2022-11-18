Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
THE CITADEL 72, NEW ORLEANS 65
Percentages: FG .404, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Maynard 3-7, Ash 3-10, Price 1-1, McAllister 0-1, Morgan 0-1, Smith 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Spence). Turnovers: 18 (Morgan 3, Smith 3, Ash 2, Durr 2, Maynard 2, McAllister 2, Clark, Conrad, Price, Spence). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 7 BAYLOR 89, MCNEESE STATE 60
Percentages: FG .385, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Scott 4-7, Massie 2-4, Shumate 1-2, Francois 1-3, Oday 1-3, English 0-1, McMillan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Francois, McMillan). Turnovers: 20 (McMillan 4, English 3, Rhodes 3, Scott 3, Shumate 3, Francois, Massie, Oday, R.Blackwell).
Porterville Recorder
EASTERN KENTUCKY 122, BRESCIA 84
Percentages: FG .395, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Smith 3-6, Pillow 2-5, Lockhart 1-3, Pfeister 1-3, Caswell 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Mathis 0-2, Saenz 0-2, Brown 0-3, Graves 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Mathis 4). Turnovers: 21 (Johnson 10, Pfeister 4, Saenz 4, Caswell 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Kentucky 70, Dayton 44
KENTUCKY (5-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 35.065, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Benton 2-5, Green 1-4, Scherr 1-3, Walker 1-2, Tyler 1-3, Jenkins 0-2, King 0-1, Russell 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Leveretter 1, King 1) Turnovers: 14 (Walker 3, Petty 3, Scherr 2, Jenkins 2, Russell 2, Adeyeye 1, Team 1)
Porterville Recorder
St. Thomas (MN) 76, Milwaukee 72
ST. THOMAS (MN) (5-2) Allen 5-7 6-8 20, Engels 1-2 0-1 2, Lee 4-6 1-3 9, Miller 6-15 1-1 18, Rohde 4-10 0-0 9, Blue 3-9 4-4 10, Dufault 4-4 0-0 8, Nau 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 12-17 76. MILWAUKEE (2-3) Rand 9-9 0-0 18,...
Porterville Recorder
UCF 76, EVANSVILLE 56
Percentages: FG .344, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Smith 3-6, Beauchamp 2-5, Phillips 1-1, Coleman 1-4, Toumi 0-1, Bobe 0-4, Strawbridge 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Coleman 4, Toumi 4, Beauchamp, Bobe, Phillips, Spinelli). Steals: 9 (Beauchamp 2, Phillips 2, Bobe, Coleman,...
Porterville Recorder
OHIO STATE 80, NO. 21 TEXAS TECH 73
Percentages: FG .509, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Tyson 2-3, Obanor 2-4, Batcho 1-1, Fisher 0-1, Walton 0-1, Harmon 0-4, Isaacs 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Tyson 2). Turnovers: 9 (Obanor 4, Batcho 2, Isaacs 2, Tyson). Steals: 6 (Obanor 2, Batcho, Fisher, Isaacs,...
Porterville Recorder
DUQUESNE 75, ALABAMA STATE 57
Percentages: FG .311, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Range 2-4, McCoy 1-2, Coleman 1-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Anderson). Turnovers: 13 (Anderson 3, O'Neal 3, Range 3, Coleman, Knox, McCoy, Posey). Steals: 3 (Anderson, Madlock, Range). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DUQUESNEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Dixon151-12-32-5054. Williams333-92-42-6328. Brewer212-60-00-1225.
Huskies Survive Shaky Start and Finish to Win Wooden Opener
The UW downs Fresno State 62-57 in a sloppy tourney outing.
Porterville Recorder
ST. THOMAS 76, MILWAUKEE 72
ST. THOMAS (MN)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .509, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Miller 5-11, Allen 4-5, Rohde 1-5, Blue 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Blue 2, Lee 2, Nau). Turnovers: 15 (Rohde 5, Engels 4, Blue 3, Lee 2, Nau). Steals: 7 (Engels 2, Miller...
Porterville Recorder
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 81, MORGAN STATE 80, OT
Percentages: FG .483, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Burke 4-6, Hobbs 2-4, Turner 2-4, Miller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Burke, Miller, Nnamene, Turner). Turnovers: 18 (Miller 6, Turner 4, Hobbs 3, Burke 2, Nnamene 2, Lawson). Steals: 12 (Hobbs 3, Turner 3, Fagbenle...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN MISS 70, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 58
Percentages: FG .438, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Planutis 4-7, Godfrey 2-5, Billups 1-3, Peterson 1-3, Chong Qui 0-1, Morton-Robertson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Godfrey 5, Billups 3, Chong Qui 3, Kpedi 2, Planutis 2, Peterson, Roberts). Steals: 5 (Godfrey 5).
Porterville Recorder
HIGH POINT 77, TENNESSEE STATE 72
Percentages: FG .403, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Boyd 2-6, Fitzgerald 2-6, J.Williams 1-1, Griffin 1-2, Brown 1-4, Clay 1-8, Kueth 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Clay, Makuoi). Turnovers: 8 (Clay 3, Griffin 2, Makuoi 2, Acosta). Steals: 6 (J.Williams 2, Kueth 2,...
Porterville Recorder
CHARLESTON 74, KENT STATE 72
Percentages: FG .441, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Carry 3-5, Thomas 3-6, Jacobs 2-5, Santiago 1-3, Davis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Jacobs 2, Hornbeak). Turnovers: 12 (Carry 3, Hornbeak 2, Jacobs 2, Rollins 2, Davis, Sullinger, Thomas). Steals: 10 (Jacobs 4, Santiago 2,...
Porterville Recorder
MAINE 66, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 58
Percentages: FG .473, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Juozapaitis 4-7, Adetogun 1-1, Nenadic 0-1, Wright-McLeish 0-1, Clayton 0-2, Feierbergs 0-2, Tynes 0-2, Filipovity 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Tynes 2, Feierbergs). Turnovers: 14 (Clayton 4, Feierbergs 3, Filipovity 2, Juozapaitis 2, Nenadic, Turgut, Tynes).
Porterville Recorder
SANTA CLARA 64, MENLO 51
Percentages: FG .324, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (K.Williams 2-6, Iuli 1-2, Le'aupepe 1-2, Bonner 1-3, Tranter 1-3, High 0-1, Price 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Rowe 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Le'aupepe 2, Rowe, Tranter). Turnovers: 8 (Ryan 4, Bonner 3, Le'aupepe). Steals: 8 (Bonner...
Porterville Recorder
No. 4 Ohio St. 105, Wright St. 52
OHIO ST. (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.714, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Mikesell 4-9, Greene 3-4, Bristow 2-2, McMahon 1-2, Mikulasikova 1-1, Harris 1-4, Henderson 0-2, Perry 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Bristow 2, Mikesell 1, Costner 1) Turnovers: 6 (McMahon 2, Greene 2, Walker 1, Harris 1) Steals: 19 (McMahon...
Porterville Recorder
MIAMI (FL) 79, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 56
ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .357, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Wilcox 5-10, Harris 1-1, Howell-South 1-1, Gonzalez 0-1, Grisby 0-1, Quartlebaum 0-1, Moreno 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Grisby 2, Clarke). Turnovers: 18 (Clarke 4, Wilcox 4, Harris 3, Moreno 3, Bethea 2,...
Porterville Recorder
MARQUETTE 84, GEORGIA TECH 60
Percentages: FG .338, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Sturdivant 2-4, Terry 2-4, Coleman 2-7, Pauls Bagatskis 1-1, Maxwell 0-1, Smith 0-1, Moore 0-2, Kelly 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Franklin 2, Moore, Smith, Sturdivant). Turnovers: 12 (Coleman 3, Kelly 3, Smith 3, Howard, Moore,...
Porterville Recorder
JACKSONVILLE 64, CAMPBELL 43
Percentages: FG .548, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Nolan 3-7, O'Hearn 2-3, Cook 1-2, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Payne 3, Davis). Turnovers: 20 (Nolan 6, Davis 4, O'Hearn 3, Payne 3, Powell 2, Marsh, Osifo). Steals: 5 (Davis, Marsh, Nolan, Payne, Powell).
