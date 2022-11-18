ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Queen Bee Bucks boost Orland's local economy

ORLAND, Calif. - Queen Bee bucks have been very successful in Orland bringing in around $25,000 in their first week of sales, all that can be spent at 30 participating local businesses. Owner of Bless Your Heart Mercantile, Panda Bell says it's been helping support her business, "So you said...
ORLAND, CA
Free Thanksgiving meals happening in Northern California

Oroville Rescue Mission Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. next door to the Oroville Rescue Mission at 4248 Lincoln Blvd. Good News Rescue Mission’s Great Thanksgiving Banquet. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 3075 Veda St.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Red Bluff home destroyed by fire

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A home was destroyed by fire in Tehama County Sunday night. CAL FIRE Dispatch said the fire was reported just before 7 p.m.Sunday on in West Red Bluff on Ridge Road near Wayne Avenue. A double-wide trailer was destroyed. No injuries were reported. CAL FIRE was...
RED BLUFF, CA
Vegetation fire breaks out Monday morning at Dog Island Park in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A vegetation fire broke out early Monday morning at Dog Island Park in Red Bluff. The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn unit found the fire burning in an area known to be a homeless camp. Fire crews tell Action News Now it appears to be a warming fire.
RED BLUFF, CA
43-acre prescribed burn produces smoke in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Smoke that is visible in the Forest Ranch area is due to a prescribed burn in the Big Chico Creek Canyon. The Big Chico Creek Ecological Reserve (BCCER) said it is supporting the Higgins Ridge Property Management LLC as they burn about 43 acres Monday. The...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Woman hit by van in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. 11:09 A.M. UPDATE - A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Red Bluff. The collision happened just after 7 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Antelope Boulevard between Damon and Chestnut Avenues. Red Bluff Police said the woman was...
RED BLUFF, CA
Salvation Army is in need of donations

CHICO, Calif. - The Salvation Army is expected to serve around 300 people Wednesday for their annual Thanksgiving dinner for families in need. Lieutenant Jeff Boyd told Action News Now, that need has been rising because of inflated costs. "Every week we have people calling to sign up to receive...
CHICO, CA
Storm Tracker Forecast: Frosty start to your Tuesday, but warmer & windy mid week

Bundle up and give yourself an extra minute or two to scrape the frost off of your windshield as you get ready to head out the door Tuesday morning. We have another chilly start to your morning, and widespread frost is likely across our valley and mountain areas to start the day. High pressure to our east and west will continue to keep us dry today, but low pressure tracking into the Pacific Northwest will provide more cloud cover over northern California through your Tuesday. We're mostly clear before sunrise, but will be partly to mostly sunny through the day. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and mostly in the teens to 20's in our mountain zones early today. Winds will be light and out of the north through the entire day, and does not appear to be any kind of an issue for outdoor activities. High temperatures will be fairly similar to what we had on Monday, with most valley areas topping out in the mid 60's this afternoon. Foothill areas will top out in the lower 50's to lower 60's and our mountain zones will range from the lower 40's to around 60 degrees later today. Clouds will linger across our region this evening, and that will drive a slower cooling trend from Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Yuba City man dies in Highway 99 crash Monday night

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man died after a crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County Monday night, according to the CHP. The CHP said a black SUV was traveling south in the second lane of Highway 99 around 9:30 p.m. and was approaching Wilson Road. A semi-truck...
YUBA CITY, CA
Police search for suspect in burglary of a Chico beauty store

CHICO, Calif. - Police are looking for a suspect the burglarized a Chico beauty story Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. at the Ulta Beauty store near Costco on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Police said the suspect entered the store alone, threatened workers and took off with more...
CHICO, CA
48th annual Orland Craft Fair returns this weekend

ORLAND, Calif. - The Orland Historical and Cultural Society is gearing up for the 48th annual Orland Craft Fair this weekend. There will be 150 sellers across three buildings displaying their handcrafted work. The event is free to attend at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, located at 221 E. Yolo St.
ORLAND, CA
Oroville Rescue Mission serves hundreds of people a Thanksgiving dinner

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Rescue Mission served hundreds of people at their Thanksgiving community dinner on Wednesday. The event was from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and hundreds of meals were prepared for the public Wednesday. "It's open to anybody in the public, you don't have to be homeless,...
OROVILLE, CA
Suspect in shooting near Chico business arrested

CHICO, Calif. - Officers have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting near a Chico business at the beginning of the month. Officers said a man was shot in the arm on the 1300 block of Longfellow Avenue, near East 1st Avenue, on Nov. 7. The suspect took off...
CHICO, CA
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder in Chico

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 32-year-old developmentally disabled man in Chico in 2017, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 26-year-old Jason Jackson was sentenced for the murder of Travis Robertson on Oct. 1, 2017,...
CHICO, CA

