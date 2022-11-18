ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Canadian woman saved after jumping from Blue Water Bridge

A woman who survived a jump from the Blue Water Bridge on Friday afternoon was saved from the water by Port Huron rescue crews. The Times Herald reports that crews with the Port Huron Fire Department and Coast Guard responded to the scene some time before 12:30 p.m. following several reports of someone jumping from the bridge. Within 10 minutes of receiving the call, a fire department boat was retrieving the woman from the water and transporting her to the U.S. Coast Guard Station, where she was taken by Tri-Hospital EMS for further medical treatment, having survived the fall.
PORT HURON, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan

Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
candgnews.com

McFall wins Michigan House District 8 race

OAKLAND COUNTY/WAYNE COUNTY — During the general election Nov. 8, Mike McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, prevailed in his bid for the newly redrawn 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district covers the city of Hazel Park, most of Madison Heights and one...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Council on American Islamic Relations settles mosque lawsuit with Troy

The local chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations say it has reached a settlement agreement with the city of Troy that will resolve a lengthy zoning dispute and lawsuit over a mosque. The settlement clears the way for the city’s first mosque — which recently opened inside the...
TROY, MI
dbusiness.com

Hob Nobble Gobble 2022

The Parade Co. in Detroit hosted its annual Hob Nobble Gobble event presented by Ford Motor Co. on Friday, Nov. 18, at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. Funds raised go to support the Detroit nonprofit’s production of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, in addition to other community activities. Guests enjoyed a carnival midway, games, free prizes, a gourmet buffet dinner, and live entertainment spanning the length of the football field. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Worthy: Detroit police officers won't face charges in Porter Burks killing

Detroit — The five Detroit police officers who fatally shot 20-year-old Porter Burks during an Oct. 2 confrontation acted in "self-defense" and will not face criminal charges, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wednesday. Burks, who reportedly suffered from schizophrenia, was killed after a videotaped confrontation with police officers,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

4 deaths in Metro Detroit linked to carbon monoxide poisoning

Detroit — Police are investigating the death of a man in his 20s and his 1-year-old son Monday who were found near a car running inside a garage. Authorities suspect carbon monoxide poisoning though it is unclear whether the man was outside or inside the vehicle based on the initial report, police said Tuesday.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy