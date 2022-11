Highway Holdings Limited, Brandywine Realty Trust, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (MNDO), Babson Capital Participation Investors (MPV), Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information about stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO