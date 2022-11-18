ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Proud: Old and young generations celebrate World Peace Day in Kingston

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Old and young generations gathered in Kingston Thursday to celebrate World Peace Day.

The very different generations showed their Jersey Proud hopes for the future.

"We're Brandywine residents and we're here to celebrate World Peace Day with the children," said 92-year-old Gerry Nagelberg.

Nagelberg was one of the Brandywine Senior Living residents who met with school kids at the YingHua International School.

They all exchanged handmade peace doves.

They all then formed a peace sign on the school yard.

Many of the seniors from Brandywine lived through World War II. They have seen many conflicts in their lifetime. They have much different hopes for the kids and what they'll experience in their lifetime.

