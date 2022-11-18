ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lion, PA

local21news.com

Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
local21news.com

Dauphin Co. proposes 2023 budget with no property tax increase

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The 2023 budget for Dauphin County was proposed by County Commissioners on Wednesday. The county is looking at spending $221.6 million for the next year. It does not include an increase in property tax rates. The county's millage rate is also staying at 6.88...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Preliminary hearing for man in possession of body parts moved, officials say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The preliminary hearing for Jeremy Pauley, the man from Enola who was in possession of human body parts, has been moved to the beginning of the year, according to the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson. On June 14, East Pennsboro Township Police had...
ENOLA, PA
local21news.com

Central PA coach using basketball to teach kids important life skills

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — We've heard from teachers that years without learning social and emotional skills due to the pandemic has impacted children in the classroom. So people in the community are stepping up to bring new tools to school in order to build students up, empower them to make smart choices and teach them how to communicate.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Attempted car jacking in Dauphin County, police investigating

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County are investigating an attempted car jacking in Swatara Township. According to authorities, it happened just after 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 22 in the area of Harrisburg Street and Hanshue Street. Police say the three suspects are described as Black...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Juvenile reported missing to Chambersburg Police

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A missing juvenile was reported to the Chambersburg Police Department. Police are currently searching for Milton Facundo-Garcia who was last seen by his guardians on November 9, at 3 p.m. If you see Facundo-Garcia, contact police at 717-264-4131.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Man charged with homicide in fatal Harrisburg stabbing, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say a man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Hall Manor that happened on November 12. According to authorities, three people were stabbed between 15 and 16 row in Hall Manor. One of the victims died the next day as a result of their injuries.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Five puppies stolen at gunpoint, man sentenced to six and a half years in prison

United Sates Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced on November 23 that a North Carolina man was sentenced to six years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release for the robbery at gunpoint of five French Bulldogs from a Lancaster County Breeder in October 2020. The man will also have to pay $1,660 in restitution which was ordered by United States District Court Judge Edward Smith.
GREENSBORO, NC
local21news.com

One dead following shooting in Harrisburg, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE| Harrisburg Police say a man has died from his injuries following a shooting in Harrisburg. Police say the shooting happened on the 1600 block of Park Street around 4:00 PM. When officers arrived they say they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

DUI driver crashes into home in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police investigated a DUI crash where, according to officials, a man had drunkenly slammed into a parked car, drove through someone's front yard, and then smashed into a home. Lititz Borough Police officials say that the incident happened on Oct. 20 at around 9...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

