ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ValleyCentral

Tijuana and Baja California no longer lead Mexico in kidnappings

By Salvador Rivera
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35i5wt_0jFBv2lO00

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — The Mexican border state of Baja California, which is home to Tijuana, has fallen out of the top 10 for kidnappings in Mexico.

According to Marco Antonio Vargas González, a coordinator with Mexico’s Anti-kidnapping Association, Baja ranked number 11 for the month of September.

“It’s a somewhat important dynamic when you consider they have been No. 1 for many years in terms of kidnappings reported per day,” Vargas said.

Authorities rescue kidnapped migrants held for ransom

Topping the top 10 list is the state of Veracruz, followed by the states of Mexico, Sonora, Guanajuato, Michoacan, Jalisco, Oaxaca, Puebla, Quintana Roo and Aguascalientes.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

During the last four years, kidnappings have been steadily declining overall in Mexico , according to figures provided by the agency.

In February 2018, there were 225 kidnappings reported in Mexico. For September of this year, only 60 were reported, with just two in Baja California.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Police seek woman who they suspect stole a purse at Walmart

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a woman who police allege stole a purse from a Walmart. On Oct. 30, a woman reported that her purse had been stolen at the Walmart on the 2800 block of Nolana Avenue. Surveillance footage captured the […]
MCALLEN, TX
KTLA

6.1 magnitude quake strikes in Gulf of California

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck in the Gulf of California early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor struck at 3:02 a.m. about 50 miles from Bahía de Kino in Sonora, Mexico, and about 58 miles from Santa Rosalía in Baja California Sur, Mexico. Light to moderate shaking was felt in San […]
SAN LUIS, AZ
Vice

She Went Out With Her Friends. Hours Later, She Was Found Dead on a Highway.

The two bikers found the woman’s lifeless body lying face upwards on a Mexican highway near the capital just over a week ago. She was still wearing a beige night dress and a necklace with a heart pendant. After confirming she was dead, they took photos of her tattoos on her shoulders and arms and posted them online, asking people to help identify her.
natureworldnews.com

Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity

A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Mexican police say drug lord killed 20 townspeople

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities said Thursday the massacre of 20 townspeople in southern Mexico appears to have been the work of a drug lord who used social media to try to blame a rival gang. The new revelations illustrate how Mexican drug cartels are increasingly using social media...
CBS Sacramento

Dog found with human head in its mouth — with cartel message nearby

Residents of a town in north-central Mexico were stunned to see a dog running down the street with a human head in its mouth.Officials in the violence-plagued state of Zacatecas confirmed the incident and said Thursday that police eventually managed to wrest the head away from the dog.A law enforcement official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said the head and other body parts had been left in an ATM booth in the town of Monte Escobedo late Wednesday. The human remains were left with a message referring to a drug cartel. But before police could act, a...
Vice

Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo

South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
TheDailyBeast

L.A. Nightclub Owner Found Dead and Beaten in Dominican Republic

A prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and restaurateur was found dead in the Dominican Republic this week after apparently being gagged, choked, and beaten.The body of Mario Oliver, 71, was discovered inside a villa in Las Terrenas, on the Samaná Peninsula on Wednesday night, Dominican Today reported. The National Police and the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations are said to have found that Oliver, once a pillar of the L.A. nightlife scene when he ran the popular Vertigo nightclub, suffered head trauma and manual compression of the neck. Investigators say the home was broken into, with a safe-deposit box stolen,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy