FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The No. 21 ranked Indiana Tech women's basketball team hosted the Saints of Aquinas College on Tuesday night in the Schaefer Center, where the Warriors defeated the Saints 49-46. The Warriors now improve their overall record to 8-2 and their conference record to 3-1. The Warriors got on the board first with a Taylor Covington three-pointer to begin the scoring for the two sides. Covington went on to score five out of the eight points scored in the first quarter. A Kyra Whitaker three tied the game up with 10 seconds left in the first.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO