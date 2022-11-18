ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, LA

NOLA.com

18-year-old killed in Violet shooting; suspect sought

An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Violet on Wednesday afternoon, and St. Bernard Parish sheriff's deputies were hunting for their suspect. The Sheriff's Office said deputies were called at 2:45 p.m. to 2800 block of Moss Lane, where they found the victim lying in the driveway of a home. He was declared dead there.
VIOLET, LA
WWL

Stacie Toups, the wife of Bridge City carjacking victim, unexpectedly dies

BRIDGE CITY, La. — Stacie Toups became a public fighter for her husband after he was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee in July. Scott Toups was in the ICU for months and it was unclear if he would survive his injuries. He remembers dropping off Mardi Gras beads to a donation box Uptown on July 17 when a teenager came up to him and asked for his keys. He doesn't remember much following that. Kendall Myles, 17, was caught and is being tried as an adult. Myles shot Toups, according to the NOPD, after he escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Suspect arrested in threat to UNO campus

The New Orleans Police Department’s Intelligence Division, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, UNO Police and the U.S. Marshals worked in concert to arrest 22-year-old Karam Mohammed in connection with terrorizing, stalking and unlawful disruption of the operation of a school. The offense occurred on Friday (Nov. 18). According to...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot outside of Gretna home, Jefferson sheriff says

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday (Nov. 21) night outside of a home in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Dr. It was there deputies say they discovered a man that had been fatally shot.
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

Woman arrested after JPSO deputies chase stolen vehicle into New Orleans

A 47-year-old woman was arrested following a police chase from Metairie into the Little Woods neighborhood in New Orleans Sunday night, authorities said. A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy was injured when a patrol car rolled onto its side during the pursuit, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The deputy suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman killed, man injured in hit and run in West Lake Forest, New Orleans police say

A wheelchair-bound woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday evening in West Lake Forest, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man was also injured. Officers were called to the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road at 5:52 p.m. There, police said a 43-year-old man had been pushing a 39-year-old woman in a wheelchair on the westbound side of the road when a black sedan hit them from behind. The driver fled, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

