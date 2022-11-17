PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Myah Selland played the final minutes determined not to let South Dakota State's shot of beating a top-10 opponent slip away. Selland scored 14 of her 25 points in a dominating fourth quarter to help the Jackrabbits beat 10th-ranked Louisville 65-55 in Monday's fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. It marked the highest-ranked opponent the program has beaten since moving to Division I for the 2004-05 season.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO