Erie County, NY

Buffalo Niagara Airport Reopens After Storm Closure

Good news for travelers who are hoping to fly into or out of Buffalo after that huge storm. Traveling to or from Buffalo in the winter is always a gamble. It can be a tricky thing to do for sure. You never know what the weather is going to do or how it is going to affect your flight. Even on a weekend like the one we are having, it could be completely calm at the airport while places in the south towns get buried in snow.
BUFFALO, NY
Orchard Park Breaks a New York State Record for Snowfall

The lake effect snowstorm is finally giving the south towns and South Buffalo a much-needed break, after what was roughly 28 consecutive hours of snowfall in the hardest hit areas of Western New York. Those areas included South Buffalo, Hamburg, Lackawanna, Lancaster, West Seneca, East Aurora, Blasdell and Orchard Park.
BUFFALO, NY
Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Erie County Travel Ban Reinstated For Parts Of Buffalo

Erie County has put the driving ban back in place for parts of Buffalo today, Friday, November 18, 2022. As conditions have begun to deteriorate again, the Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, said he consulted with Mayor Byron Brown to make the decision,. After consulting with @MayorByronBrown, a TRAVEL BAN...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
First Deaths From Lake Effect Snowstorm Have Been Reported In Erie County

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz held a lake effect snowstorm update this afternoon, Friday, November 18, 2022. The state of emergency is still in effect. Poloncarz said the worst portion of the storm is hitting on the Orchard Park and Hamburg line. There are some really bad sections in West Seneca, Aurora, and Wales. Snow is coming down at a rate of 4 to 5 inches per hour. The visibility is about 20 feet. The snow is water-laden, so it is very heavy. Erie County got a report of a building collapse in Hamburg. The storm outlook for the weekend could bring additional significant snowfall.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
NFTA Restores Some Bus Service in Buffalo and Erie County

As the impacts of the snowstorm that has hit Buffalo and Western New York begin to develop more, officials from the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority have updated their decision that impacted people's ability to travel all throughout the region. With the announcements from government officials about changes to the driving...
BUFFALO, NY
Erie County Updates: State of Emergency And Driving Ban

Erie County provided a critical update on the state of the county after the snowstorm hit last night. The State of Emergency is still in effect. The Lake Effect Warning is still in effect. There is a Gail watch for both Lakes Erie and Lake Ontario. The County expects another 48 hours of this. In the Hamburg and Blasdell areas, there are currently 24 inches of snow. In West Seneca and South Buffalo from Route 16 south, visibility is 50 to 100 feet at best.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Hamburg’s Oldest Business Likely To Be Beyond Repair

It has been revealed that an iconic Western New York landmark is likely beyond repair due to damage from the winter storm. As of Saturday morning, the town of Hamburg received over 60 inches of snow, burying buildings and bringing the area to a standstill. That number may rise even higher thanks to continued lake-effect storms throughout the weekend.
HAMBURG, NY
Photos Of Historic Snow Storm in Western New York

A historic snowstorm slammed into Western New York on Friday and continues to bring snow to all areas across the region. Snow totals have come in feet in several towns across Western New York. Looking at some of the totals from the National Weather Service show that Orchard Park was hit with the most snow with around 66 inches as of 7 pm last night.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Too Much Snow For Roofs In Western New York?

For those in the southtowns of Buffalo and Western New York, there will be a big of relief today from the lake effect snow machine. After an incredible 66+" of snow in some spots, the cleanup begins. But where do you start?. Most of the homes in Western New York...
BUFFALO, NY
NFTA Cancels All Bus Service in Erie County

As the snow has started to arrive in Western New York, officials from the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority have made a decision that will impact travel all over the region and is in line with the state of emergency that New York State has put in place in the 11 counties that will feel the greatest impact of the storm.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Weather Update: No Snow Forecasted For Buffalo

It looks like Western New York is getting a much-needed break from Mother Nature today. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like the city of Buffalo and the surrounding areas will not get any more snow today. Yesterday forecasters were calling for...
BUFFALO, NY
Beloved Hamburg Building Collapses In The Middle Of The Storm

The storm that was predicted is the storm that was delivered. At least one building in the village of Hamburg partially collapsed under the snow. Weather in Buffalo is weird. It almost feels like you could be on one side of the street and see absolutely nothing, but then on the other side of the street find yourself buried in snow in a matter of hours.
HAMBURG, NY
