Wednesday's Transactions, Writethru
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated OF Trevor Larnach and RHPs Bailey Ober, Emilio Pagan and Ronny Hernandez. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dayton Moore senior advisor of baseball operations and Mike Maddux pitching coach.
Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs
The Devils franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to end as Matt Murray made 34 saves to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 2-1 victory in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed
Devils' team record-tying 13-game run ends in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs snapped New Jersey's 13-game winning streak on Wednesday night, 2-1, leaving the Devils one win shy of a franchise record.
Matt Boldy, Wild hand Jets worst loss of season
Matt Boldy had a goal and two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to a dominant 6-1 win over the
Foligno scores twice as Wild rout Jets, 6-1
Marcus Foligno scored twice and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves as the Minnesota Wild took down the Winnipeg Jets 6-1
Canadiens locate offense in third period, stun Blue Jackets
Defensemen Arber Xhekaj and David Savard scored the tying and go-ahead goals, respectively, 57 seconds apart as the visiting Montreal
Towns powers Timberwolves past Pacers for 5th straight win
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points — nine of them in a row in a key third-quarter run — and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Indiana Pacers 115-101 on Wednesday night
Miami 79, St. Francis (NY) 56
ST. FRANCIS (NY) (2-3) Grisby 3-10 0-0 6, Harris 3-5 0-0 7, Clarke 2-5 3-4 7, Moreno 2-9 4-4 8, Wilcox 6-14 1-2 18, Bethea 2-6 0-0 4, Howell-South 1-4 0-0 3, Quartlebaum 1-2 0-0 2, Sagnia 0-0 0-0 0, Myrie 0-0 1-2 1, Gonzalez 0-1 0-0 0, Parrotta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 9-12 56.
Cleveland 114, Portland 96
PORTLAND (96) Grant 6-12 4-4 21, Hart 3-5 2-2 8, Nurkic 9-14 2-2 22, Simons 6-18 4-4 20, Winslow 2-10 0-0 5, Watford 2-3 1-1 5, Butler Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Eubanks 5-5 0-0 10, Little 2-7 0-0 5, Sharpe 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-78 13-13 96. CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley...
NIAGARA 91, D'YOUVILLE 53
Percentages: FG .317, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Moretti 2-3, Theisen 2-5, Johnson 1-2, Kondrat 1-2, Thompson 1-4, St. Louis 0-1, Fontes Jules 0-2, Jenkins 0-2, Putnam 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson, Theisen, Thompson). Turnovers: 8 (Thompson 3, Fontes Jules, Kondrat, Putnam, St....
Five-peat: Sneads alums continues championship streak in college
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WMBB) – Jada Coleman, a four-time state champion at Sneads High School, continued her title streak in college, winning an NJCAA Championship at Florida Southwestern. Coleman and the Buccaneers finished their 2022 season as state champions, national champions, and with a 27-1 overall record. “Just winning throughout high school and then winning […]
Lattimore among 7 Saints back at practice as 49ers await
Saints top cornerback Marshon Lattimore is among six New Orleans players who've return to practice after being unavailable to play during a Week 11 victory over the Los Angeles Rams
