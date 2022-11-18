New town of Riverhead composting program helps cut back on greenhouse emissions

A new composting program in the town of Riverhead is helping cut back dramatically on its greenhouse gas emissions.

The pilot program includes collecting food scraps from households and turning them into compost to prevent tons of methane from being produced.

North Fork Environmental Council President Mark Haubner says the program launched this year in the Calverton area. Haubner says more than 1 1/2 tons of food scraps have been removed from the local solid waste stream.

The town of Riverhead's engineering department is picking up these scraps from curb sides or trash collection locations.

Haubner says with the great results the town is getting there is no reason to not expand the program.

Officials say the program also helps to maintain healthy soil at local farms.