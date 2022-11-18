Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thejoltnews.com
Olympia approves 2023 operating budget recommendation
The Olympia City Council has approved the Finance Committee and City Manager Jay Burney's 2023 operating budget recommendation at a meeting on Tuesday, November 22. The city council also approved the 2023-2028 Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) and directed the staff to develop ordinances pertaining to the 2023 operating budget and 2023-2028 CFP plan to be considered for adoption on December 6, 2022.
thejoltnews.com
Lacey city council asserts participation in land use review process
Lacey city council rejected an ordinance removing their part from the land use review process during a meeting held yesterday, November 17. Voting 4-3, this ordinance would have allowed councilmembers to communicate with their constituents who have filed a request with the land review board during the process and appeal period as the public often attempts to do, according to city council members.
thejoltnews.com
County sets public hearing on new district boundaries
The Thurston Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) set a public hearing for the proposed five County Commissioners District boundary lines on Wednesday, December 7, waiving the 20-day public hearing notice requirement. County Manager Ramiro Chavez said election data as of press time shows that 55.1% voted to increase elected county...
thejoltnews.com
Port of Olympia Commissioners' Work Session
To facilitate citizen access to information about the Port, the Port began carrying unedited videos of the Commission meetings on its website in January 2014. Beginning in March 2022, Port Commission meetings will also be aired on TCMedia with the following air times:. Channel 3 – Comcast in greater Thurston...
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater's looking at steps for a future composting program
Tumwater’s public works committee recommended to the city council an ordinance outlining a compost procurement policy as required by HB 1799 during a meeting held yesterday, November 17. Sustainability coordinator Alyssa Jones Wood explained that the law, which was passed this year, requires cities and counties with a population...
thejoltnews.com
Capital Mall Triangle development threatens residents’ housing security, says city planner
"High concentrations of renters, BIPOC [black, indigenous and people of color], and low-income households in/near the Triangle subarea" are vulnerable to economic displacement when Olympia redevelops the Capital Mall Triangle subarea, as an urban center with more housing development, Olympia senior planner David Ginther said last week. At a meeting...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey’s general spending up by 20% for Q3
Lacey has seen an increase of $7,507,515 in its General Fund Expenditure for the third quarter of 2022 from the same period last year. During the Finance and Economic Development Committee meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22, Finance Director Troy Woo said the total General Fund Expenditures as of Sept. 30 amounted to $43,513,780 or 64.9% of the adopted 2022 Budget.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia’s Legion Way SE closed all next week
Legion Way SE from Jefferson Street SE to Cherry Street SE in Olympia will be closed all week next week from Monday, November 28 to Friday, December 2. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days, city crews will be working on the utility installation for the new building being constructed at 500 Legion Way.
thejoltnews.com
Washington Center for the Performing Arts reopens
The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, which has gone through a major refurbishing and updating of all theatrical equipment, has finally opened its curtains to the public. Washington Center's executive director Jill Barnes gave tours to donors and other members of the public on Saturday, November 12, and then...
thejoltnews.com
Less Turkey, More Trot
Choose your distance (12 km, 24 km, 33.4 km, or all 3). Complete your chosen course between November 19 and November 27. All routes start and end from the McKenny Trailhead at Margaret McKenny Campground. No proof of run is required, however, everyone is encouraged to send in a photo of the run for a chance to win a prize! You’ll need to record your “total elapsed time” on UltraSignUp when you complete your run.
thejoltnews.com
Lacey Museum gains photos from Alternative Fuel Fair and shopping center door handles
Lacey’s Historical Commission accepted two acquisitions for the Lacey Museum during a meeting held yesterday, November 16. The first acquisition is the door handles from the Sears building in South Sound Shopping Center, while the second is two photo albums documenting the now-defunct Alternative Fuel Fair, which have been supplanted with the STEM Fair.
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, November 21, 2022
On 11/21/22 at 3:46 p.m. in the 900 block of Plum St SE, police arrested Michael Jordan Johnson, 32, on suspicion of third-degree assault. On 11/21/22 at 11:27 a.m. in the 900 block of Plum St SE, police arrested Tyler Charles Puhl, 39, on suspicion of violation of a protection order.
Comments / 1