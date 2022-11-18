ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

After 62 years, Tampa’s Joe Haskins Bicycle Shop will close next month

By Ray Roa
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3smtdV_0jFBtHzS00
Joe Haskins Bicycle Shop in Tampa, Florida, which will close on Dec. 17, 2022.
Another slice of vintage Tampa will disappear before 2023.

Tampa Heights’ beloved Joe Haskins Bicycle Shop is closing after 62 years serving working class Tampeños who’ve come to rely on the shop for everyday repairs that keep their bikes on the road.

“The Haskins family would like to thank the community for allowing us to serve you for over 62 years. The time has come for us to retire,” the shop, located at 2310 N Florida Ave.,
wrote on social media Thursday night. “Our last day will be December 17, 2022.”

The news comes less than two years after the death of the shop’s namesake in March 2021 .
[content-1] The shop's origins go back to 1958 when Haskins, just 17 years old at the time, bought Tampa Cycle from his uncle before renaming it.

Prior to that, the shop had been around in one form or another since at least 1916 , making it a contender for one of the oldest continuously operated businesses in the City of Tampa.

After Haskins’ death, his family, including wife Michelle Calonge-Haskins and daughter Brittany Calonge, continued his legacy of being there for the non-spandex wearing sect of Tampa’s bicycling community.  And keeping that free air hose dangling outside the front door.


It’s unclear what’s next for the property that sits on a prime corner of fast-changing Tampa Heights, and the city’s permit exploration portal Accela was under maintenance on Thursday night, but we’ll update this post as we learn more.

This is a developing post.

Comments / 13

Cat Scratch
5d ago

They have done so much good for the community. I hope someone picks up the spirit of this shop and continues the service.

Reply(1)
5
Listen Linda Moeee
5d ago

Now the the City of should name a building or street after the father. This business truly was a pillar of the community.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cltampa.com

20 legit Hillsborough County dive bars, and why you should get a drink at all of them

The local watering hole has long been a source of comfort for what ails you. There's just something about the sight of a neon sign that makes you want to shake it off and leave your worries at the door. You might be finishing off a bad week at work, dealing with a breakup, or just having “one of those days.” Regardless of why you’re there, you quickly feel a sense of welcome relief when you sink into a bar stool that helps you forget the world outside.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Rising Boston alt-rock favorite Slothrust plays Tampa Orpheum in December

Tampa Orpheum’s new location has an outdoor stage that is quickly becoming a rite of passage for bands as they make their ascent from intimate club shows to larger venues like Jannus Live and even Yuengling Center. Leah Wellbaum was made for big moments, and it’ll be a treat to see her grab the reins for Slothrust’s tour kickoff happening Thursday, Dec. 1 at Orpheum in Tampa. The run is supporting Slothrust's latest album, Parallel Timeline, the Boston rock band’s first since the pandemic which finds the outfit moving away from guitar soundscapes and using the instrument more like another voice in its grungy, attacking style of hard rock. [event-1]
TAMPA, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

The Brunchery Serving Breakfast & Lunch In Wesley Chapel & New Tampa!

Since opening the second local location (the other is on Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in New Tampa) of The Brunchery Breakfast & Lunch on S.R. 56 in March of this year, owner Alket (Al) Marku says he is thrilled with the way the Wesley Chapel community has already embraced the former long-time location of Wolf’s Den.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
wfla.com

2 single Tampa moms become homeowners Thanksgiving week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two hardworking Tampa moms received the keys to their new homes Tuesday morning. Their dream of homeownership became a reality thanks to the City of Tampa’s Infill Housing Program which offers closing cost help and forgivable down payment loans to buyers in the Dare to Own the Dream Homeownership program.
TAMPA, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
4K+
Followers
832
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy