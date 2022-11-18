ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

wgac.com

Holiday Shopping Spending And Where Augusta Ranks

Are you a holiday shopping spender year round or due you wait closer to the after Thanksgiving sales? Online and in store deals seem to be happening earlier than ever before in Augusta and all over the country. Where do we rank in spending?. WalletHub has released a list of...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

The Holiday Gingerbread Village returns to Augusta Museum of History

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta Museum of History is showcasing it's Holiday Gingerbread Village once again. The "houses" are made by local artists and bakers, and they represent historic landmarks throughout the CSRA such as:. -The Augusta Canal Headgates. -Stallings Island. -Aiken Train Depot. -Sibley Mill. These creations are...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

TBonz Steakhouse closes temporarily

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - TBonz Steakhouse announced plans to be closed Sunday until possibly Tuesday, November 22. Saturday night, Richmond County dispatch got a call for a business fire at 2856 Washington Road. The restaurant followed with a post on its Facebook page saying it would be closed Sunday after...
AUGUSTA, GA
columbiacountyga.gov

Christmas in Columbia County

It's Christmas in Columbia County! Join us at Evans Towne Center Park on December 4 for a full day of fun! Thank you to our sponsor, Taylor BMW!. Kids- be sure to bring your letter to Santa or write one on site to drop in Santa's mailbox!. Don't forget to...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Augusta Makes List Of Best Restaurants In U.S.

Augusta, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC have all made another list. It’s a good one. Yelp has released their 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants for 2022. It’s great to see a favorite downtown spot on the list and Augusta represented. The Brunch House on Greene St. I hear their Chicken and Waffles are the best. Another place to add to our weekend bucket list of breakfast stops.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Blood donors can get a free turkey or ham for holiday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering donors a free turkey or ham from now through Nov. 23. Shepeard is offering a voucher for $15 off the purchase of a turkey or ham (any variety) to anyone who donates at any Shepeard donation center or mobile drive.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta to open overnight warming shelter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In anticipation of frigid temperatures this weekend, the city of Augusta has designated May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center on Sunday night. The center at 622 Fourth St. will be open from 6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday. Registration will be between...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

FOX54 Mornings: Sacred Heart Holiday Market

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Sacred Heart Cultural Center is kicking off the holiday season with its holiday market and guild bake sale on Thursday, Nov. 17. It will feature jewelry, ornaments, holiday décor, art and more from various local vendors. While you shop you can snack on homemade bake goods!
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Christmas Party Crashers

Here are the latest updates on a Burke County barricade situation with a wanted man that put his two kids in deadly danger. Burke County Sheriff Alfonso Williams and others with his agency recount how they rescued kids from a fugitive who ultimately was shot by deputies.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Local military couple gets married on Veterans Day

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – An extra special Veterans Day for two local veterans. Captain KaMona Riley from the Georgia Army National Guard and Captain Jarueben Lee from the Arkansas Army National Guard got married on Friday. The ceremony was held at Christian City of Praise in Augusta. Family and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

VA’s Homeless Veterans Program hosts Stand Down event

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Friday, the VA’s Homeless Program will host Stand Down for Homeless Veterans. This is a resource fair where the VA provides information, housing support, items like blankets, warm clothes and they are providing a hot lunch to homeless vets who come through. They will also be screened for eligibility for an VA […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Holiday closures, camps for area school districts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, schools will not hold classes for the following dates:. Burke County will have a "Learn from Home" day on November 18; no classes November 21-25. Students in Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, and Richmond Counties will be out of school November 21-25.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents

Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 5 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Edgefield County schools to keep year-round calendar

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders in Edgefield County decided to keep the year-round school calendar, with the next school year starting July 15. This will be the second year the district had a modified calendar, a trend Aiken County schools will follow next year. We met with leaders in...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC

