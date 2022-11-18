ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroline County, VA

NBC Washington

Teen Indicted in Killing of Man, 73, at ATM

A grand jury indicted a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting a Fairfax County man at an ATM last year. Winston Lark IV is accused of shooting and killing 73-year-old Nelson Alexander in October 2021. Alexander stopped by an ATM in Annandale on his way to work when...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Woman arrested in connection to deadly Gilpin Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly shooting in the city’s northside on Monday. On Nov. 21, around 4:16 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street in the Gilpin Court neighborhood for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Tynisa Tony, 29, of Richmond on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.
RICHMOND, VA

