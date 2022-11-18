Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfft.com
Laurent signs with Olivet Nazarene to continue baseball career
DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) - Bellmont's Eli Laurent officially signed to continue his baseball career at Olivet Nazarene. Last season Laurent led his team with a 2.52 ERA, batted .279, and finished with a .441 on-base percentage. Laurent will major in architectural engineering.
wfft.com
Warriors down Aquinas, move to 3-1 in WHAC play
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The No. 21 ranked Indiana Tech women's basketball team hosted the Saints of Aquinas College on Tuesday night in the Schaefer Center, where the Warriors defeated the Saints 49-46. The Warriors now improve their overall record to 8-2 and their conference record to 3-1. The Warriors got on the board first with a Taylor Covington three-pointer to begin the scoring for the two sides. Covington went on to score five out of the eight points scored in the first quarter. A Kyra Whitaker three tied the game up with 10 seconds left in the first.
wfft.com
Indiana Tech moves to 7-1 after win over Aquinas
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The No. 17 ranked Indiana Tech men's basketball team played host to the Aquinas College Saints on Tuesday night in the Schaefer Center. Indiana Tech remains undefeated in WHAC competition with their 75-56 win over the Saints. The Warriors improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play.
wfft.com
Girls High School Basketball: Wayne goes on three-game win streak, Dwenger downs North Side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Wayne Generals girls basketball team took down the Canterbury Cavaliers 70-29. Sydney Gorman finished the game with six threes. The Generals ride a three-game win streak and move to 3-3. Canterbury falls to 1-3. Bishop Dwenger also earned a win, with a 49-34 win over North Side. The Saints advance to 5-2 on the season.
wfft.com
Sauder, Viggiano, May sign to continue softball career
LEO, Ind. (WFFT) - Ellie Sauder, Lena Viggiano, and Leah May are all taking their softball talents to the next level. Sauder and Viggiano signed to continue their athletic career at the University of Saint Francis, while May will play at Indiana Wesleyan University. Last year these girls helped the...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported two deaths and 264 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 119,874 cases and 1,213 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
wfft.com
Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink opens for 20th year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink opened for its 20th year on Saturday. Matt Sundheimer has skated there since it opened, and he’s passed the tradition down to his son Cameron Perry. "I’ve been skating here since 2003 when the place opened," Sundheimer said....
wfft.com
Mild Thanksgiving, rain returns late
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a cold start to Thanksgiving with temperatures stepping off in the upper 20s and lower 30s. If you are leaving early for family gatherings, and you leave your car parked outside overnight, allow some time to scrape frost off the windows. After...
wfft.com
Fourth Street River Greenway pedestrian bridge to close Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fourth Street River Greenway pedestrian bridge will close for repairs starting Wednesday. The suggested detour route and bridge location can be seen on the map above and can be found on the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation website.
wfft.com
Leo Junior-Senior High School classrooms without heat
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Up to seven classrooms at Leo Junior-Senior High School are without heat. Multiple teachers and parents spoke with FOX 55 News but wanted to stay anonymous. One teacher said one classroom was under 50 degrees on Friday. As a result, the principal went out and...
wfft.com
Start Something Big: Real Men Read shows importance of books and reading
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – One of the main goals of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is to provide role models for kids in the region. They of course do that through matches, but also through a program called Real Men Read. They have men from the...
wfft.com
Warming trend continues midweek
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — High pressure remains in control through the middle of the workweek, paving the way to another mostly sunny day. Wednesday afternoon highs reach into the middle 50s with a light breeze. It’s dry and chilly for the lightning festivities Wednesday evening. Temperatures should...
wfft.com
Riverfront Fort Wayne to host sensory-inclusive Night of Lights
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Riverfront Fort Wayne has been certified sensory-inclusive and will host a sensory-friendly Night of Lights Wednesday at Park Foundation Pavilion Promenade Park, 202 West Superior Street. The show will be offered in 8-minute sessions starting at 6 p.m. and running until 9 p.m. and will...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne city offices to be closed Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by a day; Thursday's collection will be on Friday, and Friday's collection will be on Saturday. There will not be any leaf...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne's Night of Lights kicks off the holiday season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Downtown Fort Wayne is lit up for the holiday season. Multiple light displays debuted for the winter throughout the city, including Santa and his reindeer on Main Street. Thousands of families packed the streets to watch the displays and celebrate the holiday season during Fort...
wfft.com
Embassy Theatre kicks off 38th Festival of Trees
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Embassy Theatre kicked off their 38th Festival of Trees Wednesday, displaying 58 decorated Christmas trees. Volunteers from various organizations donated their time to decorate the trees and Chief Philanthropy Officer Kent Castleman says he loves seeing the reactions from people when they see the trees for the first time.
wfft.com
Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before they feed Tuesday’s anticipated crowd. “It’s a great space. People should be very proud of their community to have a market and really an experience so...
wfft.com
Union Street Market opens to the public
Owners and visitors say they’re excited to be a part of the growth of Fort Wayne. Owners and visitors say they’re excited to be a part of the growth of Fort Wayne.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police investigating shots fired on Holton Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are looking for two people who they say fired shots near the 3000 block of Holton Ave. They say the call came in around 7:43 p.m. They did not have information about conditions of any victims. Upon arriving on the scene, authorities...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Rescue Mission serves more Thanksgiving meals than ever before, despite inflation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission served 5,000 Thanksgiving meals to people in need Wednesday. “We like to say that hope begins with a meal. And so, our thought is that someone will get that warm meal and want to make a change in their life,” Senior Vice President of Philanthropy Laurie Brumbaugh said.
Comments / 0