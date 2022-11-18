Fundraiser seeks help to bury mother of four slain in Independence on Wednesday night

A fundraiser has been launched on GoFundMe to help pay the funeral costs for a woman shot and killed Wednesday night in an Independence apartment.

The fundraiser seeks donations for the young woman, identified as a 27-year-old mother of four children — ages 9 and under — named Nicolett. The webpage, created by an aunt, says the family is still “not completely sure of what all took place” as police continue to investigate.

“She has had a very hard life and deserves a proper service,” the webpage says. “Please if you can donate anything or share it would be very much appreciated.”

As of Thursday night, the webpage had generated nearly $2,500 toward its goal of $7,500.

Independence police, who had yet to publicly identify the victim as of Thursday evening, were called to the scene of a fatal shooting late Wednesday night .

Officer Jack Taylor, a department spokesman, said Thursday that the officers were dispatched around 9:45 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 16900 block of East Larkspur Lane by callers reporting the sound of gunshots. Officers found one woman dead of a gunshot wound inside an apartment when they arrived.

Police had no suspect information to release as of Thursday.

Independence police were asking for anyone with information about the deadly shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).