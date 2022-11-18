ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

WSAW

Major donations bring local trail project closer to goal

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Thanks to major gift commitments from three Stevens Point area donors, the Plover River Crossing Trail project is a step closer to meeting the 20% local matching funds required to fulfill a recently awarded $1.47 million Transportation Alternative Programs grant from the State of Wisconsin.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

20th year of Share Your Holidays begins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The holiday season gets underway this week and we’re excited to begin our 20th year of Share Your Holidays. During the last 19 years, we’ve collected more than $1 million in donations. But we can’t do it alone. You have helped the cause by easing the burden for those who may be struggling this holiday season. And we need your help again this year.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Sponsors needed for “Crusade for Kids” gift donations

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in sponsoring children for the Crusade for Kids Campaign. The gift donation drive has been providing gifts for less fortunate children in Antigo and Langlade County for about 10 years. So far, the Antigo Police Department has dozens of people who stepped up to help make sure a kid doesn’t go without this holiday season, but they still have three kids on the list.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Prevail Bank makes donation to local teen homeless shelter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Keep Area Teens Safe, a homeless shelter for teens in Marathon County, received a $2,400 donation from Prevail Bank. The funds will be utilized to purchase multiple Chromebooks so its youth residents are able to complete homework and apply for jobs. “We are proud to support...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

The Hannah Center helping women in crisis

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - For nearly three decades, an organization known as the Hannah Center in Marshfield has helped women in crisis, but now they have decided it is time to expand into Wisconsin Rapids. In June, they hit their goal of raising $1 million. The expansion is crucial according...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Frustrations grow as students face bus delays and cancellations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Frustrations continue for Wausau school parents. Hundreds of students in the Wausau School District have had unexpected delays or canceled bus routes to and from school in the past week. Bus company ‘First Student’ sent home a letter to parents apologizing for the delays and cancellations...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Rotary Winter Wonderland to open Friday

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - For the last 17 years, families have visited Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield to a display containing more than 2 million lights. Volunteers have been hard at work since October. There are two different ways to experience the lights. People can drive their cars through one display...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Benefit account established for family of Marshfield woman killed by ex-husband

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A memorial fund has been established to help the family of a woman who was killed by her ex-husband on Nov. 15. Investigators said they found the body of Melissa Wright in her Marshfield home after a coworker became concerned that Wright did not show up for work. Marshfield Police said Wright’s ex-husband broke into the home and killed her, before fatally injuring himself.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Hello, My Name Is: Amber Winter

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Amber Winter’s career in the pool ironically started nowhere near the water. “I was at a parade in Merrill and one of the moms threw a shirt at me,” said Amber. “I went to my mom and when I asked her, ‘Can I join swim?’ She was like, ‘Alright, we can give it a shot.”
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Fleet Farm shares its hottest toys gift guide

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Tis the season to start thinking about what you’re getting all the good girls and boys in your life for Christmas. And if you don’t have a list to check twice Fleet Farm is here to help with Toyland 2022. “Toyland is one...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing runaway

ADAMS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen in nearly two weeks. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Braelynn Mueller was last seen at Adams-Friendship High School on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 10. At the time, she was wearing a black Nike hoodie, gray leggings, and tan/white sandals.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Porch Pirates are taking on the role of the Grinch this holiday season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Online shopping is ramping up. Which means more packages being delivered. According to the U.S. Postal Service, more than 13.2 billion pieces of mail and packages were delivered between thanksgiving and new years eve in 2021. However, more packages mean more opportunities for Porch Pirates. The...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

1 facing charges in fatal Portage County crash

AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a 58-year-old man who died Friday as a result of a traffic crash. The victim has been identified as Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, of Appleton. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. on Highway 10...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Sheriff’s office investigates officer-involved death in Shawano

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, is investigating an officer-involved shooting death over the weekend. We’re still waiting to learn more about what led to the shooting. what we do know is that it started when Shawano police officers...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI

