Choose your distance (12 km, 24 km, 33.4 km, or all 3). Complete your chosen course between November 19 and November 27. All routes start and end from the McKenny Trailhead at Margaret McKenny Campground. No proof of run is required, however, everyone is encouraged to send in a photo of the run for a chance to win a prize! You’ll need to record your “total elapsed time” on UltraSignUp when you complete your run.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO