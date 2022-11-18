Read full article on original website
WSAW
Major donations bring local trail project closer to goal
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Thanks to major gift commitments from three Stevens Point area donors, the Plover River Crossing Trail project is a step closer to meeting the 20% local matching funds required to fulfill a recently awarded $1.47 million Transportation Alternative Programs grant from the State of Wisconsin.
WSAW
20th year of Share Your Holidays begins
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The holiday season gets underway this week and we’re excited to begin our 20th year of Share Your Holidays. During the last 19 years, we’ve collected more than $1 million in donations. But we can’t do it alone. You have helped the cause by easing the burden for those who may be struggling this holiday season. And we need your help again this year.
WSAW
Sponsors needed for “Crusade for Kids” gift donations
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in sponsoring children for the Crusade for Kids Campaign. The gift donation drive has been providing gifts for less fortunate children in Antigo and Langlade County for about 10 years. So far, the Antigo Police Department has dozens of people who stepped up to help make sure a kid doesn’t go without this holiday season, but they still have three kids on the list.
WSAW
Prevail Bank makes donation to local teen homeless shelter
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Keep Area Teens Safe, a homeless shelter for teens in Marathon County, received a $2,400 donation from Prevail Bank. The funds will be utilized to purchase multiple Chromebooks so its youth residents are able to complete homework and apply for jobs. “We are proud to support...
WSAW
The Hannah Center helping women in crisis
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - For nearly three decades, an organization known as the Hannah Center in Marshfield has helped women in crisis, but now they have decided it is time to expand into Wisconsin Rapids. In June, they hit their goal of raising $1 million. The expansion is crucial according...
WSAW
Frustrations grow as students face bus delays and cancellations
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Frustrations continue for Wausau school parents. Hundreds of students in the Wausau School District have had unexpected delays or canceled bus routes to and from school in the past week. Bus company ‘First Student’ sent home a letter to parents apologizing for the delays and cancellations...
WSAW
Rotary Winter Wonderland to open Friday
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - For the last 17 years, families have visited Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield to a display containing more than 2 million lights. Volunteers have been hard at work since October. There are two different ways to experience the lights. People can drive their cars through one display...
WSAW
Benefit account established for family of Marshfield woman killed by ex-husband
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A memorial fund has been established to help the family of a woman who was killed by her ex-husband on Nov. 15. Investigators said they found the body of Melissa Wright in her Marshfield home after a coworker became concerned that Wright did not show up for work. Marshfield Police said Wright’s ex-husband broke into the home and killed her, before fatally injuring himself.
WSAW
Hello, My Name Is: Amber Winter
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Amber Winter’s career in the pool ironically started nowhere near the water. “I was at a parade in Merrill and one of the moms threw a shirt at me,” said Amber. “I went to my mom and when I asked her, ‘Can I join swim?’ She was like, ‘Alright, we can give it a shot.”
WSAW
Identifying the signs of a loved one’s cognitive decline during holiday gatherings
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many families are looking forward to getting together this week for Thanksgiving. For families that are unable to frequently get together, the holidays can be a time to spot when an older adult is no longer acting like themselves. Dementia Specialists Carley Prochaska of ADRC of...
WSAW
Thanksgiving holiday travelers asked to plan ahead, eliminate distractions
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re traveling this week to celebrate Thanksgiving, you won’t be alone. This year, AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel for Thanksgiving – it’s expected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000. The Wisconsin...
WSAW
Experts reveal workplace factors that could be increasing staff turnover
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There are many factors to consider when it comes to staff turnover, but while some may be inevitable such as retirement, a change in career, or even moving away, others can be controlled. Employee well-being experts Loopin have highlighted six of the major factors in the...
WSAW
Fleet Farm shares its hottest toys gift guide
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Tis the season to start thinking about what you’re getting all the good girls and boys in your life for Christmas. And if you don’t have a list to check twice Fleet Farm is here to help with Toyland 2022. “Toyland is one...
WSAW
State Patrol to conduct aerial speed monitoring on Highway 51 in Oneida County
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. On Wednesday, weather permitting, crews will monitor Highway 51 in Oneida County. The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help...
WSAW
Meat processing store sees increased business during start of gun deer season
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The nine-day gun deer season is a third of the way complete, but business has been picking up for meat processing shops, one of their busiest times of the year. They do what they can to prepare and what they can control, but what they cannot...
WSAW
Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing runaway
ADAMS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen in nearly two weeks. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Braelynn Mueller was last seen at Adams-Friendship High School on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 10. At the time, she was wearing a black Nike hoodie, gray leggings, and tan/white sandals.
WSAW
Porch Pirates are taking on the role of the Grinch this holiday season
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Online shopping is ramping up. Which means more packages being delivered. According to the U.S. Postal Service, more than 13.2 billion pieces of mail and packages were delivered between thanksgiving and new years eve in 2021. However, more packages mean more opportunities for Porch Pirates. The...
WSAW
1 facing charges in fatal Portage County crash
AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a 58-year-old man who died Friday as a result of a traffic crash. The victim has been identified as Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, of Appleton. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. on Highway 10...
WSAW
Sheriff’s office investigates officer-involved death in Shawano
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, is investigating an officer-involved shooting death over the weekend. We’re still waiting to learn more about what led to the shooting. what we do know is that it started when Shawano police officers...
WSAW
Rogalla’s Choose & Cut Christmas Trees uses family business to help other families find the perfect tree
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Being in business for nearly four decades, Rogalla’s has plenty of experience helping people find the right Christmas tree. Where the atmosphere has never changed. “You can just feel the happiness,” says Dan Rogalla, Owner, Rogalla’s Choose and Cut Christmas Trees. “People come out here,...
