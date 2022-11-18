ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia approves 2023 operating budget recommendation

The Olympia City Council has approved the Finance Committee and City Manager Jay Burney's 2023 operating budget recommendation at a meeting on Tuesday, November 22. The city council also approved the 2023-2028 Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) and directed the staff to develop ordinances pertaining to the 2023 operating budget and 2023-2028 CFP plan to be considered for adoption on December 6, 2022.
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey city council asserts participation in land use review process

Lacey city council rejected an ordinance removing their part from the land use review process during a meeting held yesterday, November 17. Voting 4-3, this ordinance would have allowed councilmembers to communicate with their constituents who have filed a request with the land review board during the process and appeal period as the public often attempts to do, according to city council members.
LACEY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Port of Olympia Commissioners' Work Session

To facilitate citizen access to information about the Port, the Port began carrying unedited videos of the Commission meetings on its website in January 2014. Beginning in March 2022, Port Commission meetings will also be aired on TCMedia with the following air times:. Channel 3 – Comcast in greater Thurston...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

County sets public hearing on new district boundaries

The Thurston Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) set a public hearing for the proposed five County Commissioners District boundary lines on Wednesday, December 7, waiving the 20-day public hearing notice requirement. County Manager Ramiro Chavez said election data as of press time shows that 55.1% voted to increase elected county...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater's looking at steps for a future composting program

Tumwater’s public works committee recommended to the city council an ordinance outlining a compost procurement policy as required by HB 1799 during a meeting held yesterday, November 17. Sustainability coordinator Alyssa Jones Wood explained that the law, which was passed this year, requires cities and counties with a population...
TUMWATER, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey Museum gains photos from Alternative Fuel Fair and shopping center door handles

Lacey’s Historical Commission accepted two acquisitions for the Lacey Museum during a meeting held yesterday, November 16. The first acquisition is the door handles from the Sears building in South Sound Shopping Center, while the second is two photo albums documenting the now-defunct Alternative Fuel Fair, which have been supplanted with the STEM Fair.
LACEY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Less Turkey, More Trot

Choose your distance (12 km, 24 km, 33.4 km, or all 3). Complete your chosen course between November 19 and November 27. All routes start and end from the McKenny Trailhead at Margaret McKenny Campground. No proof of run is required, however, everyone is encouraged to send in a photo of the run for a chance to win a prize! You’ll need to record your “total elapsed time” on UltraSignUp when you complete your run.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia’s Legion Way SE closed all next week

Legion Way SE from Jefferson Street SE to Cherry Street SE in Olympia will be closed all week next week from Monday, November 28 to Friday, December 2. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days, city crews will be working on the utility installation for the new building being constructed at 500 Legion Way.
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Washington Center for the Performing Arts is now open

The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, which has gone through a major refurbishing and updating of all theatrical equipment, has finally opened its curtains to the public. Washington Center's executive director Jill Barnes gave tours to donors and other members of the public on Saturday, November 12, and then...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

This week: It’s all about Olympia Family Theater

Happy Thanksgiving! I hope you have plans to be around either family, friends, or both on Thursday. Growing up, my family was insistent that no one should be alone this holiday, so we often had folks from outside of the family gathered around the table, and one of the annual discussions was to learn about the special traditions in everyone’s family. Sweet potatoes – marshmallows or not (not in our family, in fact, my mother’s recipe was to keep adding butter and brown sugar until you got tired of adding it!) Last year, some friends brought Jell-O molds with little toy cars in them, as that was a tradition in their family (I am not kidding).
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Monday, November 21, 2022

On 11/21/22 at 3:46 p.m. in the 900 block of Plum St SE, police arrested Michael Jordan Johnson, 32, on suspicion of third-degree assault. On 11/21/22 at 11:27 a.m. in the 900 block of Plum St SE, police arrested Tyler Charles Puhl, 39, on suspicion of violation of a protection order.
OLYMPIA, WA

