kusi.com
Suspect in Colorado shooting revealed to be California Assemblyman’s grandson
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On the night of Nov. 19, a gunman opened fire at a queer club in Colorado Springs. The shots fired killed five individuals and injured 25 others. The suspect was revealed to be grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R). Voepel was recently voted out...
kusi.com
Tunnel to Towers Foundation surprises Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The week of Nov. 21, Tunnel to Towers Foundation surprised a Southern California Gold Star Family with a mortgage payoff. USMC Staff Sergeant Aaron White was killed in Iraq in 2003. Tunnel to Towers payed off the family’s home in Bonsall, California in order to honor their time as a military family and the loss they continue to feel due to White’s service.
