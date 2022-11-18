ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wfft.com

Mild Thanksgiving, rain returns late

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a cold start to Thanksgiving with temperatures stepping off in the upper 20s and lower 30s. If you are leaving early for family gatherings, and you leave your car parked outside overnight, allow some time to scrape frost off the windows. After...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink opens for 20th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink opened for its 20th year on Saturday. Matt Sundheimer has skated there since it opened, and he’s passed the tradition down to his son Cameron Perry. "I’ve been skating here since 2003 when the place opened," Sundheimer said....
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Warming trend continues midweek

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — High pressure remains in control through the middle of the workweek, paving the way to another mostly sunny day. Wednesday afternoon highs reach into the middle 50s with a light breeze. It’s dry and chilly for the lightning festivities Wednesday evening. Temperatures should...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne city offices to be closed Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by a day; Thursday's collection will be on Friday, and Friday's collection will be on Saturday. There will not be any leaf...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne

Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before feed Tuesday’s anticipated crowd. Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne. Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Leo Junior-Senior High School classrooms without heat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Up to seven classrooms at Leo Junior-Senior High School are without heat. Multiple teachers and parents spoke with FOX 55 News but wanted to stay anonymous. One teacher said one classroom was under 50 degrees on Friday. As a result, the principal went out and...
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
wfft.com

ISP increases patrol for Thanksgiving travel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The roads are busy, and lines are getting long as thousands travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. Jay McCormick is waiting until Thursday to travel and says he is already seeing reckless driving in Fort Wayne. “I’ve been around town all day today, and people...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Allen County Commissioners choose new jail site

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Board of Commissioners chose a new jail site Wednesday. At a special session, Commissioners Rich Beck, Therese Brown and Nelson Peters approved a motion to draft a purchase agreement for the site at 2911 Meyer Road. The 70-acre land is within the...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Warriors down Aquinas, move to 3-1 in WHAC play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The No. 21 ranked Indiana Tech women's basketball team hosted the Saints of Aquinas College on Tuesday night in the Schaefer Center, where the Warriors defeated the Saints 49-46. The Warriors now improve their overall record to 8-2 and their conference record to 3-1. The Warriors got on the board first with a Taylor Covington three-pointer to begin the scoring for the two sides. Covington went on to score five out of the eight points scored in the first quarter. A Kyra Whitaker three tied the game up with 10 seconds left in the first.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Police investigating shots fired on Holton Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are looking for two people who they say fired shots near the 3000 block of Holton Ave. They say the call came in around 7:43 p.m. They did not have information about conditions of any victims. Upon arriving on the scene, authorities...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Indiana Tech moves to 7-1 after win over Aquinas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The No. 17 ranked Indiana Tech men's basketball team played host to the Aquinas College Saints on Tuesday night in the Schaefer Center. Indiana Tech remains undefeated in WHAC competition with their 75-56 win over the Saints. The Warriors improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play.
FORT WAYNE, IN

