Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Laurent signs with Olivet Nazarene to continue baseball career

DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) - Bellmont's Eli Laurent officially signed to continue his baseball career at Olivet Nazarene. Last season Laurent led his team with a 2.52 ERA, batted .279, and finished with a .441 on-base percentage. Laurent will major in architectural engineering.
DECATUR, IN
wfft.com

Warriors down Aquinas, move to 3-1 in WHAC play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The No. 21 ranked Indiana Tech women's basketball team hosted the Saints of Aquinas College on Tuesday night in the Schaefer Center, where the Warriors defeated the Saints 49-46. The Warriors now improve their overall record to 8-2 and their conference record to 3-1. The Warriors got on the board first with a Taylor Covington three-pointer to begin the scoring for the two sides. Covington went on to score five out of the eight points scored in the first quarter. A Kyra Whitaker three tied the game up with 10 seconds left in the first.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Indiana Tech moves to 7-1 after win over Aquinas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The No. 17 ranked Indiana Tech men's basketball team played host to the Aquinas College Saints on Tuesday night in the Schaefer Center. Indiana Tech remains undefeated in WHAC competition with their 75-56 win over the Saints. The Warriors improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Sauder, Viggiano, May sign to continue softball career

LEO, Ind. (WFFT) - Ellie Sauder, Lena Viggiano, and Leah May are all taking their softball talents to the next level. Sauder and Viggiano signed to continue their athletic career at the University of Saint Francis, while May will play at Indiana Wesleyan University. Last year these girls helped the...
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
wfft.com

Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink opens for 20th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink opened for its 20th year on Saturday. Matt Sundheimer has skated there since it opened, and he’s passed the tradition down to his son Cameron Perry. "I’ve been skating here since 2003 when the place opened," Sundheimer said....
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Mild Thanksgiving, rain returns late

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a cold start to Thanksgiving with temperatures stepping off in the upper 20s and lower 30s. If you are leaving early for family gatherings, and you leave your car parked outside overnight, allow some time to scrape frost off the windows. After...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Leo Junior-Senior High School classrooms without heat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Up to seven classrooms at Leo Junior-Senior High School are without heat. Multiple teachers and parents spoke with FOX 55 News but wanted to stay anonymous. One teacher said one classroom was under 50 degrees on Friday. As a result, the principal went out and...
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
wfft.com

Warming trend continues midweek

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — High pressure remains in control through the middle of the workweek, paving the way to another mostly sunny day. Wednesday afternoon highs reach into the middle 50s with a light breeze. It’s dry and chilly for the lightning festivities Wednesday evening. Temperatures should...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Riverfront Fort Wayne to host sensory-inclusive Night of Lights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Riverfront Fort Wayne has been certified sensory-inclusive and will host a sensory-friendly Night of Lights Wednesday at Park Foundation Pavilion Promenade Park, 202 West Superior Street. The show will be offered in 8-minute sessions starting at 6 p.m. and running until 9 p.m. and will...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne city offices to be closed Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by a day; Thursday's collection will be on Friday, and Friday's collection will be on Saturday. There will not be any leaf...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne's Night of Lights kicks off the holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Downtown Fort Wayne is lit up for the holiday season. Multiple light displays debuted for the winter throughout the city, including Santa and his reindeer on Main Street. Thousands of families packed the streets to watch the displays and celebrate the holiday season during Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Embassy Theatre kicks off 38th Festival of Trees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Embassy Theatre kicked off their 38th Festival of Trees Wednesday, displaying 58 decorated Christmas trees. Volunteers from various organizations donated their time to decorate the trees and Chief Philanthropy Officer Kent Castleman says he loves seeing the reactions from people when they see the trees for the first time.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before they feed Tuesday’s anticipated crowd. “It’s a great space. People should be very proud of their community to have a market and really an experience so...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Police investigating shots fired on Holton Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are looking for two people who they say fired shots near the 3000 block of Holton Ave. They say the call came in around 7:43 p.m. They did not have information about conditions of any victims. Upon arriving on the scene, authorities...
FORT WAYNE, IN

