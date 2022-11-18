ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Regional Task Force on Homelessness receives $5 million

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s Regional Task Force on Homelessness has received a $5 million grant from The Bezos Day 1 Families Fun. It is the organization’s largest private gift in its history. The task force is one of the lead agencies in the county trying...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Padres distribute Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families in-need

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Padres are teaming up with the San Diego Food Bank to help 1,000 families this Thanksgiving. Their goal was to distribute Thanksgiving turkeys and traditional sides to families identified by the San Diego Food Bank and military families from the USO. Allie Wagner went...
SAN DIEGO, CA
“Jewels of the Season” returns to Timken Museum of Art

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Holiday Favorite “Jewels of the Season” exhibit returned to the Timken Museum in Balboa Park the week of Nov. 21. The museum exhibit is littered with some of the most expensive Christmas ornaments each year. Every ornament is laced with semiprecious stones, and this year the exhibit is built into a multimedia experience brought to the community through the Timken’s partnership with SDUSD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Tunnel to Towers Foundation surprises Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The week of Nov. 21, Tunnel to Towers Foundation surprised a Southern California Gold Star Family with a mortgage payoff. USMC Staff Sergeant Aaron White was killed in Iraq in 2003. Tunnel to Towers payed off the family’s home in Bonsall, California in order to honor their time as a military family and the loss they continue to feel due to White’s service.
BONSALL, CA
Airports begin to crowd for Thanksgiving weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The roadways and airports are expected to be busy in coming weeks as travelers set out to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends. San Diego has one main international airport, and though many will fly into Southern California via Los Angeles, the City of San Diego will get its share of travelers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Police Dept. stands in solidarity with LGBTQ+ community

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In response to the violence on the gay and transgender community, San Diego Police Department is holding an event in coordination with the Hillcrest Business Association. Tonight at 6 at Rich’s Night Club in San Diego off University Ave, SDPD is welcoming all business owners,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sam the Cooking Guy’s favorite Thanksgiving leftover recipes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thanksgiving is just a few days away!. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spent the morning with Sam the Cooking Guy as he shared his favorite recipes to make with the leftovers. Sam also shared some new ways for you to cook the Thanksgiving Turkey, which he...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Police and Fire Departments in National City host turkey giveaway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The National City Police Department hosted a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway the morning of Nov. 21. The Police Dept. partnered with the National City Clergy Association, Costco, Chic-fil-a, and the National City Police and Fire Foundation to provide Thanksgiving dinners to over four-dozen families in national City.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
SANDAG seeks participants for new e-bike program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County residents can earn an electric bike by taking part in a two-year pilot program examining the bikes’ use in the San Diego region, it was announced Tuesday. Eligible program participants will be loaned a pedal-assist e-bike and required to ride at...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Most crowded roadways of the season on Wednesday, Nov. 23

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Millions of Americans hit the roadways every Thanksgiving. The Wednesday before the holiday is the busiest commuter day of the week. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live in La Mesa at the Chevron at Lake Murray, where gas prices were being slashed to give drivers some relief.
LA MESA, CA
California Highway Patrol begins shopping for annual Toy Drive event

SANTEE (KUSI) – With the holiday season quickly approaching, San Diego’s generous community is beginning to start completing their shopping needs. Every year, the California Highway Patrol hosts the “Chips for Kids Toy Drive” for local families in need. If you want to help, CHP has...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Appellate court strikes down school vaccination mandates state-wide

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Fourth District Court Of Appeal agreed with a lower court’s ruling from last December that school districts cannot impose their own vaccine requirements on students and that only the state can require a vaccine for school attendance. The appeals court rejected San Diego...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diegans to see gas price spikes Thanksgiving weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped nine-tenths of a cent today to $5.299. The average price has dropped 43 times in 47 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.127, including 2.5 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
National City unveils new murals honoring civil rights leaders

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – National City unveiled a set of murals that have been in the works for weeks which honor the legacies, work, and efforts of trailblazing civil rights leaders. National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis and other local leaders came together for the unveiling at the South Bay...
NATIONAL CITY, CA

