FORT MYERS, Fla. (WMBB) – Jada Coleman, a four-time state champion at Sneads High School, continued her title streak in college, winning an NJCAA Championship at Florida Southwestern. Coleman and the Buccaneers finished their 2022 season as state champions, national champions, and with a 27-1 overall record. “Just winning throughout high school and then winning […]

SNEADS, FL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO