Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wine and Cheese at Southern Market: Traveling The World Through Sweet and Savory DeliciousnessMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
local21news.com
Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
local21news.com
No tax increase, no reduction in employee staffing proposed in Harrisburg 2023 budget
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The 2023 City of Harrisburg budget was presented to Council on Tuesday night and comes at a proposed cost of $110.6 million, officials say its smallest budget since 2019. Included in that sum is $74.9 million coming out of the city’s General Fund, and...
local21news.com
Dauphin Co. proposes 2023 budget with no property tax increase
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The 2023 budget for Dauphin County was proposed by County Commissioners on Wednesday. The county is looking at spending $221.6 million for the next year. It does not include an increase in property tax rates. The county's millage rate is also staying at 6.88...
local21news.com
New technology is helping law enforcement find "known wanderers" safely
Dover Township, York County — New technology is lending a hand to find missing at-risk people. Today, two York County law enforcement agencies trained for the inevitable. “You will be able to find your loved one,” said Northern York County Regional Police Chief Dave Lash. It’s a scene...
local21news.com
Preliminary hearing for man in possession of body parts moved, officials say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The preliminary hearing for Jeremy Pauley, the man from Enola who was in possession of human body parts, has been moved to the beginning of the year, according to the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson. On June 14, East Pennsboro Township Police had...
local21news.com
Central PA coach using basketball to teach kids important life skills
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — We've heard from teachers that years without learning social and emotional skills due to the pandemic has impacted children in the classroom. So people in the community are stepping up to bring new tools to school in order to build students up, empower them to make smart choices and teach them how to communicate.
local21news.com
'This was not hazing:' Parents of Middletown victims speak, school cameras catch incidents
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — Middletown is the oldest community in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, and high school football runs deep in it roots. But in 2022, the high school football team wouldn't take the field after disturbing sexualized hazing allegations led to the school district canceling the season. The Dauphin...
local21news.com
Attempted car jacking in Dauphin County, police investigating
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County are investigating an attempted car jacking in Swatara Township. According to authorities, it happened just after 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 22 in the area of Harrisburg Street and Hanshue Street. Police say the three suspects are described as Black...
local21news.com
Person from Berks County killed in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Police are investigating whether a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was a hate crime. Five people are dead and 25 others were left injured. The suspect was arrested after being subdued by patrons. One of those killed was a person originally from...
local21news.com
Columbia Borough approves 'Free Parking Saturdays' for the holiday season
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Want to spend the day in Columbia Borough but don't want to pay for parking? Well now you can!. The Columbia Borough Council has approved free parking on Saturdays from November 24 until December 31., according to the Columbia Borough Police Department. Check out all...
local21news.com
Juvenile reported missing to Chambersburg Police
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A missing juvenile was reported to the Chambersburg Police Department. Police are currently searching for Milton Facundo-Garcia who was last seen by his guardians on November 9, at 3 p.m. If you see Facundo-Garcia, contact police at 717-264-4131.
local21news.com
Man charged with homicide in fatal Harrisburg stabbing, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say a man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Hall Manor that happened on November 12. According to authorities, three people were stabbed between 15 and 16 row in Hall Manor. One of the victims died the next day as a result of their injuries.
local21news.com
After months of work and driver frustrations, Cumberland Co. roadway set to reopen
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Sample Bridge Road in Silver Spring Township is expected to reopen Wednesday at 4 pm, after being closed for months due to road work. Officials with Silver Spring Township said drivers could still see lane restrictions in December as road work is completed. The...
local21news.com
Five puppies stolen at gunpoint, man sentenced to six and a half years in prison
United Sates Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced on November 23 that a North Carolina man was sentenced to six years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release for the robbery at gunpoint of five French Bulldogs from a Lancaster County Breeder in October 2020. The man will also have to pay $1,660 in restitution which was ordered by United States District Court Judge Edward Smith.
local21news.com
New pup will offer comfort, support for patients at Penn State Health Children's Hospital
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Penn State Health Children's Hospital has a new pup in the Pediatrics Department. 'Captain' is a 14-month-old Golden Retriever and the newest staffer at the hospital. He's the third furry friend in the hospital's facility dog program. 'Captain' will work with younger patients and...
local21news.com
One dead following shooting in Harrisburg, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE| Harrisburg Police say a man has died from his injuries following a shooting in Harrisburg. Police say the shooting happened on the 1600 block of Park Street around 4:00 PM. When officers arrived they say they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.
local21news.com
Lancaster woman charged for killing one and injuring four in head-on crash, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster woman who drove under the influence of marijuana then caused a crashed killing one and injuring four others will serve 4 to 15 years in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Renee Emerick, 25, pled guilty in an open plea...
local21news.com
PSP | Man arrested after 17 mile pursuit driving at speeds of 130 mph, passing on shoulder
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — On November 21, at 6:30 a.m., Gettysburg Pennsylvania State Police was involved in a vehicle pursuit lasting 17 miles in which the driver was going 130 mph, and passing other drivers on the left and right shoulder, according to state police. The vehicle pursuit was...
local21news.com
DUI driver crashes into home in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police investigated a DUI crash where, according to officials, a man had drunkenly slammed into a parked car, drove through someone's front yard, and then smashed into a home. Lititz Borough Police officials say that the incident happened on Oct. 20 at around 9...
local21news.com
One injured in single vehicle crash in Lancaster County, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police say a woman was injured following a single vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. According to police it happened just after 4:00 PM on the 1400 block of Graystone Road in East Petersburg Borough. Authorities say the woman, who was alone...
Comments / 0