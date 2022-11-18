The federal moratorium on student loan repayments has been extended through June 30, 2023, President Joe Biden announced in a video message on Tuesday. The news comes as legal challenges to Biden's student debt forgiveness plan have placed it on hold. Earlier this month, the Department of Education stopped taking applications following a ruling from a federal judge in Texas blocking the plan from going into effect. The program was already temporarily barred from providing relief as a separate legal challenge from Republican-led states played out in court.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO