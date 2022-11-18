Watch: CJ Fredrick, Lance Ware Speak Post SC State Victory

Kentucky shooting guard CJ Fredrick and forward Lance Ware spoke to the media following the No. 4 Wildcats' 106-63 win over South Carolina State.

Fredrick touched on the frustration of the Cats' loss to Michigan State on Tuesday, how he felt shooting the ball against the Bulldogs and the next challenge in No. 2 Gonzaga.

Ware spoke on his career-high 12-point performance, reflected on the MSU defeat and more.

Fredrick's media scrum can be seen above, while Ware's can be found below:

Watch: Lance Ware Speaks Post SC State Win (; 4:35)

