Warren, NJ

Positively New Jersey: The mysterious history of the egg vending machine

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Sitting in the back of the Warren Township Public Works yard is a rotting decrepit shack-like structure that tells a unique story about New Jersey and even America.

It's called the “Egg-O-Mat.” It was a fresh egg vending machine that allowed customers to insert a nickel and take home a dozen eggs any time of day.

Even while it sits in danger of being lost forever, the Egg-O-Mat story has been brought to life anew by a cartoonist who grew up in Warren Township and found herself inspired as a teenager by the curious egg machine on the side of the road.

On today's episode of "Brian's Positively New Jersey,” Brian Donohue speaks with cartoonist Lisa Eisenberg about how her family history - and that of New Jersey itself - is intertwined with the story of the Egg-O-Mat.

Donohue also heads out to find the barely salvageable Egg-O-Mat machine at the edge of the woods.

Marlene Dublinsky
5d ago

They had milk dispensers also in NJ. I remember being about 6 years old in Newark about 1966. My father would walk to a big square machine where he would put money into it and a milk carton was dispensed. I remember the company was Tucson because I didn’t know how to pronounce it.

