Foligno scores twice as Wild rout Jets, 6-1
Marcus Foligno scored twice and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves as the Minnesota Wild took down the Winnipeg Jets 6-1
Matt Boldy, Wild hand Jets worst loss of season
Matt Boldy had a goal and two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to a dominant 6-1 win over the
Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs
The Devils franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to end as Matt Murray made 34 saves to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 2-1 victory in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed
Canadiens locate offense in third period, stun Blue Jackets
Defensemen Arber Xhekaj and David Savard scored the tying and go-ahead goals, respectively, 57 seconds apart as the visiting Montreal
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Transactions, Writethru
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated OF Trevor Larnach and RHPs Bailey Ober, Emilio Pagan and Ronny Hernandez. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dayton Moore senior advisor of baseball operations and Mike Maddux pitching coach.
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 114, Portland 96
PORTLAND (96) Grant 6-12 4-4 21, Hart 3-5 2-2 8, Nurkic 9-14 2-2 22, Simons 6-18 4-4 20, Winslow 2-10 0-0 5, Watford 2-3 1-1 5, Butler Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Eubanks 5-5 0-0 10, Little 2-7 0-0 5, Sharpe 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-78 13-13 96. CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley...
Towns powers Timberwolves past Pacers for 5th straight win
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points — nine of them in a row in a key third-quarter run — and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Indiana Pacers 115-101 on Wednesday night
Porterville Recorder
St. Thomas (MN) 76, Milwaukee 72
ST. THOMAS (MN) (5-2) Allen 5-7 6-8 20, Engels 1-2 0-1 2, Lee 4-6 1-3 9, Miller 6-15 1-1 18, Rohde 4-10 0-0 9, Blue 3-9 4-4 10, Dufault 4-4 0-0 8, Nau 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 12-17 76. MILWAUKEE (2-3) Rand 9-9 0-0 18,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 11 Indiana 87, UALR 68
UALR (2-4) Gardner 5-15 4-5 14, Gordon 5-7 1-2 11, John 1-3 2-2 4, Palermo 1-3 1-1 3, Smith 5-13 6-8 20, Jefferson 1-13 0-0 3, Walker 2-8 3-4 9, White 0-2 0-0 0, Speaker 1-1 0-1 2, Beljan 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 22-66 17-24 68. INDIANA (5-0) Kopp 3-6...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana St. 85, Drexel 81
INDIANA ST. (5-1) Stephens 3-6 1-3 7, Gibson 2-4 3-4 8, Henry 9-12 4-4 22, McCauley 3-10 0-0 7, Neese 3-5 0-0 7, Avila 4-5 0-0 11, Bledson 8-14 5-5 22, Larry 0-0 1-2 1, Kent 0-2 0-0 0, McKnight 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 14-18 85. DREXEL (3-3) Okros...
Porterville Recorder
OHIO STATE 80, NO. 21 TEXAS TECH 73
Percentages: FG .509, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Tyson 2-3, Obanor 2-4, Batcho 1-1, Fisher 0-1, Walton 0-1, Harmon 0-4, Isaacs 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Tyson 2). Turnovers: 9 (Obanor 4, Batcho 2, Isaacs 2, Tyson). Steals: 6 (Obanor 2, Batcho, Fisher, Isaacs,...
Porterville Recorder
MARQUETTE 84, GEORGIA TECH 60
Percentages: FG .338, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Sturdivant 2-4, Terry 2-4, Coleman 2-7, Pauls Bagatskis 1-1, Maxwell 0-1, Smith 0-1, Moore 0-2, Kelly 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Franklin 2, Moore, Smith, Sturdivant). Turnovers: 12 (Coleman 3, Kelly 3, Smith 3, Howard, Moore,...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 79, St. Francis (NY) 56
ST. FRANCIS (NY) (2-3) Grisby 3-10 0-0 6, Harris 3-5 0-0 7, Clarke 2-5 3-4 7, Moreno 2-9 4-4 8, Wilcox 6-14 1-2 18, Bethea 2-6 0-0 4, Howell-South 1-4 0-0 3, Quartlebaum 1-2 0-0 2, Sagnia 0-0 0-0 0, Myrie 0-0 1-2 1, Gonzalez 0-1 0-0 0, Parrotta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 9-12 56.
Porterville Recorder
DUQUESNE 75, ALABAMA STATE 57
Percentages: FG .311, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Range 2-4, McCoy 1-2, Coleman 1-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Anderson). Turnovers: 13 (Anderson 3, O'Neal 3, Range 3, Coleman, Knox, McCoy, Posey). Steals: 3 (Anderson, Madlock, Range). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DUQUESNEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Dixon151-12-32-5054. Williams333-92-42-6328. Brewer212-60-00-1225.
Porterville Recorder
No. 15 Kentucky 96, North Florida 56
NORTH FLORIDA (1-4) Hendricksen 2-8 2-3 7, Parker 1-3 0-2 2, Hicklen 6-12 1-3 17, Lanier 1-3 0-0 2, Placer 1-8 1-2 3, Berry 1-2 0-0 2, Aybar 4-5 0-1 8, James 1-3 2-2 4, Hrdlicka 1-6 0-1 2, Nze 0-4 0-1 0, Coleman 1-2 4-6 6, Flakus 1-1 0-0 3, Rasmussen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 10-21 56.
