Napavine, WA

Police Blotter for Monday, November 21, 2022

On 11/21/22 at 3:46 p.m. in the 900 block of Plum St SE, police arrested Michael Jordan Johnson, 32, on suspicion of third-degree assault. On 11/21/22 at 11:27 a.m. in the 900 block of Plum St SE, police arrested Tyler Charles Puhl, 39, on suspicion of violation of a protection order.
OLYMPIA, WA
Person Injured In Wreck In Grays Harbor

One person was injured in a Crash last week in Grays Harbor. The wreck happened just outside of Cosmopolis when a 71 year old Ocean Park woman hit a man in a SUV while merging from State route 107 to 101. Washington State Patrol said the woman failed to yield to oncoming traffic. She was taken to the hospital and written a ticket. The 65 year old driver of the SUV was not injured.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Deputies capture wanted suspect at the center of days-long manhunt in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies say they arrested a wanted man who was considered armed and dangerous after several days of searching for him in the Rainier, Oregon area. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Kevin J. Reynolds was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in the town of Westport.
RAINIER, OR
Aberdeen Police Release An Update On Fatal Pedestrian Hit & Run

Aberdeen police have released an update to the fatal pedestrian hit and run. Grays Harbor Scanner reports that the suspect in that hit and run has been found dead with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The hit and run happened Wednesday night just after 9pm and police were in search of the truck involved. Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s deputies found the owner of the truck early Thursday morning dead. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the police.
ABERDEEN, WA
Two Pacific County drivers involved in Grays Harbor accident

An Ocean Park woman was injured in an accident outside Cosmopolis. The Washington State Patrol said that the woman was in an accident with another Pacific County driver where State Route 101 and State Route 107 connect. In a report, the 71-year-old driver from Ocean Park was traveling south on...
OCEAN PARK, WA
1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
OLYMPIA, WA
12 Arrested as Part of 'Net Nanny' Operation in Western Washington

CHEHALIS, WA - Twelve people were taken into custody over the weekend in Lewis County, Washington as part of a multi-agency 'Net Nanny' operation to catch those allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The multi-day operation reportedly involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Lewis County...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

