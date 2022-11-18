Read full article on original website
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
90 Day's Debbie Sheds Bittersweet Tears Realizing She's Moving Countries to Be with a 'Man I Barely Know'
"It's just the unknown. It's a little frightening," Debbie admitted on Monday’s episode Reality has started to hit home for 90 Day: The Single Life's Debbie Johnson. On Monday's episode, Debbie and her boyfriend Tony finished packing up her house to make the big move to Canada. "The day has finally arrived," she revealed to the camera. "We're leaving Las Vegas and we're going to Canada. I can't believe it's really happening. I'm really excited." Debbie, 70, paused and continued, "The hardest part about leaving is uncertainty," she said. "I'm...
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Makes Epic TikTok with Lizzo Backstage at Her Concert: Watch
Kim Kardashian enjoyed the Lizzo concert in Los Angeles Saturday with daughter North and her best friend Ryan Kim Kardashian is scoring some serious mom points with daughter North. On Sunday, the SKIMS founder's joint TikTok account with her 9-year-old daughter shared moments from the pair's Saturday night out at Lizzo's Los Angeles concert. Kardashian, 42, treated North and her best friend, Ryan — daughter of Kardashian's friend and business partner Tracy Romulus — to see the final show in the North American leg of the singer's tour. The...
Coco Austin Gets Emotional as She Says She's Put 'Underneath a Microscope' by Mom Shamers
The television personality is no stranger to clapping back at those who criticize her parenting choices, including recently giving her 6-year-old daughter a bath in the sink Coco Austin is getting real about dealing with mom shamers. In a preview of Tuesday's episode of the Tamron Hall Show, first shared by E! News, the television personality, 43, opens up about the criticism she's faced over the years from other parents, sharing that she feels she's "underneath a microscope all the time." After Hall plays a video from Austin's husband Ice-T praising her for...
John Legend Brings 'Special Guests' Luna and Miles to The Voice: 'My Biggest Fans'
"They’re definitely voting for #TeamLegend," the "All of Me" singer captioned an Instagram post featuring his children with wife Chrissy Teigen John Legend was joined by some special guests at work! The EGOT winner brought his children — daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4, whom he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen — to the set of The Voice, posting a photo of the moment on Instagram on Monday. In the snapshot, Luna and Miles can be seen sitting on Legend's lap while the singer sits...
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ending to Pizza Snafu After Pregnant Wife Brittany Live Tweets Her Craving
The couple is currently expecting their second baby together, a son Patrick Mahomes is making sure to fulfill all of wife Brittany Mahomes' pregnancy cravings. Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) this week, the NFL star, 27, recounted a recent instance where Brittany "wasn't very happy" when her pizza delivery was taking longer than expected. Over the weekend, Brittany, who is expecting her second baby, a son, with Patrick, was live tweeting about her pizza delivery experience, sharing that it had been over an...
James Van Der Beek Reveals Daughter, 12, Discovered His Cry-Face Meme: 'Interesting to Navigate'
James Van Der Beek says his oldest two kids — 12-year-old Olivia and Joshua, 10 — are figuring out what their dad's fame means James Van Der Beek's kids are growing up and learning about their dad's fame. While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Libby's Vegetables to benefit hunger relief organization Meals on Wheels America, the Dawson's Creek alum admitted that his oldest — daughter Olivia, 12 — has discovered his viral meme from the hit sitcom. "For some online learning, we got them iPads and they immediately...
Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey His 'Favorite Human Being' as They Celebrate Her Birthday in Japan
"YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU," the "Peaches" singer wrote a tribute to his wife on Instagram Monday in honor of her upcoming birthday Justin Bieber is honoring his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber as she celebrates her 26th birthday. On Monday, the "Peaches" singer posted a sweet tribute to the model to celebrate her birthday. American fans of the pair might notice the post was one day early but as the couple is currently in Japan it is already Nov. 22 and officially the...
Ryan Reynolds Admits He Hasn't Prepared Much for Baby No. 4: 'I Should Sweep or Something'
Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively are expecting their fourth baby together Ryan Reynolds already knows the drill when it comes to welcoming another baby. The Spirited star, 46, appears on a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, airing Monday, where he opens up about preparing to welcome his fourth baby with wife Blake Lively. Already a dad to daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, Reynolds admits "not as much preparation" has gone into bringing another baby into the family. "How are you preparing for this new...
Miley Cyrus to Co-Host Second NBC New Year's Eve Party with Dolly Parton: 'It's Gonna Be Legendary'
Last year, Cyrus co-hosted Miley's New Year's Eve Party with Pete Davidson Miley Cyrus is coming back to NBC to ring in the 2023 new year — and this time, she's bringing her godmother Dolly Parton along! On Monday, the network announced that Miley's New Year's Eve Party is returning to Miami for its second installment on Dec. 31 with Cyrus, 29, co-hosting alongside Parton, 76. Featuring a lineup of to-be-announced musical guests, fans can only hope the former Hannah Montana co-stars join together for a performance during the show, which is produced...
Blythe Danner Reveals Private Battle with the Same Cancer that Killed Her Husband Bruce Paltrow: 'I Feel Lucky to Be Alive'
The "Meet the Parents" actress and mom to Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she is in remission after a battle with oral cancer This year, the holidays will be a little sweeter for Blythe Danner, who is revealing for the first time that she is in remission after a years-long battle with oral cancer, the same disease that killed her beloved husband Bruce Paltrow in 2002. "Everyone is touched by cancer in some way, but it's unusual for a couple to have the same cancer," says Danner, 79, who is mom to Gwyneth Paltrow,...
Big Sean Celebrates Jhené Aiko's Daughter and 'Newly Big Sis' Namiko on Her 14th Birthday: Photo
Big Sean celebrated Jhené Aiko's daughter, Namiko, on her 14th birthday just 11 days after the couple welcomed baby boy Noah Big Sean is sharing his love for Jhené Aiko's daughter. On Monday, the rapper, 34, shared a birthday tribute to his girlfriend's daughter, Namiko Love (who goes by the nickname "Nami"), on his Instagram Story in celebration of her 14th birthday. "Love you Nami! You're one of the smartest, coolest people on 🌎," he captioned the shot where the two pose together as Big Sean holds newborn son...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Luna, 6, Kissing Her Baby Bump
Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna and son Miles enjoyed some quality time with their mother over the weekend Chrissy Teigen's children are looking after their pregnant mother. The model and cookbook author, 36, shared images of a cosy family weekend Sunday, showing 6½-year-old daughter Luna Simone snuggled up close and seemingly ready to plant a kiss on her bare baby bump. Another image also featured Teigen's bare bump, as well as her son Miles Theodore, 4½, sitting close by with one arm on her leg as they watched a movie...
People
Drew Barrymore Recalls the 'Awful Cycle' with Alcohol Before Before Getting Sober
Drew Barrymore is getting candid about the "liberating" feeling she's experienced since becoming sober. In a personal essay in her magazine Drew, the actress and television host, 47, opened up about her relationship with alcohol and how she's been prioritizing self-care. "Maybe our definition of love changes throughout our lives,...
Pink Performs 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' in Honor of the Late Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 AMAs
The singer said it was "an absolute honor" to pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who died of breast cancer at age 73 in August Pink honored the late Olivia Newton-John with a touching tribute at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. During the show, the singer, 43, performed Newton-John's hit "Hopelessly Devoted to You" from Grease. As she sang in a champagne-colored gown with sparkle and feather detailing, iconic images of Newton-John — who died of breast cancer at age 73 in August — were shown on a...
'The Voice's Bryce Leatherwood on Making Blake Shelton Proud: 'I Hope to Be Something Like Him One Day'
"I think it says a lot about a man who's been able to do something for 12 years," the 22-year-old The Voice contestant tells PEOPLE Bryce Leatherwood wants to make his coach Blake Shelton proud before his exit on The Voice. The 22-year-old from Woodstock, Georgia, came back strong on Monday night with his performance of George Strait's classic "Amarillo by Morning" after being saved by the wildcard last week. "This is the first time I've ever felt like a stage mom," Shelton, 46, said after his...
Love Actually Actress Had to Wear Dead People's Clothes After Costume Designer Stole Her Money
"Your victim had to be dressed in clothes that belonged to deceased residents of her care home due to insufficient funds," a judge reportedly told Brian Malam of his actions against Margaret Wright A British actress was forced to wear deceased people's clothing while living in a care facility after her friend and costume designer stole thousands of dollars from her, a judge determined. Margaret Wright, also known as Meg Wynn Owen, appeared in Love Actually, Doctor Who, and Pride & Prejudice. The actress, who died this...
JoJo Siwa Recalls Getting a Call from Elton John When She First Came Out to the Public
The 19-year-old singer remembers the two conversations with the legendary performer that “changed my life forever” JoJo Siwa is proud to call Elton John a friend. "I remember the first time I ever got to meet Elton was backstage at one of his concerts and I got to talk to him for 45 minutes," Siwa told E! News in an interview at the Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium concert. "I was only 15 and that conversation changed my life forever." The 19-year-old singer had another significant conversation with John a couple...
Sutton Foster Says Daughter Emily, 5, Hopes to One Day Have Broadway Dressing Room Next to Her Mom
"She's decided we're doing Hairspray together so we can ride to the theater together," Sutton Foster tells PEOPLE of her 5-year-old daughter Broadway star Sutton Foster's little girl is already thinking about her future on the stage. While speaking to PEOPLE about her collaboration with Help Us Adopt, the actress also shares that daughter Emily Dale, 5, may follow in her mom's Broadway footsteps. Foster, who welcomed Emily in 2017 via adoption after years of fertility struggles, says her little girl is a "big-time" Broadway fan and already "wants to...
Dolly Parton Posts Tribute to Miley Cyrus on Her 30th Birthday: 'Can't Wait to Celebrate with You'
The country star and Cyrus are slated to co-host Miley's New Year's Eve Party together on NBC next month Dolly Parton is honoring her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on her 30th birthday! On Wednesday, the country star posted a tribute to celebrate Cyrus' milestone birthday, sharing pictures of herself and the "Wrecking Ball" singer from their recent photoshoot to promote their upcoming appearance together on NBC next month. "Happy birthday @MileyCyrus!" Parton, 76, wrote in the Instagram caption. "I can't wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new...
People
