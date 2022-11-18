Read full article on original website
Related
One Dead and 17 Injured After Car Crashes Into Apple Store
A black SUV rammed into a Massachusetts Apple store Monday morning, leaving one shopper dead and at least 17 hospitalized at South Shore Hospital, according to NBC Boston. The vehicle sped into the glass storefront, leaving a gaping hole in the building’s exterior before slamming into the back wall, subsequently trapping more patrons inside. Witnesses at the Hingham shopping center described the sound of the crash as similar to a “bomb going off,” and say they saw emergency personnel pull the unidentified male driver out bloodied but alive from the obliterated 4runner, according to the Daily Mail. The scene, which required an MBTA bus to be used for triage, has been declared a mass casualty event, according to the Boston Herald. This is a developing story. Just getting this picture from a contact in Hingham, MA and the rescues underway right now. I’m being told four people are trapped in the Apple store. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/aoKdL9o2xt— Blair Miller (@BlairMillerTV) November 21, 2022 Read it at Patriot Ledger
Unlicensed 15-year-old crashes into trooper's car on I-495 in Northern Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia State Police is asking drivers to make #SmartChoices on the road this Thanksgiving holiday after a crash Tuesday involving an unlicensed 15-year-old and trooper. The teen was headed down Interstate 495 in Northern Virginia Tuesday, Nov. 22, when the 15-year-old struck a trooper's car. Police...
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.
Seven are reportedly now deceased, including the gunman. Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department addressing the media regarding Walmart shootingPhoto byChesapeake Police Department.
At least 12 people - including children - are injured after being trapped in burning Maryland apartment building: Fire rips through homes in 'mass casualty' incident
At least twelve people - including four children - were injured in a massive explosion that tore through a Maryland apartment complex with some of its residents still trapped inside in what is being called a 'mass casualty situation.'. The two-alarm fire ripped through a structure at 800 block of...
Accused 'Potomac River Rapist' found dead in jail while awaiting trial for murder, police say
Giles Warrick, the man accused of being the "Potomac River Rapist" who terrorized the Washington, D.C., area in the 1990s, was found dead in a jail cell on Saturday.
'This whole stretch of road is bad:' Woman killed in crash on Route 22
SALEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A crash between a semi-truck and an SUV claimed the life of a woman this morning at an intersection on Route 22 that's become notorious for violent and deadly collisions. According to first responders, this morning's tragedy wasn't the first one at this intersection and they're sure it will not be the last. It was about 10:30 a.m. when first responders said a woman driving an SUV tried to cross Route 22 in Salem Township and never made it to the other side. "She pulled out in front of a truck, obviously, she was t-boned," explained Steven Rosatti assistant...
Missing 76-year-old hiker found dead on mountain trail, Alaska rescuers say
Family members used a phone app to determine his location.
Major crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike sends 11 people to the hospital
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Multiple people were injured following a 10-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County on Friday morning.The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the Turnpike in North Sewickley Township, authorities said.Eleven people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. None of the injuries were life-threatening.First responders rushed to the scene at mile marker 14.2.A total of 10 vehicles were involved in the crash and two others broke down in the resulting traffic jam.Part of the Turnpike westbound was closed for hours as police investigated and crews cleared the scene. The left lane was able to get by, but the restrictions caused significant delays.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Hunters find human skeletal remains near Appalachian Trail in Pa.
Investigators are working to identify human skeletal remains found Monday night off the Appalachian Trail in Moore Township. Hunters found the remains of the body in a remote area and reported it to law enforcement, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck confirmed for lehighvalleylive.com. So far there is no indication criminal activity, but few other details to go on.
Head-on crash on US 95 near Moscow involving teenage driver results in five hospitalizations
MOSCOW, ID. — A head-on collision on US 95 near MP 356 near Moscow involving a teenage driver has left five people in the hospital. Idaho State Police says a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several family members inside when he lost control of the van, crossing the center divider line and colliding head-on with a Hyundai...
Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.
The store has not announced when it plans to reopen. Store damage is reported as extensive. Suffolk, VA Walmart Accident SceneSuffolk Department of Fire and Rescue (released to media)
Maryland teen’s remains found in wooded area a month after she went missing
GREENBELT CITY, Md. (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after the skeletal remains of a missing 17-year-old girl were recently discovered. On Oct. 11, the Greenbelt Police Department announced that Rosa Diaz-Santos was missing. She was reportedly last seen on Sept. 22 leaving Franklin Park to attend Eleanor Roosevelt High School, wearing blue ripped jeans, a black sweater, and black and white Crocs.
News Chopper Crash Kills Meteorologist and 'Hero' Pilot Who Avoided Traffic as Helicopter Went Down
Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were longtime members of WBTV A news helicopter crash in North Carolina has taken the lives of two WBTV employees. The crash occurred near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit at around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, with meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag onboard. In a news conference reported by Fox 8, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said there was no mayday or distress call before the chopper went down. Sergeant C.G. Byrd with North Carolina State Highway Patrol informed the station that...
Woman, 88, Mauled To Death By Dog While Walking In Neighborhood
Evangeline Brooks was praised by members of the First Baptist Church of Southside Richmond, where she had attended services for more than 25 years.
Coast Guard, Good Samaritans rescue 13 after fishing boat strikes massive container ship off Virginia coast
The U.S. Coast Guard and Good Samaritans rescued all 13 members of a fishing vessel that collided with a container ship off the shores of Chincoteague, Virginia.
Police looking at Gaithersburg condo explosion as possible 'criminal, intentional act' after body recovered
BALTIMORE -- Rescue crews recovered a body one day after a condominium complex explosion in Montgomery County, and the police chief said he is launching a criminal investigation into the incident that left at least 14 people injured. "We are looking into the possibility of this as a criminal, intentional act. We don't know that for sure. We have a lot of work to do," said Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones at a news conference Thursday evening.Chief Jones said they are looking into whether the person is a "resident or a visitor." The body has been transported to the medical...
I-Team: Driver of SUV in Hingham Apple Store crash is 53-year-old man
HINGHAM - Sources tell the WBZ-TV I-Team the driver of the mangled Toyota 4Runner is a 53-year-old Massachusetts man who the district attorney says is with police. The I-Team has also learned the man had an out-of-state drunk driving charge on his record. Sources say reconstructing crashes like this one takes time. They will be trying to determine if it was an accident, a mechanical failure or something else. Sources tell the I-Team the crash is now in the hands of the Massachusetts State Police Collision analysis and reconstruction team. Sources say investigators will use forensic data from...
TV meteorologist, pilot from Timonium, Maryland, die in news helicopter crash
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments.Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were identified as the people killed in the crash in a statement by WBTV — and by coworkers who'd been reporting on the crash live from the station's studio.Tayag is from Timonium, Maryland, according to his social media profile pages.Fighting back tears, anchors Jamie Boll and Molly Grantham mourned their colleagues...
14 injured in Gaithersburg explosion, residents of one unit unaccounted for
BALTIMORE -- Fourteen people were injured in an explosion and fire Wednesday at a Gaithersburg condominium complex, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said Thursday as officials continue to investigate the blast. Of the 10 people hospitalized Wednesday - four of whom were children - only one remains hospitalized, and they are in stable condition, officials said. The residents of one unit are unaccounted for. Goldstein said the building has concrete slabs, dates to 1967, and the construction makes it difficult and unstable to access. A K9 unit assisting in finding human scents has found nothing so far, he said, but the chief noted the residents may not have been in the building at the time. Units responded around 8:40 a.m. to the explosion at a row of homes on the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said around 9 a.m. there were "heavy fire conditions upon arrival," and second alarms were called. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Goldstein said they are still looking at all possible ignition sources in the building, and they can't say at this point it was caused by gas. This is a developing story and will be updated.
Washington D.C. man caught on camera assaulting victim with chair inside Wendy's
Washington D.C. Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting a victim with a chair inside a Wendy's restaurant.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0