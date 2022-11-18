Read full article on original website
Related
Delaware homeless shelter gets $1.25 million boost from Bezos fund
The nonprofit Family Promise of Northern New Castle County will be able to house an additional 40 to 50 families per year after receiving a $1.25 million grant from the Bezos Day One Families Fund. Family Promise has been helping diverse communities since 2010 to address the root causes of...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware State Park annual passes and permits go on sale next week
Annual park passes and surf fishing permits to the Delaware State Parks go on sale next Tuesday. The annual park passes offer admission to all of Delaware's 16 state parks, and cost $35 for in-state residents and $70 for out-of-state visitors. 62-and-older receive a reduction to $18 for in-state and...
WDEL 1150AM
Become a Food Rescue Hero in Delaware
It's called 302 Food Rescue. It's not some sort of restaurant reality show, it's real life and it's a way to reduce food waste in Delaware. Food Bank of Delaware CEO Cathy Kanefsky says it's a collaborative effort involving Bayhealth, American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association, and it's the first of its kind in the country involving an entire state.
butlerradio.com
Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
Delaware police seek assistance in locating missing 15-year-old girl
Alexis Marrero has been missing since October 1 when authorities said she left the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania residents may be owed money from billions in unclaimed funds
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is holding nearly $4B in unclaimed property owed to state residents. The City of Philadelphia told residents to check if they're owed money after the city collected more than $6M.
WMDT.com
Delaware food pantries grapple with rising food costs amid holiday giving season
DELAWARE – “We really need the help because we want to help as many people as we can,” Snarsky said. Yet rising food costs are making that task difficult for organizations like the Food Bank of Delaware. Operations Director John Snarsky says they’ve seen quite a dip...
WBOC
Delaware's Annual Low Digit Surf Fishing License Plate Auction Set for Tuesday
DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) will be auctioning off low digit surf fishing license plates on Tuesday. The state is auctioning off just 15 low digit surf fishing tags. Numbers will include 32, 58, 143, 226, 355, 488, and eight “choice” categories, ranging...
Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs
DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
Stimulus update: Delaware deadline to claim $300 direct tax rebate checks eight days away
Delaware residents have just over a week to submit their applications for the latest round of relief checks worth up to $300.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Warn Public About Leaving Cars Unattended While Idling
The Delaware State Police would like to warn the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout the State of Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Philadelphia Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Terri Mailey of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Terri was last seen in the Newark area on 11/20/22. Attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as...
delawarepublic.org
Division of Services for Aging announces push to increase access to caregiver support
Delaware’s population is aging faster than the national average, and that growth leaves a growing number of Delawareans to provide in-home care to parents or spouses. Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities Director Melissa Smith says while support services – like housing vouchers or home health aids – are available to caregivers, the state currently does not have an accurate estimate of how many people in Delaware need those services. Many caregivers, she says, don’t identify as such.
fox29.com
Wild turkey population exploding in Massachusetts
BOSTON - The state that hosted the country’s first Thanksgiving meal is now dealing with a growing wild turkey population. According to the state’s wildlife officials, there were about 1,000 birds in 1978. Today, the population is estimated between 30,000 and 35,000 birds. State officials say wild turkeys...
WDEL 1150AM
Riding mower blamed for Glasgow fire
No one was injured after a riding mower catching fire eventually connected to a house in the Glasgow area. The State Fire Marshal's office said the fire broke out just before 5:30 pm Tuesday on Old County Road between Frazier Road and Route 896. The blaze ignited nearby materials, including...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware Covid case count declines for 4th straight month
The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reported that the statewide seven-day average of new positive Covid-19 cases has decreased for the fourth consecutive month. Hospitalizations and deaths related to Covid-19 have remained low over the same time period. Average new positive cases are lowest in Kent County, with Sussex...
delawarepublic.org
Three families celebrate National Adoption Day with the Delaware Kids' Department
Three Delaware families celebrated National Adoption Day by finalizing adoptions of their own. Tini Graff never knew anyone who was adopted, but knew from the time she was a child that one day, she wanted to adopt a 10-year-old. In May of 2020, the opportunity presented itself, but with an additional challenge.
fox29.com
North Carolina boy's cheesy wish brings him to Wisconsin
ST. CLOUD, Wis. - The Make-A-Wish Foundation gets thousands of wishes from kids every year. A lot of those wishes are trips to Disney or meeting a star in sports or entertainment. But a 10-year-old boy from North Carolina wanted something different. Maxx Ball wanted to come to Wisconsin to...
Cape Gazette
Food Bank, Perdue and Harry K Foundation team up to deliver holiday meals
In an effort to help deliver a happy Thanksgiving for needy families in Kent and Sussex counties, the Food Bank of Delaware, Perdue Farms and the Harry K Foundation have once again teamed up for the annual Thanksgiving For All initiative. On Nov. 15, boxes of meals, including a chicken...
School District class size waivers moving through
Schools up and down the First State are in the process of asking their district school boards to allow them to put more than 22 students in elementary school classes. The class waivers process has a Dec. 1 deadline for the boards to submit any approvals to the state Department of Education. In past weeks, Seaford, Appoquinimink and Colonial are ... Read More
