A woman who survived a jump from the Blue Water Bridge on Friday afternoon was saved from the water by Port Huron rescue crews. The Times Herald reports that crews with the Port Huron Fire Department and Coast Guard responded to the scene some time before 12:30 p.m. following several reports of someone jumping from the bridge. Within 10 minutes of receiving the call, a fire department boat was retrieving the woman from the water and transporting her to the U.S. Coast Guard Station, where she was taken by Tri-Hospital EMS for further medical treatment, having survived the fall.

PORT HURON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO