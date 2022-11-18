Delaware’s population is aging faster than the national average, and that growth leaves a growing number of Delawareans to provide in-home care to parents or spouses. Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities Director Melissa Smith says while support services – like housing vouchers or home health aids – are available to caregivers, the state currently does not have an accurate estimate of how many people in Delaware need those services. Many caregivers, she says, don’t identify as such.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO