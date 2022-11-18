SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The week of Nov. 21, Tunnel to Towers Foundation surprised a Southern California Gold Star Family with a mortgage payoff. USMC Staff Sergeant Aaron White was killed in Iraq in 2003. Tunnel to Towers payed off the family’s home in Bonsall, California in order to honor their time as a military family and the loss they continue to feel due to White’s service.

BONSALL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO