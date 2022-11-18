ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Transactions, Writethru

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated OF Trevor Larnach and RHPs Bailey Ober, Emilio Pagan and Ronny Hernandez. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dayton Moore senior advisor of baseball operations and Mike Maddux pitching coach.
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Miami 79, St. Francis (NY) 56

ST. FRANCIS (NY) (2-3) Grisby 3-10 0-0 6, Harris 3-5 0-0 7, Clarke 2-5 3-4 7, Moreno 2-9 4-4 8, Wilcox 6-14 1-2 18, Bethea 2-6 0-0 4, Howell-South 1-4 0-0 3, Quartlebaum 1-2 0-0 2, Sagnia 0-0 0-0 0, Myrie 0-0 1-2 1, Gonzalez 0-1 0-0 0, Parrotta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 9-12 56.
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 114, Portland 96

PORTLAND (96) Grant 6-12 4-4 21, Hart 3-5 2-2 8, Nurkic 9-14 2-2 22, Simons 6-18 4-4 20, Winslow 2-10 0-0 5, Watford 2-3 1-1 5, Butler Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Eubanks 5-5 0-0 10, Little 2-7 0-0 5, Sharpe 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-78 13-13 96. CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley...
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

NIAGARA 91, D'YOUVILLE 53

Percentages: FG .317, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Moretti 2-3, Theisen 2-5, Johnson 1-2, Kondrat 1-2, Thompson 1-4, St. Louis 0-1, Fontes Jules 0-2, Jenkins 0-2, Putnam 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson, Theisen, Thompson). Turnovers: 8 (Thompson 3, Fontes Jules, Kondrat, Putnam, St....
WMBB

Five-peat: Sneads alums continues championship streak in college

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WMBB) – Jada Coleman, a four-time state champion at Sneads High School, continued her title streak in college, winning an NJCAA Championship at Florida Southwestern. Coleman and the Buccaneers finished their 2022 season as state champions, national champions, and with a 27-1 overall record. “Just winning throughout high school and then winning […]
SNEADS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy