Delaware State

Delaware State Park annual passes and permits go on sale next week

Annual park passes and surf fishing permits to the Delaware State Parks go on sale next Tuesday. The annual park passes offer admission to all of Delaware's 16 state parks, and cost $35 for in-state residents and $70 for out-of-state visitors. 62-and-older receive a reduction to $18 for in-state and...
Become a Food Rescue Hero in Delaware

It's called 302 Food Rescue. It's not some sort of restaurant reality show, it's real life and it's a way to reduce food waste in Delaware. Food Bank of Delaware CEO Cathy Kanefsky says it's a collaborative effort involving Bayhealth, American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association, and it's the first of its kind in the country involving an entire state.
Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs

DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
Troopers Warn Public About Leaving Cars Unattended While Idling

The Delaware State Police would like to warn the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout the State of Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
Division of Services for Aging announces push to increase access to caregiver support

Delaware’s population is aging faster than the national average, and that growth leaves a growing number of Delawareans to provide in-home care to parents or spouses. Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities Director Melissa Smith says while support services – like housing vouchers or home health aids – are available to caregivers, the state currently does not have an accurate estimate of how many people in Delaware need those services. Many caregivers, she says, don’t identify as such.
Wild turkey population exploding in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The state that hosted the country’s first Thanksgiving meal is now dealing with a growing wild turkey population. According to the state’s wildlife officials, there were about 1,000 birds in 1978. Today, the population is estimated between 30,000 and 35,000 birds. State officials say wild turkeys...
Riding mower blamed for Glasgow fire

No one was injured after a riding mower catching fire eventually connected to a house in the Glasgow area. The State Fire Marshal's office said the fire broke out just before 5:30 pm Tuesday on Old County Road between Frazier Road and Route 896. The blaze ignited nearby materials, including...
Delaware Covid case count declines for 4th straight month

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reported that the statewide seven-day average of new positive Covid-19 cases has decreased for the fourth consecutive month. Hospitalizations and deaths related to Covid-19 have remained low over the same time period. Average new positive cases are lowest in Kent County, with Sussex...
North Carolina boy's cheesy wish brings him to Wisconsin

ST. CLOUD, Wis. - The Make-A-Wish Foundation gets thousands of wishes from kids every year. A lot of those wishes are trips to Disney or meeting a star in sports or entertainment. But a 10-year-old boy from North Carolina wanted something different. Maxx Ball wanted to come to Wisconsin to...
School District class size waivers moving through

Schools up and down the First State are in the process of asking their district school boards to allow them to put more than 22 students in elementary school classes. The class waivers process has a Dec. 1 deadline for the boards to submit any approvals to the state Department of Education. In past weeks, Seaford, Appoquinimink and Colonial are ... Read More
