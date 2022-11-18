Effective: 2022-11-23 19:17:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-24 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area; Western Skagit County; Western Strait of Juan De Fuca; Western Whatcom County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter of a mile or less at times in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

CLALLAM COUNTY, WA ・ 8 MINUTES AGO