South Carolina State

WIS-TV

MEET THE TEAM: Tony Chiavaroli joins WIS’ First Alert Weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tony Chiavaroli has joined WIS' First Alert Weather Team. His first day on air with WIS is Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
COLUMBIA, SC
Football loss leads to Powerball lottery win

ASHEBORO, N.C. (Gray News) – A man in North Carolina said he owes his $150,000 lottery win to a loss by his favorite football team. Jacob Strickland was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 5 and bought a Powerball lottery ticket after thinking his luck couldn’t get any worse.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 22, 2022

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

