Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
BRT Realty Trust And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – BRT Realty Trust (BRT), Quidel (QDEL), Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. Ordinary Shares (ST) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return...
via.news
SmileDirectClub Already 4% Up, Almost Three Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 4.32% up. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.65, 84.85% under its 52-week high of $4.29. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SmileDirectClub (SDC) falling 5.84% to $0.65. NASDAQ dropped 0.35% to $11,144.96,...
via.news
Fastly Stock Went Down By Over 18% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) dropped by a staggering 18.04% in 5 sessions from $10.74 to $8.80 at 14:37 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.01% to $15,222.68, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Fastly’s...
via.news
EPR Properties And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – EPR Properties (EPR), Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP), Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,583.56. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 50033857, 86.75% below its average volume of...
via.news
StoneCo Stock Was 16.26% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with StoneCo (STNE) rising 16.26% to $11.48 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 0.01% to $11,146.06. StoneCo’s last close was $9.87, 69.15% below its 52-week high of $31.99. About StoneCo. StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to...
via.news
Premier, The First Bancshares, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Premier (PINC), The First Bancshares (FBMS), RBB Bancorp (RBB) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Premier (PINC) 31.23 -0.98% 2.66% 2022-11-11 13:09:06. 2 The First Bancshares (FBMS) 32.40 -1.25% 2.62% 2022-11-09 03:49:13. 3...
via.news
S&P 500 Over 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 7.72% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Friday, 18 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,948.92. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 336866804, 84.93% below its average volume of 2236599629.61. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
Xenetic Biosciences Already 12% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Xenetic Biosciences‘s pre-market value is already 12.27% up. Xenetic Biosciences’s last close was $0.44, 75.56% below its 52-week high of $1.80. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) dropping 0% to $0.44. NASDAQ dropped...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 12.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,355.91. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.02% up from its 52-week low and 11.85% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Is 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 22:46 EST on Sunday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.56% to $15,309.77, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust, Ladder Capital Corp, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ), Ladder Capital Corp (LADR), New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) 15.52 -0.96%...
via.news
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund, Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT), Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV), PCB Bancorp (PCB) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) 13.75 0.07% 8.52% 2022-11-05 11:46:05.
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Drops By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell by a staggering 16.86% in 5 sessions from $1.72 at -16.86, to $1.43 at 19:26 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.01% to $11,146.06, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
NYSE FANG Falls By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 11.65% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Friday, 18 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,652.67. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.22% up from its 52-week low and 1% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.27% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:15 EST on Friday, 18 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,131.59. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 679700108, 89.03% below its average volume of 6197756426.29. Concerning NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
Less Than Six Hours Before The Market Open, Tattooed Chef Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Tattooed Chef‘s pre-market value is already 4.58% down. Tattooed Chef’s last close was $2.40, 90.53% below its 52-week high of $25.35. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Tattooed Chef (TTCF) sliding 12.41% to $2.40. NASDAQ dropped...
via.news
Kodak Stock Down Momentum With A 21% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kodak (NYSE: KODK) dropped by a staggering 21.29% in 10 sessions from $5.73 to $4.51 at 19:49 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 0.56% to $15,309.77, following the last session’s upward trend. Kodak’s last close was $4.51,...
via.news
Ross Stores Stock Was Up By 10.23% Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Ross Stores (ROST) rising 10.23% to $107.95 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 0.01% to $11,146.06. Ross Stores’s last close was $97.93, 20.61% under its 52-week high of $123.36. Is Ross Stores Stock a Good Investment?. Whether you’re a new investor...
Thanksgiving week earnings, economic reports, market recap and more: Monday's 5 things to know
For a second-straight week, retailers will be reporting their third-quarter results. Among the companies expected to report are Urban Outfitters, Dell, J. M. Smucker and Baidu.
Comments / 0