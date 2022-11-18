‘Representation matters’: Korean American chef talks food, family and culture ahead of Portland's annual 'Taste for Equity' dinner

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Sunshine Division feeds more families than ever before during Thanksgiving box handout
PORTLAND, Ore. — The rising cost of food, rent and utilities have sent more people to nonprofits that provide food for the community this winter, especially going into the holidays. On Monday, Sunshine Division had it's busiest day in history. More than 1,100 families visited the nonprofit's two food...
KGW
Portland's Christmas tree will be lit this Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's a sign the holidays are officially here. Portland's Christmas tree at Pioneer Courthouse Square will be lit on Friday in an annual celebration that is returning to in person this year. The 9,500+ lights on the 75-foot Doug Fir in the heart of the city's...
Touring Larsen's Creamery in Clackamas, soon to be home of Alpenrose
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Alpenrose, a Portland fixture since 1916, plans to move all of its local operations to a newly purchased 9-acre campus in Clackamas. Josh Reynolds, general manager for Alpenrose, said the move comes as the company acquired Larsen's Creamery, another longtime family-owned dairy business. "We wanted to...
KGW
Portland mourns after mass shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub
PORTLAND, Ore. — David Fones said news of the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, the only LGBTQ club in that city, triggered a wave of emotions. "Shocked and hurt, saddened and angry and scared," Fones said, "because it hit so close to home." Fones is the owner...
KGW
Portland pastor calls for increased youth mentorship after weekend of violence
Two teens were injured by gunfire in NE Portland over the weekend. Highland Christian Center Senior Pastor Shon Neyland said the community needs to take action.
2 Portland restaurants make Esquire's list of the best new restaurants in America, with Kann taking the top spot
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's newest restaurant Kann ranks No. 1 on Esquire's rankings of the best new restaurants in America out of 40 other restaurants across the nation. Kann is know for its iconic Haitian dishes and spices while also honoring the seasons and local ingredients of the Pacific Northwest. The restaurant offers a dairy-free and gluten-free, paleo-friendly menu with vegan options.
KGW
Two Portland children’s hospitals go on crisis standards of care
Both OHSU’s Doernbecher and Legacy’s Randall are curtailing critical care services. They’re overwhelmed with child respiratory virus patients.
Portland mayor’s office looks at locations for six designated camping sites
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city council is on board with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s new plan to ban unsanctioned homeless camping and build six large-scale designated camping sites, and attention is now turning to the big first question: Where will they be located?. Wheeler met with all of...
Long delays, congressional hearings and a very short flight: How the Spruce Goose got its nickname
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — At 320 feet, from wingtip to wingtip, the Spruce Goose would fill up an entire football field between the end zones. It was the largest sea plane ever built, a record that stood for decades. "In order to give you an idea of the size of...
‘Like a slap in the face’: Multnomah County cuts back on homeless supplies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Piles of wet clothes and blue tarps surround an outdoor space heater by a tent off of Southeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard Monday morning. 45 degrees with signs of rain on the way and those living around that campsite prepared for colder days ahead. “Not...
Alpenrose will move out of Portland after buying another dairy
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alpenrose, the dairy with decades of history in southwest Portland, will move to Clackamas after purchasing Larsen's Creamery. The relocation frees up a massive piece of prime, developable real estate in an attractive corner of the city. The Portland dairy has eyed a relocation for more...
KGW
Vandals hit Adidas campus in North Portland, breaking windows and doors
An activist website took credit for the damage. They said it was a reprisal for Adidas’ sponsorship of the FIFA World Cup in Qater.
Looking for photos with Santa? Here's where to find him
PORTLAND, Ore. — The holiday season has arrived, and that means its the prime time of the year to grab photos with Santa Claus. Whether it's with your pet, your children or just yourself, here's a list of some of the places where Santa will be available to snap those memories this year:
Alaska, Horizon Airlines donates plane to Portland Community College
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Community College received a new airplane for its students in the Aviation Science programs on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Hillsboro Airport. It was donated by Horizon and Alaska Airlines and flew in from PDX. The donation comes amid a huge worker shortage in the...
Pediatric hospitals in Portland are running out of beds and postponing surgeries as RSV cases worsen
PORTLAND, Ore. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) case rates are continuing to rise in Oregon, and local hospitals say the wave has reached unprecedented levels and has pushed them into crisis mode. Oregon Health and Science University's Doernbecher Children's Hospital doesn't have any available pediatric ICU beds, and Legacy's...
Acclaimed brewmaster and Top Chef finalist open new Portland brewery Friday
PORTLAND, Ore — A new highly anticipated brewery will open in Southeast Portland this Friday. Grand Fir Brewing is a perfect pairing of food and beer from a couple that truly knows both. Acclaimed brewer Whitney Burnside and her husband, chef Doug Adams, left the run-and-gun big restaurant life...
Group of vandals smash windows and doors at Adidas headquarters in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of people wearing ski goggles and masks vandalized buildings at Adidas' North American headquarters in Portland early Sunday morning. Nine people smashed windows and broke doors of buildings on the campus located on North Greeley Avenue around 1:48 a.m. on Nov. 20, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). A total of 50 windows were smashed. Multiple doors and windows were boarded up by Tuesday.
One-day strike at about 100 Starbucks stores, including three in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Workers at three unionized Starbucks stores in Portland staged a one-day strike Thursday as part of a nationwide union event dubbed the "Red Cup Rebellion," a reference to the coffee chain's annual Red Cup Day. The three participating Portland locations were the downtown store at Southwest...
Why is Multnomah County's prosecution rate for petty theft so much lower than neighboring counties, really?
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week, KGW investigative reporter Kyle Iboshi took a look at criminal cases of misdemeanor theft in the Portland metro area as part of an ongoing series on shoplifting. His latest report examined the rate at which county district attorneys prosecute misdemeanor theft cases, and found...
Milwaukie-Portland Elks Lodge organizes toy shop for National Guard soldiers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Between the drills, setting up pop-up vaccine and testing sites or giving hospital staff a helping hand while they dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been a long couple years for many soldiers with the Oregon Army National Guard. "Our soldiers tend to take care of...
KGW
