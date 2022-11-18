Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Congress passes bill to separate abuse survivors from shared phone service
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate has passed a bipartisan bill, championed by Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, that would help survivors of domestic violence separate from wireless service plans shared with their abusers. The legislation is seen as a significant step in helping survivors separate from their abusers and cut...
Bay News 9
Bill amends Violence Against Women Act to help those with Native Hawaiian ancestry
Since its introduction in 1994, the Violence Against Women Act has provided billions of dollars of funding to law enforcement, housing authorities, victim’s rights attorneys, counseling services and other resources that address the needs of those who have survived domestic violence, sexual assault, sex trafficking and other crimes against women.
Bay News 9
At border, House Republicans call on homeland security chief to resign
Speaking near the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday, the top House Republican called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign, vowing to investigate him for the possibility of impeachment if he does not step down. “If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action and...
Bay News 9
Biden at 80: A 'respecter of fate' mulls 2nd White House bid
WASHINGTON (AP) — People in their 80s lead countries, create majestic art and perform feats of endurance. One entered the record books for scaling Mount Everest. It's soon time for Joe Biden, 80 on Sunday, to decide whether he has one more mountain to climb — the one to a second term as president.
Bay News 9
White House launches campaign to encourage COVID shots, with focus on seniors
The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a six-week campaign to encourage Americans to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine dose before the end of the year, with a focus on seniors and others most at-risk of severe illness. The goal, according to a White House fact sheet, is to “help avoid...
Bay News 9
Biden: Student loan repayment pause extended through June 2023
The federal moratorium on student loan repayments has been extended through June 30, 2023, President Joe Biden announced in a video message on Tuesday. The news comes as legal challenges to Biden's student debt forgiveness plan have placed it on hold. Earlier this month, the Department of Education stopped taking applications following a ruling from a federal judge in Texas blocking the plan from going into effect. The program was already temporarily barred from providing relief as a separate legal challenge from Republican-led states played out in court.
Bay News 9
Wisconsin Democrat calls out lack of national support following midterm loss
A closely watched congressional race in the western Wisconsin district included Trump-backed GOP candidate Derrick Van Orden who defeat Democrat Brad Pfaff to replace longtime Rep. Ron Kind, flipping the seat to Republicans for the first time in a quarter century. Retiring Democrat Rep. Ron Kind held the seat for...
Rep. Mary Peltola beats Sarah Palin in Alaska House race
Rep. Mary Peltola, the first native Alaskan to serve in Congress, has won re-election, beating former state governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin for The Last Frontier's sole House seat.
Bay News 9
Georgia high court reinstates ban on abortions after 6 weeks
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated the state’s ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, abruptly ending access to later abortions that had resumed days earlier. In a one-page order, the justices put a lower court ruling overturning the ban on hold...
Bay News 9
Sen. Graham testifies before Georgia grand jury, spokesperson says
Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday testified before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state, according to his spokesperson. What You Need To Know. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday testified before a special grand...
Bay News 9
In 'final message,' Fauci urges Americans boost protection with updated COVID shot
In probably his final time briefing reporters at the White House podium, the nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday ticked through data showing how the updated COVID boosters are safe and effective – an effort to inform that has drawn both praise and ire for the top doctor over the last two-and-half years.
Bay News 9
'No 'fowl' play': Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys, notes COVID progress
President Joe Biden on Monday pardoned two chosen turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Chocolate and Chip, continuing a long-standing White House tradition with a far larger crowd than last year’s COVID-restricted event. With the weather in the upper-30s in Washington, Biden promised the audience of a few hundred...
Bay News 9
Pence blames Meadows for not shielding Trump from election deniers' 'bad advice'
Former Vice President Mike Pence says Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last White House chief of staff, deserves a large chunk of the blame for the former president’s election denialism. What You Need To Know. Former Vice President Mike Pence says Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last White House chief...
