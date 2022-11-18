Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Stacie Toups, wife of carjacking victim Scott Toups, passes away suddenly
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Stacie Toups, the wife of carjacking victim Scott Toups, passed away suddenly on Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from her husband. No cause of death has been released. Scott was shot twice and carjacked Uptown, by a suspect police say had escaped from the...
NOLA.com
18-year-old killed in Violet shooting; suspect sought
An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Violet on Wednesday afternoon, and St. Bernard Parish sheriff's deputies were hunting for their suspect. The Sheriff's Office said deputies were called at 2:45 p.m. to 2800 block of Moss Lane, where they found the victim lying in the driveway of a home. He was declared dead there.
Wife of carjacking victim dies suddenly
Stacy Toups, the wife of the Scott Toups has died. Scott Toups was shot and carjacked in Bridge City and left gravely injured. Stacy stayed by him as he recovered from the serious injuries.
Stacie Toups, the wife of Bridge City carjacking victim, unexpectedly dies
BRIDGE CITY, La. — Stacie Toups became a public fighter for her husband after he was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee in July. Scott Toups was in the ICU for months and it was unclear if he would survive his injuries. He remembers dropping off Mardi Gras beads to a donation box Uptown on July 17 when a teenager came up to him and asked for his keys. He doesn't remember much following that. Kendall Myles, 17, was caught and is being tried as an adult. Myles shot Toups, according to the NOPD, after he escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth.
Man found shot dead outside West Bank home, JPSO says
A man is dead after being shot on the West Bank late Monday (Nov. 21) night, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced.
Two women robbed by gunmen in Bayou St. John, one hit by car
New Orleans Police say two women were robbed Monday night near Bayou St. John. The first was a carjacking just after 8:30pm near the intersection of Moss Street and Grand Route St. John.
NOLA.com
Father of three shot dead outside Central City YMCA, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon outside the Dryades YMCA in New Orleans' Central City. Officers said they were summoned at 3:47 p.m. to the 2200 block of Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, and found the victim found dead in a vehicle. They did not immediately release more information.
NOLA.com
New Orleans police looking for sedan after woman in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run
New Orleans police are looking for the driver of a white sedan who they say hit a man pushing a woman in a wheelchair and then fled. The 38-year-old woman died from her injuries, while the man's injuries were considered minor. The fatal hit-and-run happened Monday around 5:50 p.m. in...
Woman wanted for firing shots at a group of people, NOPD says
A woman is wanted after detectives with the New Orleans Police Department say she fired shots at a group of people in Algiers Tuesday (Nov. 22) evening.
NOPD: Driver wanted for leaving scene after killing woman who tripped while crossing street
After a woman died after tripping and falling into downtown New Orleans traffic over the weekend, detectives have released the first image of the driver accused of leaving the scene after the crash.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after 8-year-old shot, killed in Hoffman Triangle
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting involving a child. According to EMS, an 8-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Hoffman Triangle. Family identified the boy as Neon Arnold. The shooting was reported in the 3200 block of Second Street. NOPD...
Police investigating shooting at SUNO
SUNO Police Chief Bruce Adams says that shooting happened just before 11 a.m. in a parking lot near the edge of campus. He says there is no active shooter and that campus remains open.
gentillymessenger.com
Suspect arrested in threat to UNO campus
The New Orleans Police Department’s Intelligence Division, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, UNO Police and the U.S. Marshals worked in concert to arrest 22-year-old Karam Mohammed in connection with terrorizing, stalking and unlawful disruption of the operation of a school. The offense occurred on Friday (Nov. 18). According to...
Man found guilty of aggravated assault during North Shore pickleball game
On Thursday (Nov. 17th) Mississippi native Robert Morrison, age 70, was found guilty by a unanimous 6-person jury of aggravated assault with a firearm.
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot outside of Gretna home, Jefferson sheriff says
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday (Nov. 21) night outside of a home in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Dr. It was there deputies say they discovered a man that had been fatally shot.
NOLA.com
6 shot Sunday in New Orleans, including 2 men who were riding in a vehicle, police say
Six people were shot in less than 12 hours Sunday in New Orleans, police said, including two people who were riding in a vehicle. One of the victims is a 17-year-old who was shot during a robbery attempt, police said. Here's what we know about the shootings from preliminary information...
NOLA.com
Woman arrested after JPSO deputies chase stolen vehicle into New Orleans
A 47-year-old woman was arrested following a police chase from Metairie into the Little Woods neighborhood in New Orleans Sunday night, authorities said. A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy was injured when a patrol car rolled onto its side during the pursuit, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The deputy suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.
JSO arrests 2 suspects in New Orleans connected to August death investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it arrested two people in connection with an undetermined death investigation from August. Action News Jax first told you about this case Aug. 17, when JSO said that it responded to Frederica Place and found an elderly man dead inside his home.
NOLA.com
Woman killed, man injured in hit and run in West Lake Forest, New Orleans police say
A wheelchair-bound woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday evening in West Lake Forest, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man was also injured. Officers were called to the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road at 5:52 p.m. There, police said a 43-year-old man had been pushing a 39-year-old woman in a wheelchair on the westbound side of the road when a black sedan hit them from behind. The driver fled, police said.
NOPD searching for botched ATM theft suspects
Three men are seen using tools to beat and pry open the machine.
