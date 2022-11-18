Read full article on original website
WBOC
DART to Stop Bus Service on Thanksgiving, Regular Service Friday
DELAWARE- Statewide DART bus services to pause on Thanksgiving day, regular service will resume on Friday. Transportation officials say both fixed route and paratransit will not operate on Thursday. The SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule. Passengers are encouraged to but their train fares in advance. On...
WBOC
Thanksgiving Travel on Delmarva
Today is known as the busiest travel day of the year and millions of Americans are on the move. Despite high gas prices, traffic jams or unpleasant weather people on Delmarva, and across the nation, are determined to spend Thanksgiving with their loved ones. According to the Maryland State Police,...
WBOC
Maryland Transportation Officials Offer Thanksgiving Travel Tips
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Transportation Authority is encouraging motorists to prepare for their Thanksgiving holiday travels in advance to ensure a smooth trip to start the holiday season. Traveling off-peak will help minimize delays during what will be one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Motorists are...
WBOC
Hogan: Maryland Surpasses 1 Million COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Milestone
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland Department of Health announced Monday that more than 1 million Marylanders have received their COVID-19 bivalent booster since September in order to be COVIDReady in time for the holidays. “Through our COVIDReady plan, Maryland continues to be one of the...
WBOC
7 Online Sportsbooks Begin Operations in Maryland
BALTIMORE - Seven Maryland online sportsbooks are now live after the Lottery and Gaming Control Commission on Wednesday issued them the sports wagering licenses required for operations. On Monday, Nov. 21, all seven successfully completed controlled demonstrations, during which customers participated in live wagering. Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff ensured...
WBOC
Delaware Cocaine Trafficker Sentenced to 45 years in Federal Prison
WILMINGTON, Del. – A federal judge on Monday sentenced a Delaware man to 45 years behind bars for conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and various other drug and money laundering offenses. David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, said in a release...
WBOC
Del. Chancery Court Dismisses Challenge to Gun Safety Legislation
A state law prohibiting gun ownership for most people under the age of 21 will remain in place, for now. A Chancery Court judge dismissed the lawsuit challenging gun safety legislation passed earlier this year.
WBOC
Frist Again Tonight; Milder Tomorrow
Forecast updated on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Mostly clear, and cold. Frost likely. Low 30-32°. Wind: Variable 0-4 mph. Wednesday: Sunny, and milder PM. High 58-60°. Winds: N/NW 4-10 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, and cold. Low 32°....
WBOC
Online Sports Betting to Officially Launch Wednesday in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency have announced that mobile sports betting will formally launch at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Of the 10 entities that were awarded licenses last week, seven of them will be ready...
