Aberdeen, MD

CBS Baltimore

Man killed by gunfire in Southwest Baltimore Sunday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southwest Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the southwest part of the city were sent to the 2600 block of St. Benedict Street to investigate a report of a shooting around 4:30 p.m., police said.That's where they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot, according to authorities.Medics pronounced the man dead at the site of the shooting, police said.This is the second deadly shooting in Southwest Baltimore's Mill Hill neighborhood within the past six weeks.In October, a 53-year-old man was shot in the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue, which runs parallel to St. Benedict Street.He died from his injuries at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, according to authorities.In that case, detectives were able to track down the suspected shooter, police said.They arrested 35-year-old Travis Rogers several days later and charged him with first- and second-degree murder along with firearms-related offenses, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting on St. Benedict Street should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Suspect arrested for armed robbery at Wilmington Target

WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Baltimore

Bullets damage car, miss driver during Sunday morning road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Detectives collected several shell casings from the middle of Frankford Avenue following a road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.That's where a motorist shot at another motorist a few minutes after 9 a.m., police said.The bullets struck a 24-year-old man's car in the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to authorities.Police said the road-rage incident initially started in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway.No one was injured when the motorist fired his weapon, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

3 teenagers shot in Aberdeen taken to Shock Trauma

ABERDEEN, Md. — Three teenagers were found shot Wednesday night in Aberdeen, police said. Aberdeen police said multiple 911 calls came in around 8:19 p.m. for a shooting at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Stevens Circle. Police said officers found a chaotic and troubling scene with...
ABERDEEN, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Man for Armed Robbery

Delaware State Police have arrested Allen Locklear, 41, of Wilmington, Delaware, for robberies that occurred at Target in Wilmington. On November 13th, 2022, at approximately 10:37 a.m., troopers responded to Target, located at 1050 Brandywine Parkway, for a late reported robbery. The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store on November 12th and obtained a motorized scooter. When he attempted to exit the store without paying for the scooter, a store employee asked to see his receipt. The suspect, holding what appeared to be a knife, threatened to stab the employee. The suspect then fled the store.
WILMINGTON, DE
foxbaltimore.com

3 shot in Harford County Wednesday night, police say

HARFORD COUNTY (WBFF) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to Shock Trauma and injured another in Harford County, according to Aberdeen Police Department. A spokesperson for the Aberdeen County Police Department says at 8:20 officers were called to the 300 block of Stevens Circle in...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

2 dead following possible domestic shooting

Two men are dead following a reported shooting in the 200-block of Cityview Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Wilmington Police. Police said the incident occurred in the 200-block of Cityview Avenue at about 5:10 p.m. A 52-year-old man died after being taken to a hospital. A 46-year-old man who was described as the suspect also was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WILMINGTON, DE
Ocean City Today

Family of Anton Black alleges systemic cover up by state examiners

GREENSBORO — The family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black disclosed new evidence Thursday alleging that the state medical examiner’s office shielded police from responsibility for in-custody deaths. The evidence was disclosed as part of the amended federal lawsuit against the Office of...
GREENSBORO, MD
Sand Hills Express

Body found among debris in Maryland apartment explosion

A body was discovered in debris at a Gaithersburg, Maryland, apartment complex one day after an explosion injured 12 people, officials said. Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said Thursday evening they are launching a criminal investigation into the blast. “We have some information, again it’s very limited,” Jones said...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Detectives investigate suspicious death of 2-year-old girl in South Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in the South Baltimore neighborhood of Lakeland on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area learned that there was an unresponsive toddler in the 3000 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 7:30 p.m., police said.The officers found the toddler inside a residence and began performing CPR on her until medics arrived, according to authorities.The medics took the child to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.An autopsy will be performed on the child to determine the cause of death, according to authorities.Hours after officers found the unresponsive toddler, a crime lab technician arrived at a house on Elizabeth Avenue to assist detectives with their investigation into the suspicious death.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Arrested After Stabbing Murder

A Glen Burnie man has been arrested after being accused of stabbing a victim to death, authorities say. Swayne Jay Powers Jr., 32, was taken into custody after reportedly stabbing Vincent Eugene Rawlings 3rd, 26, in the 7900 block of Benesch Circle, around 4:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, according to Anne Arundel County police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD

