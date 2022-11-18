Read full article on original website
Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that residents will be able to smoke week in their backyards and on their back porches.
Holiday on Robinhood Lane | Good Day Central Illinois
Holiday on Robinhood Lane | Good Day Central Illinois. Journal Star Christmas Fund helping local families in need. Washington fixes chlorine feeder, boil order in place.
Illinois driver’s licenses expirations extension ending
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding people that the original extension of expiring identification is coming up really quick. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Secretary White postponed the deadline of renewing driver licenses, identification cards, and learner’s permits expiring in 2020, 2021 and 2022 to December 1, 2022. CDLs and Commercial Learner Permits are excluded from the extension.
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
Travelers hit the road, skies ahead of Thanksgiving Day
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thanksgiving Day is Thursday and this week many Americans are traveling to see their loved ones. Nationally, AAA projects 55 million people to travel 50 miles or more by plane, train or automobile to make it to their destination. Of that 55 million, 4.5 million will travel by air, but the majority; 49 million will drive.
Check your tickets! $550,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A lucky Illinois Lottery player has another reason to be thankful this week. According to an Illinois Lottery press release, a winning $550,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at Freedom Oil, located at 1801 S. Veterans Pkwy. in Bloomington. The winning ticket matched all...
Tips to avoid Thanksgiving dinner from going up in flames
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Thanksgiving is just two days away, and of course, many Illinoisans will be cooking a turkey feast. The American Red Cross is reminding people to be safe while in the kitchen to avoid extra guests (firefighters) arriving for dinner. According to the Red Cross, kitchen fires are the number one cause of house fires each year.
