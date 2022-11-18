Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Related
Porterville Recorder
NIAGARA 91, D'YOUVILLE 53
Percentages: FG .317, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Moretti 2-3, Theisen 2-5, Johnson 1-2, Kondrat 1-2, Thompson 1-4, St. Louis 0-1, Fontes Jules 0-2, Jenkins 0-2, Putnam 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson, Theisen, Thompson). Turnovers: 8 (Thompson 3, Fontes Jules, Kondrat, Putnam, St....
Foligno scores twice as Wild rout Jets, 6-1
Marcus Foligno scored twice and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves as the Minnesota Wild took down the Winnipeg Jets 6-1
Matt Boldy, Wild hand Jets worst loss of season
Matt Boldy had a goal and two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to a dominant 6-1 win over the
Porterville Recorder
UCF 76, EVANSVILLE 56
Percentages: FG .344, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Smith 3-6, Beauchamp 2-5, Phillips 1-1, Coleman 1-4, Toumi 0-1, Bobe 0-4, Strawbridge 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Coleman 4, Toumi 4, Beauchamp, Bobe, Phillips, Spinelli). Steals: 9 (Beauchamp 2, Phillips 2, Bobe, Coleman,...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Transactions, Writethru
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated OF Trevor Larnach and RHPs Bailey Ober, Emilio Pagan and Ronny Hernandez. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dayton Moore senior advisor of baseball operations and Mike Maddux pitching coach.
Canadiens locate offense in third period, stun Blue Jackets
Defensemen Arber Xhekaj and David Savard scored the tying and go-ahead goals, respectively, 57 seconds apart as the visiting Montreal
Porterville Recorder
DENVER 86, IUPUI 64
Percentages: FG .441, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Am.Jarrard 1-1, Egbuta 1-2, Monroe 1-4, Hamilton 0-1, Brady 0-4, Counter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Carrasco). Turnovers: 10 (Monroe 3, Am.Jarrard 2, Osten 2, Brady, Counter, Hamilton). Steals: 5 (Am.Jarrard 2, Hamilton, Monroe, Petersen). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
St. Thomas (MN) 76, Milwaukee 72
ST. THOMAS (MN) (5-2) Allen 5-7 6-8 20, Engels 1-2 0-1 2, Lee 4-6 1-3 9, Miller 6-15 1-1 18, Rohde 4-10 0-0 9, Blue 3-9 4-4 10, Dufault 4-4 0-0 8, Nau 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 12-17 76. MILWAUKEE (2-3) Rand 9-9 0-0 18,...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 114, Portland 96
Percentages: FG .449, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Grant 5-8, Simons 4-9, Nurkic 2-3, Winslow 1-3, Little 1-4, Butler Jr. 0-1, Hart 0-1, Sharpe 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Eubanks 3, Winslow). Turnovers: 16 (Simons 5, Grant 4, Hart 3, Nurkic 3, Little). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
ST. THOMAS 76, MILWAUKEE 72
ST. THOMAS (MN)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .509, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Miller 5-11, Allen 4-5, Rohde 1-5, Blue 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Blue 2, Lee 2, Nau). Turnovers: 15 (Rohde 5, Engels 4, Blue 3, Lee 2, Nau). Steals: 7 (Engels 2, Miller...
Porterville Recorder
JACKSONVILLE 64, CAMPBELL 43
Percentages: FG .548, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Nolan 3-7, O'Hearn 2-3, Cook 1-2, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Payne 3, Davis). Turnovers: 20 (Nolan 6, Davis 4, O'Hearn 3, Payne 3, Powell 2, Marsh, Osifo). Steals: 5 (Davis, Marsh, Nolan, Payne, Powell).
Porterville Recorder
THE CITADEL 72, NEW ORLEANS 65
Percentages: FG .404, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Maynard 3-7, Ash 3-10, Price 1-1, McAllister 0-1, Morgan 0-1, Smith 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Spence). Turnovers: 18 (Morgan 3, Smith 3, Ash 2, Durr 2, Maynard 2, McAllister 2, Clark, Conrad, Price, Spence). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
BINGHAMTON 81, COLUMBIA 79
Percentages: FG .540, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Thompson 5-9, McLean 1-1, Brown 1-2, De La Rosa 1-6, Bedri 0-2, Noland 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tavroff). Turnovers: 13 (Noland 5, Bedri 4, Brown 2, McLean, Thompson). Steals: 3 (Bedri 2, Thompson). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
PROVIDENCE 71, MERRIMACK 57
Percentages: FG .385, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Reid 3-5, Derring 2-3, Savage 2-4, Bennett 2-6, Stinson 1-1, Derkack 0-1, McKoy 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Reid, Savage). Turnovers: 14 (Derkack 4, Stinson 4, Bennett 2, McKoy 2, Filchner, Reid). Steals: 12 (Bennett 4,...
Porterville Recorder
MARQUETTE 84, GEORGIA TECH 60
Percentages: FG .338, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Sturdivant 2-4, Terry 2-4, Coleman 2-7, Pauls Bagatskis 1-1, Maxwell 0-1, Smith 0-1, Moore 0-2, Kelly 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Franklin 2, Moore, Smith, Sturdivant). Turnovers: 12 (Coleman 3, Kelly 3, Smith 3, Howard, Moore,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 11 INDIANA 87, LITTLE ROCK 68
Percentages: FG .333, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Smith 4-10, Walker 2-6, Jefferson 1-6, Gardner 0-1, Palermo 0-1, White 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (John 2). Turnovers: 10 (Gardner 4, John 2, Smith 2, Palermo, Speaker). Steals: 4 (Gardner, Gordon, Walker, White). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
CHARLESTON 74, KENT STATE 72
Percentages: FG .441, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Carry 3-5, Thomas 3-6, Jacobs 2-5, Santiago 1-3, Davis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Jacobs 2, Hornbeak). Turnovers: 12 (Carry 3, Hornbeak 2, Jacobs 2, Rollins 2, Davis, Sullinger, Thomas). Steals: 10 (Jacobs 4, Santiago 2,...
Porterville Recorder
LIPSCOMB 72, CHATTANOOGA 66
Percentages: FG .448, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (McGinnis 2-4, Ognacevic 2-5, Asadullah 1-2, Benham 1-2, Schner 1-2, Murr 0-1, Pruitt 0-1, Boyd 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Asadullah 2, Boyd 2). Turnovers: 8 (Asadullah 2, Murr 2, Schner 2, Ognacevic, Pruitt). Steals: 3...
Porterville Recorder
MIAMI (FL) 79, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 56
ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .357, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Wilcox 5-10, Harris 1-1, Howell-South 1-1, Gonzalez 0-1, Grisby 0-1, Quartlebaum 0-1, Moreno 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Grisby 2, Clarke). Turnovers: 19 (Clarke 4, Wilcox 4, Bethea 3, Harris 3, Moreno 3,...
Porterville Recorder
HIGH POINT 77, TENNESSEE STATE 72
Percentages: FG .403, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Boyd 2-6, Fitzgerald 2-6, J.Williams 1-1, Griffin 1-2, Brown 1-4, Clay 1-8, Kueth 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Clay, Makuoi). Turnovers: 8 (Clay 3, Griffin 2, Makuoi 2, Acosta). Steals: 6 (J.Williams 2, Kueth 2,...
Comments / 0