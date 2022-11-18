ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montauk, NY

State Public Service Commission approves wind turbine deal off Montauk Point

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

The state Public Service Commission has approved a deal for wind power off Montauk Point.

Environmentalists say the move is a huge step forward in efforts to lessen our dependence on gas and oil.

PSC officials approved the construction of a transmission line that will ultimately power more than half of LIPA's customers. The turbines will be built southeast of Montauk Point. It will stretch underwater all the way to Smith Point County Park. From there the line will go underground north along the William Floyd Parkway up the Expressway, then go west to an existing substation right off the LIE in Holtsville.

"This particular cable for the Sunrise Wind Farm will be enough power for 600,000 homes across Long Island, mainly in Suffolk County," says Adrienne Esposito, of Citizens Campaign for the Environment. "This wind farm is going to be more than 30 miles offshore. It's not going to be seen by the naked eye because it'll be beyond the curvature of the Earth."

Proponents say construction of the turbines will result in 800 new jobs and potentially thousands of other jobs once it's completed.

Esposito says there are zero emissions associated with the turbine.

Construction on the project is expected to be done in 2025.

