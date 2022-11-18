Read full article on original website
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAugusta, GA
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
wgac.com
Holiday Shopping Spending And Where Augusta Ranks
Are you a holiday shopping spender year round or due you wait closer to the after Thanksgiving sales? Online and in store deals seem to be happening earlier than ever before in Augusta and all over the country. Where do we rank in spending?. WalletHub has released a list of...
wfxg.com
The Holiday Gingerbread Village returns to Augusta Museum of History
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta Museum of History is showcasing it's Holiday Gingerbread Village once again. The "houses" are made by local artists and bakers, and they represent historic landmarks throughout the CSRA such as:. -The Augusta Canal Headgates. -Stallings Island. -Aiken Train Depot. -Sibley Mill. These creations are...
wfxg.com
TBonz Steakhouse closes temporarily
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - TBonz Steakhouse announced plans to be closed Sunday until possibly Tuesday, November 22. Saturday night, Richmond County dispatch got a call for a business fire at 2856 Washington Road. The restaurant followed with a post on its Facebook page saying it would be closed Sunday after...
columbiacountyga.gov
Christmas in Columbia County
It's Christmas in Columbia County! Join us at Evans Towne Center Park on December 4 for a full day of fun! Thank you to our sponsor, Taylor BMW!. Kids- be sure to bring your letter to Santa or write one on site to drop in Santa's mailbox!. Don't forget to...
wgac.com
Augusta Makes List Of Best Restaurants In U.S.
Augusta, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC have all made another list. It’s a good one. Yelp has released their 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants for 2022. It’s great to see a favorite downtown spot on the list and Augusta represented. The Brunch House on Greene St. I hear their Chicken and Waffles are the best. Another place to add to our weekend bucket list of breakfast stops.
Looking for a winter getaway? Here are the 5 coziest small towns in Georgia
GEORGIA — If you’re looking for a Hygge winter getaway but don’t want to travel too far afield, Georgia’s got you covered. The website, MyDatingAdviser.com, searched across the country for the coziest small towns in America for the perfect winter getaway, naming five towns in Georgia as the perfect winter destinations out of 170 small towns across the country.
WRDW-TV
Blood donors can get a free turkey or ham for holiday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering donors a free turkey or ham from now through Nov. 23. Shepeard is offering a voucher for $15 off the purchase of a turkey or ham (any variety) to anyone who donates at any Shepeard donation center or mobile drive.
WRDW-TV
Augusta to open overnight warming shelter
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In anticipation of frigid temperatures this weekend, the city of Augusta has designated May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center on Sunday night. The center at 622 Fourth St. will be open from 6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday. Registration will be between...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Sacred Heart Holiday Market
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Sacred Heart Cultural Center is kicking off the holiday season with its holiday market and guild bake sale on Thursday, Nov. 17. It will feature jewelry, ornaments, holiday décor, art and more from various local vendors. While you shop you can snack on homemade bake goods!
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Georgia
If you've been looking for additional ways to save on groceries, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Georgia this week. Read on to learn more.
WRDW-TV
Screening event held for local film ‘Christmas Party Crashers’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be a screening of ‘Christmas Party Crashers’ at Le Chat Noir in downtown Augusta at 7 p.m. The social hour will start at 6 p.m. As of Thursday, the movie is airing on BET. The movie is locally produced and shot. The...
WRDW-TV
Concert goers describe scene at James Brown Arena after Friday night gas leak leaves one person dead
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Anticipation stirred people in the James Brown Arena parking lot after an already rescheduled concert was again put on hold. It was hours of unanswered questions when people eventually found out what happened inside. “Everybody was kind of upset, like wow, somebody passed away from the...
WRDW-TV
Christmas Party Crashers
Here are the latest updates on a Burke County barricade situation with a wanted man that put his two kids in deadly danger. Burke County Sheriff Alfonso Williams and others with his agency recount how they rescued kids from a fugitive who ultimately was shot by deputies.
WJBF.com
Local military couple gets married on Veterans Day
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – An extra special Veterans Day for two local veterans. Captain KaMona Riley from the Georgia Army National Guard and Captain Jarueben Lee from the Arkansas Army National Guard got married on Friday. The ceremony was held at Christian City of Praise in Augusta. Family and...
Augusta park to get makeover and memorial
The long-awaited plans for Fleming Park are moving forward, a major makeover is in store with a memorial to Malquan Robinson.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County goes all-out for Christmas light display in Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is getting ready for its biggest Christmas light display ever. “We’re super excited. This is our largest light display, as well as our largest tree that we’ve ever had,” said Janet Wheatley, programs and events manager for Columbia County. More than...
VA’s Homeless Veterans Program hosts Stand Down event
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Friday, the VA’s Homeless Program will host Stand Down for Homeless Veterans. This is a resource fair where the VA provides information, housing support, items like blankets, warm clothes and they are providing a hot lunch to homeless vets who come through. They will also be screened for eligibility for an VA […]
wfxg.com
Holiday closures, camps for area school districts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, schools will not hold classes for the following dates:. Burke County will have a "Learn from Home" day on November 18; no classes November 21-25. Students in Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, and Richmond Counties will be out of school November 21-25.
WRDW-TV
More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents
Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 5 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County schools to keep year-round calendar
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders in Edgefield County decided to keep the year-round school calendar, with the next school year starting July 15. This will be the second year the district had a modified calendar, a trend Aiken County schools will follow next year. We met with leaders in...
