WBOC
Plans for New Ocean City Fire Station Hit a Snag
Plans for a new fire station in Ocean City hit a snag after the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company backed out of a verbal agreement. The new facility would replace Station 3, which is located on 74th street.
WBOC
House Fire Near Crisfield Sparks Concerns After Several Recent Arsons
A home on Calvary Road near Crisfield was set on fire on Sunday night. Neighbor Allen Elder watched the fire from his home across the street. He didn't realize how bad it was until the sun rose.
WBOC
Housing Projects Fall Victim to Supply Chain Issues, Worker Shortages
SALISBURY, Md. - Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County's latest project, a new home on Barclay Street is in a waiting pattern. Habitat Wicomico's Executive Director Molly Hilligoss says it could be several more weeks until electricians can get on site to finish up the home's electrical connection. "Here we...
WBOC
Heroic 11 Year-Old Grateful He Stepped Up to Rescue Toddler Sister from Burning Apartment
SALISBURY, Md. - Laprentis Doughty, 11, of Salisbury says he knew he had to do something when his family's apartment caught fire with his baby sister still inside. His mother, Keishuana Banks is beyond grateful for his bravery. "I feel bad because I don't know how to reward him right...
WBOC
3 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales
SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted last week by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in three businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief...
WBOC
Getting a Tattoo in the Town of Berlin is Currently Not Possible
Berlin town leaders voted to extend the towns tattoo moratorium until June 30th of 2023. The moratorium began as an effort to adopt a county wide ordinance.
WBOC
Salisbury Man Killed in Head-On Crash With Dump Truck in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. - A Salisbury man died in a head-on crash with a dump truck in Laurel on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 8 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer was going eastbound on Horsey Church Road just east of Chandler Road, while a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was heading westbound and approaching the dump truck.
WBOC
2 Men Facing Weapons Charges after Car Crash in Millsboro
MILLSBORO, Del.- 2 Millsboro men have been arrested after a car crash on John J. William Highway last night. 22 year-old Evan Briscoe and 25 year- old Joshua Baull were traveling eastbound on John J. Williams Highway at a reportedly high rate of speed. At the time, a 2022 Lexus RX, operated by a 35-year-old male of Lewes, DE, was also traveling eastbound on John J. Williams Highway in front of the Hyundai. As the Hyundai quickly approached the Lexus, Briscoe attempted to avoid striking the rear of the Lexus by swerving to the left, but ultimately the front right of his vehicle struck the left rear of the Lexus. This impact caused the Lexus to rotate clockwise until it struck a guardrail along the south edge of John J Williams Highway. After striking the guardrail, the Lexus was redirected into the path of the Hyundai, where the vehicles had a second collision.
WBOC
One Seriously Burned in Preston House Fire
PRESTON, Md.- One man was seriously burned in a house fire in Preston Monday morning. Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire was discovered by a passerby around 8 a.m. at a two-story home at 21596 Dover Bridge Road. One man received second and third degree burns to the hands...
WBOC
Millsboro Homeowner Injured in Monday Night Shooting
MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Monday night shooting in Millsboro that left one person injured. Shortly before 9 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the home had been shot numerous times with an unknown firearm. The homeowner sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
WBOC
Hurlock Experiences Recent Car Theft And Ransacking
Items from unlocked cars are being stolen and police in Hurlock is now on high alert. According to neighbors cars on streets like Charles St. and Academy St. are targeted the most.
WBOC
Boy, 11, Rescues Baby Sister From Burning Salisbury Apartment
SALISBURY, Md. - An 11-year-old boy was injured Tuesday night while rescuing his 2-year-old sister from their burning apartment in Salisbury. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 6 p.m. in apartment 601 of a two story, eight-unit apartment building located at 1302 Jersey Road. A smoke alarm was present and operated, notifying occupants of the fire in time to escape.
WBOC
Cambridge Police Build "A Bridge Of Trust" With The Community
People in Cambridge and the Police Department celebrated Thanksgiving early with their first turkey dinner giveaway. Today, police officers handed out more than 200 thanksgiving meals to those who need them most.
WBOC
Attempted Arson at Jehovah's Witness House of Worship in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities are investigating an attempted arson that occurred at a Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses in Salisbury early Monday morning. According to the Maryland Fire Marshal's Office it happened at around 4 a.m. when someone set off some type of "incendiary device" at the building located on Parker Road in Salisbury.
WBOC
Rabid Raccoon Found in Princess Anne
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A raccoon located near Arden Station and Dublin roads in Princess Anne has tested positive for rabies, according to the Somerset County Health Department. The raccoon was sent to the Maryland State Laboratory for testing after biting a dog on Sunday, Nov. 20. The positive test results were received Tuesday, Nov. 22.
WBOC
Cambridge Woman Charged With Credit Card Theft and Fraud
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Cambridge woman has been charged on multiple counts of credit card fraud and theft following accusations that she stole credit card information from customers and patients at Your Doc's In and Walgreens. Cambridge police say that on Nov. 21, department detectives located and arrested 22-year-old Jayonna...
WBOC
Warren T Boyce
Warren (“Puppsy”) T. Boyce, age 92, was born in Salisbury on August 4, 1930 and died at Coastal Hospice Stansell House on November 17, 2022. He was the son of the late Arthur W. Boyce and Irma T. Boyce. To read full obituary, click Here.
WBOC
Cindy R Hochmuth
Cindy Hochmuth, 62, of Mardela Springs, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 TidalHealth Peninsula Regional after a long and gallant fight. Born on September 1, 1960 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Samuel I and Katherine Rounds. To read the full obituary, click Here.
