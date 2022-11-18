Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Hindu Voice in an Interfaith Communities - IndianapolisJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Pro Football Rumors
Jaguars claim RB Darrell Henderson
Darrell Henderson did not advance too far down the waiver priority list. The former third-round pick will head to Jacksonville after a successful Jaguars claim, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com report. The Rams waived Henderson on Tuesday, clearing the way for him to finish out his contract year...
Eagles add former Colts OC Marcus Brady to staff
Nick Sirianni said recently he would be open to hiring Frank Reich as a consultant on his Eagles staff, and the second-year Philadelphia HC loudly proclaimed his support for his former boss after beating the Colts in Week 11. The Eagles are adding one of the recently fired Colts staffers, but it is not Reich.
Pro Football Rumors
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray to be gametime call; OT D.J. Humphries out
This season has not gone according to plan for the Cardinals, who were 8-2 at this point last season. Things can turn towards a more positive direction with a win over their division opponent, the 49ers, tomorrow night. Unfortunately, they will be attempting to do that without their starting left tackle and potentially without their star quarterback.
Chiefs place Clyde Edwards-Helaire on IR, activate T Lucas Niang from PUP list
Clyde Edwards-Helaire‘s third NFL season has skidded off track. In addition to losing his starting job recently, the former first-round pick suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday night. The Chiefs will move forward without Edwards-Helaire in the near future, having placed him on IR. This will shut down CEH...
Cardinals hope to re-sign DL Zach Allen
The Cardinals have already doled out a franchise-record contract to their first pick in the 2019 draft — Kyler Murray — and it would seem the second of Arizona’s picks that year (cornerback Byron Murphy) is on the radar for a new deal. While the team already cut ties with the other second-rounder from Kliff Kingsbury‘s first draft — wideout Andy Isabella — it has highlighted another 2019 draftee for a possible re-up.
Ravens S Marcus Williams returns to practice
Out since suffering a wrist injury in Week 5, Marcus Williams is back at Ravens practice. The team designated the free agent pickup for return Wednesday. Baltimore has three weeks to activate Williams, who has been ticketed for a December return for a bit now. John Harbaugh said he expects the sixth-year safety to return at some point next month. Wednesday’s transaction keeps pointing Williams in that direction.
Pro Football Rumors
Report: Jets to bench QB Zach Wilson for Week 12
Considering the investment the Jets made in Wilson, it is obviously a major development they are sitting him due to performance issues so early in his tenure. The team bailed on a No. 3 overall pick (Sam Darnold) after three seasons to take Wilson second overall. But Wilson has floundered since returning from a preseason knee injury, putting Saleh in a bind.
Texans to start QB Kyle Allen in Week 12
Another member of the 2021 quarterback class will not keep his starting job into Week 12. The Texans are set to bench Davis Mills, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com tweets. Lovie Smith declined to name a starter for Houston’s next matchup, but Garafolo notes Kyle Allen will receive the call. This will be Allen’s first start since a severe ankle injury ended his 2020 season. Allen has not taken a snap since signing with the Texans this offseason. This scenario was rumored to be on the table earlier this week.
Jets designate veteran OT George Fant for return
The Jets opted against blocking the Patriots from poaching practice squad tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday. That transaction preceded good news on the injury front for New York. George Fant is back at practice Wednesday. The Jets have started the veteran tackle’s IR-return clock, which gives the team three weeks...
Report: Dolphins HC remains optimistic CB Byron Jones will play this season
Byron Jones is moving toward a lost season, but the Dolphins are not giving up hope on the eighth-year defender. Mike McDaniel did confirm Jones is still not ready to practice due to the ankle and Achilles operation he underwent in March. While the high-priced cornerback was expected to be ready for training camp, it has obviously brought concern he remains on the shelf into Thanksgiving week. McDaniel said this week he is optimistic Jones will, in fact, suit up at some point this season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald notes.
Commanders designate QB Carson Wentz for return
The Commanders have their highest-paid quarterback back at practice Wednesday. They designated Carson Wentz to return from IR, giving the veteran passer three weeks to be activated. Wentz suffered a fractured finger during Washington’s Week 6 win in Chicago and underwent surgery. He has missed five games — one more...
Rams waive RB Darrell Henderson, OLB Justin Hollins
Another starter-caliber running back will join Melvin Gordon on the waiver wire. The Rams cut Darrell Henderson on Tuesday. They also waived outside linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson spent much of last season as Los Angeles’ starter, playing ahead of Sony Michel for an extended stretch to begin the team’s Super Bowl-winning slate. The former third-round pick is playing out the final season of his rookie contract. Just more than $412K remains on that deal.
Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson suffers torn ACL
The news comes as little surprise after Robinson was carted off the field midway through the game. It nevertheless represents a major blow to New York’s WR room, which was already dealing with a number of injuries. The second-rounder had put up modest numbers through most of the season before the Week 11 loss to Detroit. With nine catches for 100 yards, Robinson had his most productive game to date, and logged a snap share above 70% for the second consecutive week.
Pro Football Rumors
Zach Wilson to remain Jets’ starting QB
During yesterday’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots, the Jets delivered one of their worst offensive performances in franchise history, once again leading to questions about their plans at the quarterback position moving forward. For at least one more week, though, no changes will be coming. Zach Wilson completed just...
Pro Football Rumors
Lions CB Jeff Okudah likely out for Week 12
Okudah exited Detroit’s win over the Giants on Sunday after a collision with teammate Will Harris and did not return. Given the short turnaround – not to mention the parameters of the league’s new concussion protocols – it would be nearly impossible for the Ohio State product to suit up in two days’ time.
Pro Football Rumors
Report: NFLPA alleging collusion over fully guaranteed QB contracts
The Browns’ acquisition of Deshaun Watson was the most controversial storyline of the 2022 offseason, in no small part due to the nature of the contract he signed upon being traded to Cleveland. That five-year, $230MM deal was fully guaranteed, leading many to wonder if a new precedent had been set for high-end quarterbacks in future deals.
Pro Football Rumors
