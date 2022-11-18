NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can’t think of anything he’s faced in his career “much tougher” than what he’s dealing with right now. The issue is all of his own doing. Downing is busy trying to prep the Titans for Sunday’s game with Cincinnati in a rematch of the divisional playoff game Tennessee lost in January as the AFC’s No. 1 seed. He’s also waiting to deal with the consequences of being arrested Nov. 18 for speeding and driving under the influence hours after a big win in Green Bay. Downing said Wednesday it’s devastating that anything he’s involved with could ever bring negative attention or distractions to the Titans.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO