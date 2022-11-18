Read full article on original website
Related
How To Find Your Car If It Was Towed During Snowstorm In Erie County
Many vehicles were stuck due to the snow and left on the roads during the lake effect snowstorm. If you were unable to remove your car, it was likely towed by Erie County. The Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, tweeted about where you can find your vehicle,. Remember, http://erie.gov/towedvehicles is...
Buffalo Niagara Airport Reopens After Storm Closure
Good news for travelers who are hoping to fly into or out of Buffalo after that huge storm. Traveling to or from Buffalo in the winter is always a gamble. It can be a tricky thing to do for sure. You never know what the weather is going to do or how it is going to affect your flight. Even on a weekend like the one we are having, it could be completely calm at the airport while places in the south towns get buried in snow.
Orchard Park Breaks a New York State Record for Snowfall
The lake effect snowstorm is finally giving the south towns and South Buffalo a much-needed break, after what was roughly 28 consecutive hours of snowfall in the hardest hit areas of Western New York. Those areas included South Buffalo, Hamburg, Lackawanna, Lancaster, West Seneca, East Aurora, Blasdell and Orchard Park.
Buffalo Mayor Provides Update On Driving Ban, Snow Removal, And More
UPDATE (11/19/22): The travel ban is now a travel advisory in all of Buffalo except South Buffalo. The driving ban is still in effect in South Buffalo. Unless you are an essential worker or have a serious medical emergency, we're asking people to stay at home, not to drive, not to come out.
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
Erie County Travel Ban Reinstated For Parts Of Buffalo
Erie County has put the driving ban back in place for parts of Buffalo today, Friday, November 18, 2022. As conditions have begun to deteriorate again, the Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, said he consulted with Mayor Byron Brown to make the decision,. After consulting with @MayorByronBrown, a TRAVEL BAN...
First Deaths From Lake Effect Snowstorm Have Been Reported In Erie County
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz held a lake effect snowstorm update this afternoon, Friday, November 18, 2022. The state of emergency is still in effect. Poloncarz said the worst portion of the storm is hitting on the Orchard Park and Hamburg line. There are some really bad sections in West Seneca, Aurora, and Wales. Snow is coming down at a rate of 4 to 5 inches per hour. The visibility is about 20 feet. The snow is water-laden, so it is very heavy. Erie County got a report of a building collapse in Hamburg. The storm outlook for the weekend could bring additional significant snowfall.
NFTA Restores Some Bus Service in Buffalo and Erie County
As the impacts of the snowstorm that has hit Buffalo and Western New York begin to develop more, officials from the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority have updated their decision that impacted people's ability to travel all throughout the region. With the announcements from government officials about changes to the driving...
Erie County Updates: State of Emergency And Driving Ban
Erie County provided a critical update on the state of the county after the snowstorm hit last night. The State of Emergency is still in effect. The Lake Effect Warning is still in effect. There is a Gail watch for both Lakes Erie and Lake Ontario. The County expects another 48 hours of this. In the Hamburg and Blasdell areas, there are currently 24 inches of snow. In West Seneca and South Buffalo from Route 16 south, visibility is 50 to 100 feet at best.
This Southwestern Blvd. Intersection is a Snowy Disaster [VIDEO]
The lake effect snowstorm is officially here. The heavy, intense snow band is currently situated over the southtowns, with the hardest hit areas at the moment being Orchard Park, Hamburg, West Seneca, Lackawanna, Angola and extending up to South Buffalo. There's still a travel ban for areas below the downtown...
Any Part Of Buffalo, New York Spared By Lake Effect?
Since the latest “snowvember” storm hit parts of Western New York early Thursday, people have been sharing pictures of the snow from various parts of the area on social media. This video is just one of many that have been shared over the last few days. However, there...
Open Letter to People Making Fun of Buffalo Because of Snowstorm
The intense and historic, lake effect snowstorm is still going strong as it dumps tons of snow on portions of Western New York. There's still a lake effect snow warning for Erie County until Sunday and we have already seen close to four feet of snow fall in suburbs like Hamburg and Orchard Park.
Travel Bans in Erie County Are a Possibility With Snowstorm
We're less than 12 hours away from the huge lake effect snowstorm that is projected to bare down on Buffalo and surrounding areas in Western New York this evening, lasting until sometime on Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Erie County at 7 pm this evening...
Hamburg’s Oldest Business Likely To Be Beyond Repair
It has been revealed that an iconic Western New York landmark is likely beyond repair due to damage from the winter storm. As of Saturday morning, the town of Hamburg received over 60 inches of snow, burying buildings and bringing the area to a standstill. That number may rise even higher thanks to continued lake-effect storms throughout the weekend.
Photos Of Historic Snow Storm in Western New York
A historic snowstorm slammed into Western New York on Friday and continues to bring snow to all areas across the region. Snow totals have come in feet in several towns across Western New York. Looking at some of the totals from the National Weather Service show that Orchard Park was hit with the most snow with around 66 inches as of 7 pm last night.
Too Much Snow For Roofs In Western New York?
For those in the southtowns of Buffalo and Western New York, there will be a big of relief today from the lake effect snow machine. After an incredible 66+" of snow in some spots, the cleanup begins. But where do you start?. Most of the homes in Western New York...
NFTA Cancels All Bus Service in Erie County
As the snow has started to arrive in Western New York, officials from the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority have made a decision that will impact travel all over the region and is in line with the state of emergency that New York State has put in place in the 11 counties that will feel the greatest impact of the storm.
Weather Update: No Snow Forecasted For Buffalo
It looks like Western New York is getting a much-needed break from Mother Nature today. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like the city of Buffalo and the surrounding areas will not get any more snow today. Yesterday forecasters were calling for...
Beloved Hamburg Building Collapses In The Middle Of The Storm
The storm that was predicted is the storm that was delivered. At least one building in the village of Hamburg partially collapsed under the snow. Weather in Buffalo is weird. It almost feels like you could be on one side of the street and see absolutely nothing, but then on the other side of the street find yourself buried in snow in a matter of hours.
Buffalo, New York Suburbs Getting Massive Snow [PHOTOS]
The snow storm that we have all been waiting for is here and not slowing down. The forecast called for up to three feet of snow and it seems like we already have that from over night here in the Hamburg area. The warm water in Lake Erie has created...
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 0