Titans' Denico Autry questionable to return with knee injury

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Denico Autry is questionable to return to the Week 11 game against the Green Bay Packers due to a knee injury.

Autry’s injury occurred in the third quarter when Packers offensive lineman Jon Runyan accidentally fell into the Titans defensive lineman’s knee.

Autry, who was able to walk off under his own power, was spotted sitting on the bench and looked upset before being carted to the locker room.

Autry has a team-high seven sacks this season and is a key part of one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL. It goes without saying Tennessee can ill-afford to lose him.

