Blue Jacket Fantasy of Lights route hosts record number of holiday displays
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne families are bundled up and hopped in their cars for the Blue Jacket Fantasy of Lights kick-off Sunday. Organizer Amanda Brown says she has always loved bringing her kids to see the displays, but was not involved with the organization until 2019. “I...
Mild Thanksgiving, rain returns late
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a cold start to Thanksgiving with temperatures stepping off in the upper 20s and lower 30s. If you are leaving early for family gatherings, and you leave your car parked outside overnight, allow some time to scrape frost off the windows. After...
Fourth Street River Greenway pedestrian bridge to close Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fourth Street River Greenway pedestrian bridge will close for repairs starting Wednesday. The suggested detour route and bridge location can be seen on the map above and can be found on the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation website.
Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink opens for 20th year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink opened for its 20th year on Saturday. Matt Sundheimer has skated there since it opened, and he’s passed the tradition down to his son Cameron Perry. "I’ve been skating here since 2003 when the place opened," Sundheimer said....
Girls High School Basketball: Huntington North escapes Homestead 58-55 in overtime
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Huntington North moves to 3-1 after taking down Homestead 58-55 in overtime. Homestead falls to 5-2 on the year.
Warming trend continues midweek
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — High pressure remains in control through the middle of the workweek, paving the way to another mostly sunny day. Wednesday afternoon highs reach into the middle 50s with a light breeze. It’s dry and chilly for the lightning festivities Wednesday evening. Temperatures should...
Union Street Market opens to the public
Owners and visitors say they’re excited to be a part of the growth of Fort Wayne. Owners and visitors say they’re excited to be a part of the growth of Fort Wayne.
Fort Wayne city offices to be closed Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by a day; Thursday's collection will be on Friday, and Friday's collection will be on Saturday. There will not be any leaf...
New Haven church collects 1,850 pounds of food in food drive challenge
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) - The Saint James Food Pantry is getting a major boost this winter. The New Haven Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council teamed up with the Saint James Lutheran Church for their annual Corporate Food Drive Challenge. In total, they collected close to 1,850 pounds of food....
Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne
Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before feed Tuesday’s anticipated crowd. Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne. Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before...
Leo Junior-Senior High School classrooms without heat
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Up to seven classrooms at Leo Junior-Senior High School are without heat. Multiple teachers and parents spoke with FOX 55 News but wanted to stay anonymous. One teacher said one classroom was under 50 degrees on Friday. As a result, the principal went out and...
Start Something Big: Real Men Read shows importance of books and reading
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – One of the main goals of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is to provide role models for kids in the region. They of course do that through matches, but also through a program called Real Men Read. They have men from the...
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported two deaths and 264 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 119,874 cases and 1,213 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
ISP increases patrol for Thanksgiving travel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The roads are busy, and lines are getting long as thousands travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. Jay McCormick is waiting until Thursday to travel and says he is already seeing reckless driving in Fort Wayne. “I’ve been around town all day today, and people...
Allen County Commissioners choose new jail site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Board of Commissioners chose a new jail site Wednesday. At a special session, Commissioners Rich Beck, Therese Brown and Nelson Peters approved a motion to draft a purchase agreement for the site at 2911 Meyer Road. The 70-acre land is within the...
Warriors down Aquinas, move to 3-1 in WHAC play
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The No. 21 ranked Indiana Tech women's basketball team hosted the Saints of Aquinas College on Tuesday night in the Schaefer Center, where the Warriors defeated the Saints 49-46. The Warriors now improve their overall record to 8-2 and their conference record to 3-1. The Warriors got on the board first with a Taylor Covington three-pointer to begin the scoring for the two sides. Covington went on to score five out of the eight points scored in the first quarter. A Kyra Whitaker three tied the game up with 10 seconds left in the first.
Fort Wayne Police investigating shots fired on Holton Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are looking for two people who they say fired shots near the 3000 block of Holton Ave. They say the call came in around 7:43 p.m. They did not have information about conditions of any victims. Upon arriving on the scene, authorities...
Kids Who Care: Carroll Middle students lead food drive for local pantries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Several local churches are ramping up their efforts to collect food ahead of the winter season, and they’re getting some help. Carroll Middle School wrapped up its annual food drive competition this month. "I didn’t really realize how much food we had until I...
Ohio State Patrol investigating deadly crash in Williams County
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - The Ohio State Patrol is investigating a crash that left a woman dead Sunday. Police responded to the scene on State Route 576, near County Road G in Center Township, around 11:01 p.m. They found a Ford Focus that went off the left side of...
Indiana Tech moves to 7-1 after win over Aquinas
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The No. 17 ranked Indiana Tech men's basketball team played host to the Aquinas College Saints on Tuesday night in the Schaefer Center. Indiana Tech remains undefeated in WHAC competition with their 75-56 win over the Saints. The Warriors improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play.
