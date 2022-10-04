Whether it was East Wilkes winning a conference championship (regular season or tournament) for the first time in 30 years, Starmount reaching the fourth round for the first time in program history, Forbush winning the Foothills 2A Conference tournament or Elkin looking to build off a sweet 16 appearance, the 2021-22 season was certainly a memorable season for area girls basketball teams. […]Whether it was East Wilkes winning a conference championship (regular season or tournament) for the first time in 30 years, Starmount reaching the fourth round for the first time in program history, Forbush winning the Foothills 2A Conference...

16 MINUTES AGO