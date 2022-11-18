Read full article on original website
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, November 21, 2022
On 11/21/22 at 3:46 p.m. in the 900 block of Plum St SE, police arrested Michael Jordan Johnson, 32, on suspicion of third-degree assault. On 11/21/22 at 11:27 a.m. in the 900 block of Plum St SE, police arrested Tyler Charles Puhl, 39, on suspicion of violation of a protection order.
Police investigating 3rd homicide within a day in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating the third homicide within a day in Tacoma. Details are thin so far, but police said that at 11:31 p.m. on Monday, 911 dispatchers received a call about a possible shooting in the 2400 block of East M Street. Officers arrived to find...
gograysharbor.com
Person Injured In Wreck In Grays Harbor
One person was injured in a Crash last week in Grays Harbor. The wreck happened just outside of Cosmopolis when a 71 year old Ocean Park woman hit a man in a SUV while merging from State route 107 to 101. Washington State Patrol said the woman failed to yield to oncoming traffic. She was taken to the hospital and written a ticket. The 65 year old driver of the SUV was not injured.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Western Washington Man Seriously Injured After Being Shot in Duck Hunting Incident in Cathlamet
CATHLAMET, WA - A 53-year-old man from Cowlitz County, WA was seriously injured after being accidently shot while duck hunting over the weekend in Cathlamet at Elochoman Slough, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police. Wahkiakum County Emergency Management Services and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife...
Man carjacks semi-trailer, rolls it, refuses to get out, blocking I-5 for hours at Olympia: police
The Washington State Patrol was involved in a shooting Friday after a man reportedly carjacked a semi-trailer, rolled it on Interstate 5 and then refused to exit the vehicle, closing the interstate in both directions in Olympia. Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer said on Twitter that southbound I-5 was...
Police investigating after 1 killed, 1 injured in Tacoma shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting near Tacoma’s Stadium District neighborhood early Saturday. Just after 6:30 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots fired and a vehicle speeding away in the 800 block of Division Avenue. About 10 minutes later,...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigate deadly shooting after victims drive themselves to nearby hospital
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Tacoma early Saturday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), just after 6:30 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired and a car speeding away near the corner of Division Ave. and N. Yakima Dr. When...
KING-5
Suspect in Thurston County carjacking, shootout with police linked to double homicide in Oregon
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
Chronicle
I-5 Remains Closed Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Thurston County
There is no estimated time frame for reopening Interstate 5 near Martin Way in Lacey as what began as a standoff with a pedestrian who hijacked and rolled over a semi-truck turned into an officer-involved shooting Friday evening. Southbound lanes closed when the hijacking occurred at 2 p.m. on Friday...
KATU.com
Deputies capture wanted suspect at the center of days-long manhunt in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies say they arrested a wanted man who was considered armed and dangerous after several days of searching for him in the Rainier, Oregon area. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Kevin J. Reynolds was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in the town of Westport.
gograysharbor.com
Aberdeen Police Release An Update On Fatal Pedestrian Hit & Run
Aberdeen police have released an update to the fatal pedestrian hit and run. Grays Harbor Scanner reports that the suspect in that hit and run has been found dead with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The hit and run happened Wednesday night just after 9pm and police were in search of the truck involved. Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s deputies found the owner of the truck early Thursday morning dead. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the police.
Pedestrian carjacks semi-truck in Thurston County, crashes on I-5, leading to traffic backups
A pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck in Thurston County Friday, later crashing the vehicle on Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol. At about 2 p.m. Friday, southbound Martin Way in Thurston County was blocked after a pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck. According to trooper Robert Reyer, the suspect hit several...
KXRO.com
Two Pacific County drivers involved in Grays Harbor accident
An Ocean Park woman was injured in an accident outside Cosmopolis. The Washington State Patrol said that the woman was in an accident with another Pacific County driver where State Route 101 and State Route 107 connect. In a report, the 71-year-old driver from Ocean Park was traveling south on...
Chronicle
Man Shot at His Residence Near Brooklyn in Pacific County, Possibly by Elk Hunter
On Thursday, Nov. 10, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers, along with Pacific County deputies, were alerted to an incident that involved a man being shot at his residence near Brooklyn, located about 10 miles northeast of Raymond. An 80-year-old man was injured in the arm by a...
KGW
Thurston County carjacking victim saw suspect shoot another driver before he was confronted
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Jerry’s dog Brutus is still a little shaken up. So is Jerry. “What was that feeling? Anger, hurt?,” said Jerry. “It was kind of an ordeal.”. Jerry, who does not want his last name published out of fear of retaliation, said two...
Man tries to carjack vehicle with dead battery in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was arrested after trying to steal a car in Tacoma overnight. At 2:43 a.m. Thursday, a man with a knife tried to steal a car from a victim in the 1700 block of South J Street, unaware that the car’s battery was dead, according to Tacoma police.
q13fox.com
1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
12 Arrested as Part of 'Net Nanny' Operation in Western Washington
CHEHALIS, WA - Twelve people were taken into custody over the weekend in Lewis County, Washington as part of a multi-agency 'Net Nanny' operation to catch those allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The multi-day operation reportedly involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Lewis County...
Chronicle
SWAT Team Arrests Ex-Pierce County Sheriff's Sergeant for Domestic Violence
A former Pierce County sheriff's sergeant who pleaded guilty and received no new jail time last month in an assault case from 2018 was arrested Monday on suspicion of domestic violence, a Sheriff's Department spokesperson said. Robert Glen Carpenter, 52, was taken into custody after his girlfriend called authorities at...
Chronicle
Sirens: 911 Caller Says Burger Tastes Like Toothpaste; Catalytic Converters Stolen; Hit-and-Run Arrests
• A two-vehicle accident with possible minor injuries was reported at the intersection of Southwest 18th Street and South Market Boulevard at approximately 7:35 a.m. on Nov. 14. • A 78-year-old man sustained a possible minor ankle injury following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in a parking lot in the...
