Thurston County, WA

q13fox.com

$10K reward offered for information on King County homicide/arson investigation

AUBURN, Wash. - The King County Sheriff's Office is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest of a suspect or suspects involved in a homicide and apparent arson cover-up. Around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, detectives and fire crews responded to a fire at a trailer on a property in Auburn. When they arrived at the fire, they found human remains among the debris.
KIRO 7 Seattle

First day of Kitsap County emphasis patrols nets 5 DUIs, 2 stolen vehicles, dozens of violations

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — With an increase in travel during the holidays comes an increase in serious injury and fatal crashes. To help decrease the number of crashes, Washington State Patrol, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, Port Orchard police and Bremerton police are conducting four days and nights of HIVE — High Visibility Emphasis patrols — in Kitsap County, especially around the Gorst area.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Monday, November 21, 2022

On 11/21/22 at 3:46 p.m. in the 900 block of Plum St SE, police arrested Michael Jordan Johnson, 32, on suspicion of third-degree assault. On 11/21/22 at 11:27 a.m. in the 900 block of Plum St SE, police arrested Tyler Charles Puhl, 39, on suspicion of violation of a protection order.
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Assault and robbery at Marysville coffee stand leads to arrest

Marysville Police said Monday that around 8:30 a.m., a man forced his way into a Smokey Point area coffee stand. The suspect assaulted one of the baristas and demanded money. Investigators say after stealing the cash, he took off. Officers from multiple agencies, along with a K-9, searched for him. Marysville PD officers identified the suspect after they’d recently booked him into jail.
MARYSVILLE, WA
KOMO News

Bellevue police officer dies following motorcycle crash Monday

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A motorcycle officer with the Bellevue Police Department (BPD) involved in a crash on Bellevue Way Southeast has died. The BPD said Officer Jordan Jackson was on his motorcycle traveling northbound on the 500 block of Bellevue Way Southeast when a white car hit the motorcycle. Jackson was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday morning but did not survive.
BELLEVUE, WA
gograysharbor.com

Person Injured In Wreck In Grays Harbor

One person was injured in a Crash last week in Grays Harbor. The wreck happened just outside of Cosmopolis when a 71 year old Ocean Park woman hit a man in a SUV while merging from State route 107 to 101. Washington State Patrol said the woman failed to yield to oncoming traffic. She was taken to the hospital and written a ticket. The 65 year old driver of the SUV was not injured.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
knkx.org

Criminal trial set to begin for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer

Jury selection began Monday in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. He is charged with false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. The misdemeanor charges stem from a confrontation between Troyer and Black newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer, early last year. Altheimer...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Driver, 78, Dies in Crash West of Pe Ell on State Route 6

A 78-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on state Route 6 west of Pe Ell on Tuesday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Robert J. Knieriem was traveling west on state Route 6 just before 2 p.m. when his 2001 Nissan Pathfinder went off the roadway to the right and traveled down an embankment near mile marker 25.
PE ELL, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Auburn man charged with voyeurism in casino bathroom incidents

Auburn Police say a 38-year-old Auburn man poked his head under the stalls of women’s bathrooms at the Muckleshoot Casino in the early morning hours of Oct. 8 and looked at female casino employees while they were using the toilet. On Oct. 27, nearly three weeks later, the King...
AUBURN, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Police: 18-year-old Nordstrom employee moved stolen $165K into multiple accounts

Investigators are still trying to find the $165,000 allegedly stolen from Nordstrom stores by an 18-year-old Issaquah woman. According to Lynnwood Police (LPD), the thefts happened over the course of just one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and even Scottsdale, Ariz. Detective Troy Hammersmith with LPD investigated...
LYNNWOOD, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Police surround 15th Ave 7-Eleven after reported gunpoint hold-up

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. 7-Eleven armed robbery attempt: Police surrounded the 15th and Denny 7-Eleven store early Sunday after a...
SEATTLE, WA

