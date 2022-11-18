Happy Thanksgiving! I hope you have plans to be around either family, friends, or both on Thursday. Growing up, my family was insistent that no one should be alone this holiday, so we often had folks from outside of the family gathered around the table, and one of the annual discussions was to learn about the special traditions in everyone’s family. Sweet potatoes – marshmallows or not (not in our family, in fact, my mother’s recipe was to keep adding butter and brown sugar until you got tired of adding it!) Last year, some friends brought Jell-O molds with little toy cars in them, as that was a tradition in their family (I am not kidding).

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO