Biden approves Federal aid for Hurricane Ian recovery in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - President Joe Biden has approved federal aid for areas affected by Hurricane Ian during the period of Sept. 25 to Oct. 4, 2022. This action makes federal funding available for individuals in the Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry Counties who were affected by the hurricane. The funding...
Biden approves SC disaster declaration for counties damaged by Hurricane Ian
Thanksgiving travel in SC expected to be busier this year than before pandemic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More drivers are expected to be on South Carolina roads over this year’s Thanksgiving travel period than even before the pandemic. That’s according to AAA, which predicts nearly 90% of all Thanksgiving travelers across the US will be taking a car to their holiday destination.
MEET THE TEAM: Tony Chiavaroli joins WIS’ First Alert Weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tony Chiavaroli has joined WIS’ First Alert Weather Team. His first day on air with WIS is Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to...
Retired state trooper accused of selling items he stole from crash scene, officials say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A retired state trooper in South Carolina is accused of stealing items from the scene of a crash and selling those items for money, according to officials. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that 59-year-old David Eugene McAlhany has been charged with misconduct...
Football loss leads to Powerball lottery win
ASHEBORO, N.C. (Gray News) – A man in North Carolina said he owes his $150,000 lottery win to a loss by his favorite football team. Jacob Strickland was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 5 and bought a Powerball lottery ticket after thinking his luck couldn’t get any worse.
WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 22, 2022
