ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

NIAGARA 91, D'YOUVILLE 53

Percentages: FG .317, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Moretti 2-3, Theisen 2-5, Johnson 1-2, Kondrat 1-2, Thompson 1-4, St. Louis 0-1, Fontes Jules 0-2, Jenkins 0-2, Putnam 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson, Theisen, Thompson). Turnovers: 8 (Thompson 3, Fontes Jules, Kondrat, Putnam, St....
Porterville Recorder

UCF 76, EVANSVILLE 56

Percentages: FG .344, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Smith 3-6, Beauchamp 2-5, Phillips 1-1, Coleman 1-4, Toumi 0-1, Bobe 0-4, Strawbridge 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Coleman 4, Toumi 4, Beauchamp, Bobe, Phillips, Spinelli). Steals: 9 (Beauchamp 2, Phillips 2, Bobe, Coleman,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Transactions, Writethru

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated OF Trevor Larnach and RHPs Bailey Ober, Emilio Pagan and Ronny Hernandez. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dayton Moore senior advisor of baseball operations and Mike Maddux pitching coach.
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

DENVER 86, IUPUI 64

Percentages: FG .441, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Am.Jarrard 1-1, Egbuta 1-2, Monroe 1-4, Hamilton 0-1, Brady 0-4, Counter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Carrasco). Turnovers: 10 (Monroe 3, Am.Jarrard 2, Osten 2, Brady, Counter, Hamilton). Steals: 5 (Am.Jarrard 2, Hamilton, Monroe, Petersen). Technical...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

St. Thomas (MN) 76, Milwaukee 72

ST. THOMAS (MN) (5-2) Allen 5-7 6-8 20, Engels 1-2 0-1 2, Lee 4-6 1-3 9, Miller 6-15 1-1 18, Rohde 4-10 0-0 9, Blue 3-9 4-4 10, Dufault 4-4 0-0 8, Nau 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 12-17 76. MILWAUKEE (2-3) Rand 9-9 0-0 18,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 114, Portland 96

Percentages: FG .449, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Grant 5-8, Simons 4-9, Nurkic 2-3, Winslow 1-3, Little 1-4, Butler Jr. 0-1, Hart 0-1, Sharpe 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Eubanks 3, Winslow). Turnovers: 16 (Simons 5, Grant 4, Hart 3, Nurkic 3, Little). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder

ST. THOMAS 76, MILWAUKEE 72

ST. THOMAS (MN)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .509, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Miller 5-11, Allen 4-5, Rohde 1-5, Blue 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Blue 2, Lee 2, Nau). Turnovers: 15 (Rohde 5, Engels 4, Blue 3, Lee 2, Nau). Steals: 7 (Engels 2, Miller...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

JACKSONVILLE 64, CAMPBELL 43

Percentages: FG .548, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Nolan 3-7, O'Hearn 2-3, Cook 1-2, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Payne 3, Davis). Turnovers: 20 (Nolan 6, Davis 4, O'Hearn 3, Payne 3, Powell 2, Marsh, Osifo). Steals: 5 (Davis, Marsh, Nolan, Payne, Powell).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Porterville Recorder

THE CITADEL 72, NEW ORLEANS 65

Percentages: FG .404, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Maynard 3-7, Ash 3-10, Price 1-1, McAllister 0-1, Morgan 0-1, Smith 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Spence). Turnovers: 18 (Morgan 3, Smith 3, Ash 2, Durr 2, Maynard 2, McAllister 2, Clark, Conrad, Price, Spence). Steals:...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

BINGHAMTON 81, COLUMBIA 79

Percentages: FG .540, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Thompson 5-9, McLean 1-1, Brown 1-2, De La Rosa 1-6, Bedri 0-2, Noland 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tavroff). Turnovers: 13 (Noland 5, Bedri 4, Brown 2, McLean, Thompson). Steals: 3 (Bedri 2, Thompson). Technical Fouls:...
VESTAL, NY
Porterville Recorder

PROVIDENCE 71, MERRIMACK 57

Percentages: FG .385, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Reid 3-5, Derring 2-3, Savage 2-4, Bennett 2-6, Stinson 1-1, Derkack 0-1, McKoy 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Reid, Savage). Turnovers: 14 (Derkack 4, Stinson 4, Bennett 2, McKoy 2, Filchner, Reid). Steals: 12 (Bennett 4,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Porterville Recorder

MARQUETTE 84, GEORGIA TECH 60

Percentages: FG .338, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Sturdivant 2-4, Terry 2-4, Coleman 2-7, Pauls Bagatskis 1-1, Maxwell 0-1, Smith 0-1, Moore 0-2, Kelly 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Franklin 2, Moore, Smith, Sturdivant). Turnovers: 12 (Coleman 3, Kelly 3, Smith 3, Howard, Moore,...
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 11 INDIANA 87, LITTLE ROCK 68

Percentages: FG .333, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Smith 4-10, Walker 2-6, Jefferson 1-6, Gardner 0-1, Palermo 0-1, White 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (John 2). Turnovers: 10 (Gardner 4, John 2, Smith 2, Palermo, Speaker). Steals: 4 (Gardner, Gordon, Walker, White). Technical Fouls:...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Porterville Recorder

CHARLESTON 74, KENT STATE 72

Percentages: FG .441, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Carry 3-5, Thomas 3-6, Jacobs 2-5, Santiago 1-3, Davis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Jacobs 2, Hornbeak). Turnovers: 12 (Carry 3, Hornbeak 2, Jacobs 2, Rollins 2, Davis, Sullinger, Thomas). Steals: 10 (Jacobs 4, Santiago 2,...
KENT, OH
Porterville Recorder

LIPSCOMB 72, CHATTANOOGA 66

Percentages: FG .448, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (McGinnis 2-4, Ognacevic 2-5, Asadullah 1-2, Benham 1-2, Schner 1-2, Murr 0-1, Pruitt 0-1, Boyd 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Asadullah 2, Boyd 2). Turnovers: 8 (Asadullah 2, Murr 2, Schner 2, Ognacevic, Pruitt). Steals: 3...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Porterville Recorder

MIAMI (FL) 79, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 56

ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .357, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Wilcox 5-10, Harris 1-1, Howell-South 1-1, Gonzalez 0-1, Grisby 0-1, Quartlebaum 0-1, Moreno 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Grisby 2, Clarke). Turnovers: 19 (Clarke 4, Wilcox 4, Bethea 3, Harris 3, Moreno 3,...
Porterville Recorder

HIGH POINT 77, TENNESSEE STATE 72

Percentages: FG .403, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Boyd 2-6, Fitzgerald 2-6, J.Williams 1-1, Griffin 1-2, Brown 1-4, Clay 1-8, Kueth 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Clay, Makuoi). Turnovers: 8 (Clay 3, Griffin 2, Makuoi 2, Acosta). Steals: 6 (J.Williams 2, Kueth 2,...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy