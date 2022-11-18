Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
$10K reward offered for information on King County homicide/arson investigation
AUBURN, Wash. - The King County Sheriff's Office is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest of a suspect or suspects involved in a homicide and apparent arson cover-up. Around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, detectives and fire crews responded to a fire at a trailer on a property in Auburn. When they arrived at the fire, they found human remains among the debris.
First day of Kitsap County emphasis patrols nets 5 DUIs, 2 stolen vehicles, dozens of violations
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — With an increase in travel during the holidays comes an increase in serious injury and fatal crashes. To help decrease the number of crashes, Washington State Patrol, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, Port Orchard police and Bremerton police are conducting four days and nights of HIVE — High Visibility Emphasis patrols — in Kitsap County, especially around the Gorst area.
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, November 21, 2022
On 11/21/22 at 3:46 p.m. in the 900 block of Plum St SE, police arrested Michael Jordan Johnson, 32, on suspicion of third-degree assault. On 11/21/22 at 11:27 a.m. in the 900 block of Plum St SE, police arrested Tyler Charles Puhl, 39, on suspicion of violation of a protection order.
At least 7 cars reported stolen in Auburn ‘puffing’ incidents
AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police said since temperatures have dropped this fall, at least seven cars have been stolen in “puffing incidents.”. “Puffing” means the cars were stolen while running and unoccupied, as owners remained inside their homes while the cars warmed up. “We know that it...
MyNorthwest.com
Assault and robbery at Marysville coffee stand leads to arrest
Marysville Police said Monday that around 8:30 a.m., a man forced his way into a Smokey Point area coffee stand. The suspect assaulted one of the baristas and demanded money. Investigators say after stealing the cash, he took off. Officers from multiple agencies, along with a K-9, searched for him. Marysville PD officers identified the suspect after they’d recently booked him into jail.
KOMO News
Bellevue police officer dies following motorcycle crash Monday
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A motorcycle officer with the Bellevue Police Department (BPD) involved in a crash on Bellevue Way Southeast has died. The BPD said Officer Jordan Jackson was on his motorcycle traveling northbound on the 500 block of Bellevue Way Southeast when a white car hit the motorcycle. Jackson was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday morning but did not survive.
gograysharbor.com
Person Injured In Wreck In Grays Harbor
One person was injured in a Crash last week in Grays Harbor. The wreck happened just outside of Cosmopolis when a 71 year old Ocean Park woman hit a man in a SUV while merging from State route 107 to 101. Washington State Patrol said the woman failed to yield to oncoming traffic. She was taken to the hospital and written a ticket. The 65 year old driver of the SUV was not injured.
Chronicle
I-5 Carjacking Suspect Was Fatally Shot at the Scene, Thurston Coroner Says
The man at the center of a Friday carjacking on southbound I-5 in Lacey that delayed all lanes of traffic for hours was shot and killed at the scene, the Thurston County Coroner said. Coroner Gary Warnock reached out to The Olympian on Sunday because he was puzzled by Seattle-area...
Chronicle
Sirens: Crash Occurs After Yew and Mellen Intersection Mistaken for Roundabout; Unlawful Possession of Firearm; DUI Arrest
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of Yew and Mellen streets when one driver reportedly “thought the intersection was a roundabout” and started to drive back around to the left, into the path of another vehicle. The at-fault driver was issued an infraction. •...
Arrest made after two men dead of apparent gunshot wounds in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men are dead in Tacoma of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 8 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a 911 call in the 8000 block of South Hosmer Street. The 911 caller told dispatchers they had found a man who...
q13fox.com
Police: 2 killed in "murder suicide" in Renton, Washington
Two men are dead following a shooting at "The Landing" in Renton. Investigators say people who saw what happened believe it might have been a murder suicide.
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash On Interstate 5 (Thurston County, WA)
The Washington State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Thurston County on Friday on Interstate 5. According to WSP, southbound Martin Way in Thurston County was shut down when a pedestrian carjacked a semi-truck. The suspect vehicle then hit several other vehicles before rolling on the interstate. The suspect...
knkx.org
Criminal trial set to begin for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer
Jury selection began Monday in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. He is charged with false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. The misdemeanor charges stem from a confrontation between Troyer and Black newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer, early last year. Altheimer...
Chronicle
Driver, 78, Dies in Crash West of Pe Ell on State Route 6
A 78-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on state Route 6 west of Pe Ell on Tuesday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Robert J. Knieriem was traveling west on state Route 6 just before 2 p.m. when his 2001 Nissan Pathfinder went off the roadway to the right and traveled down an embankment near mile marker 25.
auburn-reporter.com
Auburn man charged with voyeurism in casino bathroom incidents
Auburn Police say a 38-year-old Auburn man poked his head under the stalls of women’s bathrooms at the Muckleshoot Casino in the early morning hours of Oct. 8 and looked at female casino employees while they were using the toilet. On Oct. 27, nearly three weeks later, the King...
MyNorthwest.com
Police: 18-year-old Nordstrom employee moved stolen $165K into multiple accounts
Investigators are still trying to find the $165,000 allegedly stolen from Nordstrom stores by an 18-year-old Issaquah woman. According to Lynnwood Police (LPD), the thefts happened over the course of just one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and even Scottsdale, Ariz. Detective Troy Hammersmith with LPD investigated...
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | Police surround 15th Ave 7-Eleven after reported gunpoint hold-up
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. 7-Eleven armed robbery attempt: Police surrounded the 15th and Denny 7-Eleven store early Sunday after a...
Vehicle from Renton road rage shooting recovered; 9-year-old victim out of hospital
The vehicle from a road rage shooting that put 9-year-old Isaiah Johns in the hospital has been recovered by Washington State Patrol. The stolen Mustang was found in Tukwila, according to troopers. However, the shooter is still on the loose. Officials are processing the car for evidence. Anyone with information...
KING-5
Driver crashes truck into Ballard Bridge railing, causes significant traffic delays
SEATTLE — A driver nearly drove their truck off the Ballard Bridge at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), two southbound lanes and the left northbound lanes are blocked. They said to expect heavy delays. Photos of the crash show the truck's...
Police investigating after 1 killed, 1 injured in Tacoma shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting near Tacoma’s Stadium District neighborhood early Saturday. Just after 6:30 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots fired and a vehicle speeding away in the 800 block of Division Avenue. About 10 minutes later,...
