Detroit News
Mysterious elderly fugitive from Detroit escaped the law for years. She turned up at a Dollar General
Detroit — Federal agents have captured a heavily armed female fugitive who led investigators on a nearly decade-long chase involving phony IDs, fat bankrolls and what a federal judge called an "extraordinary history of deceit.”. Former Detroit resident Michele Johnson is in the Livingston County jail while prosecutors puzzle...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
Detroit News
Oakland County doctor who worked with youth hockey clubs facing two more charges
Metro Detroit urologist Dr. Zvi Levran was arraigned on two more charges Wednesday in the investigation into allegations of sexual abuse while he was affiliated with multiple youth hockey programs. Levran is facing a total of 19 charges, two of which were filed in a West Bloomfield court Wednesday. The...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Canadian woman saved after jumping from Blue Water Bridge
A woman who survived a jump from the Blue Water Bridge on Friday afternoon was saved from the water by Port Huron rescue crews. The Times Herald reports that crews with the Port Huron Fire Department and Coast Guard responded to the scene some time before 12:30 p.m. following several reports of someone jumping from the bridge. Within 10 minutes of receiving the call, a fire department boat was retrieving the woman from the water and transporting her to the U.S. Coast Guard Station, where she was taken by Tri-Hospital EMS for further medical treatment, having survived the fall.
Detroit News
Food emergency requests rise as Oakland Co. group helps feed families for Thanksgiving
Pontiac — Emergency food requests have increased as costs for daily staples have risen because of inflation, a development that was on display Tuesday as the Lighthouse of Oakland County nonprofit packed and distributed last-minute food boxes for Thanksgiving. The demand for emergency food is up this year as...
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MetroTimes
This Palmer Woods home is up for sale and once belonged to a Detroit Tigers owner
Another home belonging to an early owner of the Detroit Tigers is up for sale. Briggs Mansion — built for and named after Walter Owen Briggs, who was an owner of the Tigers from 1919 - 1952 — is on the market for $1,095,000. Located at 1701 Balmoral...
Two Abandoned Buildings in a Desolate Neighborhood: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Discovering more abandoned buildings and structures always seems to fascinate us. We know there are plenty of them in Detroit, with a good number of them corporate...
candgnews.com
McFall wins Michigan House District 8 race
OAKLAND COUNTY/WAYNE COUNTY — During the general election Nov. 8, Mike McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, prevailed in his bid for the newly redrawn 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district covers the city of Hazel Park, most of Madison Heights and one...
Metro Detroit restaurants open for dine-in or carry-out this Thanksgiving
If you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year, or just looking for an alternative option, several restaurants will be open across Detroit and Metro Detroit to make it easier to enjoy a hearty spread, with a little less effort.
Detroit News
Council on American Islamic Relations settles mosque lawsuit with Troy
The local chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations say it has reached a settlement agreement with the city of Troy that will resolve a lengthy zoning dispute and lawsuit over a mosque. The settlement clears the way for the city’s first mosque — which recently opened inside the...
Detroit police issue warning after Grosse Isle man accidentally shoots himself in the leg on I-94
Troopers issued a reminder on social media after they assisted a 43-year-old who unintentionally discharged his pistol and injured himself while driving down I-94 in Wayne County.
dbusiness.com
Hob Nobble Gobble 2022
The Parade Co. in Detroit hosted its annual Hob Nobble Gobble event presented by Ford Motor Co. on Friday, Nov. 18, at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. Funds raised go to support the Detroit nonprofit’s production of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, in addition to other community activities. Guests enjoyed a carnival midway, games, free prizes, a gourmet buffet dinner, and live entertainment spanning the length of the football field. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
Detroit News
Worthy: Detroit police officers won't face charges in Porter Burks killing
Detroit — The five Detroit police officers who fatally shot 20-year-old Porter Burks during an Oct. 2 confrontation acted in "self-defense" and will not face criminal charges, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wednesday. Burks, who reportedly suffered from schizophrenia, was killed after a videotaped confrontation with police officers,...
Residents at a Detroit apartment building have had no heat for months
A broken boiler is the latest of the hellish apartment building’s woes, including frequent water shutoffs and a faulty elevator
Detroit News
4 deaths in Metro Detroit linked to carbon monoxide poisoning
Detroit — Police are investigating the death of a man in his 20s and his 1-year-old son Monday who were found near a car running inside a garage. Authorities suspect carbon monoxide poisoning though it is unclear whether the man was outside or inside the vehicle based on the initial report, police said Tuesday.
$264,838 lottery winner previously scored a $4 million jackpot
A Michigan woman won a $264,838 jackpot from a Fast Cash lottery game less than five years after winning $4 million from a scratch-off ticket.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shots fired at women who were fighting in front yard of Macomb County home, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Shots were fired Tuesday at two women who were fighting in the front yard of a Macomb County home, police said. Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 22) to a home in the 23000 block of David Avenue in Eastpointe. Officials said two women...
HometownLife.com
Zeineh sentenced 30-50 years in prison for South Lyon murders of father, son
After listening to an outpouring of anger, tears, and sadness from those whose lives have been shattered by two murders, and regret from the one responsible, Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews had few words to utter herself on Tuesday. "The best word for today is agony," Matthews said...
Feds bust 2 doctors, 4 others accused of running $2.6 million illegal opioid distribution ring in Metro Detroit
A total of six suspects, including two doctors and operators of three pain clinics in Metro Detroit, were charged with conspiring to illegally distribute over 500,000 opioid pills worth millions of dollars, federal agents announced Friday.
