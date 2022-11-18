ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
930 AM KMPT

Montana Reacts To Brawl Of The Wild 2022

The 121st Brawl Of The Wild ended up exactly as expected, for half of Montana's football fans. For the other half, it was a disappointing rout that left fans reeling. In front of a national audience, the Bobcats beat the Griz 55-21 to host the Great Divide Trophy until next year. It was the 42nd time Montana State had beat the Griz in their storied rivalry (the 2011 game was won by Montana, though the win was vacated after NCAA sanctions.)
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Missoula vs Bozeman Weather: Brawl Of The Wild History

With the biggest yearly football game in Montana due for kickoff on Saturday at noon (listen live HERE) the Missoula/Bozeman rivalry continues to be egged on. There's trash-talking, whataboutism, Twitter and Reddit spats galore. For Griz fans, they have a legitimate reason to be upset that ESPN Gameday is covering Brawl Of The Wild this year, especially after all the lobbying and ruckus we raised last year trying to get them to cover the game in Missoula.
BOZEMAN, MT
930 AM KMPT

What’s Happening In Missoula After The “Brawl Of The Wild”

This weekend all anyone can talk about is the "Brawl of the Wild". The Griz vs. Cats! ESPN College Game Day in Montana! We all know that this is going to be an epic weekend regardless of who wins or loses with 121 years of tradition continuing. This year the "Brawl of the Wild" is in Bozeman. So after the game what are you going to do? There will be a lot happening this weekend in Downtown Missoula, so much to choose from, live music, DJs, scotch tasting, plays and more. So here is a quick list of some of what's happening in Missoula this weekend after the game for you to enjoy.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

A Railroad Strike Could Cost America Up to $2 Billion a Day

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana consumers and businesses, as well as those throughout the country, will be deeply affected if railroad workers go on strike and freight trains no longer roll through the country. KGVO News spoke to Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of Montana Bureau of Business...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Donations Critical as Montana’s Guerrilla Turkey Drive hits “crunch time”

If there's ever a time for Montanans to open their hearts it's today, as we enter crunch time for the 28th annual Guerrilla Drive. The drive, originally launched by the legendary morning radio team of "Craig & Al", aims to help the hungry "one turkey at a time", using a guerrilla warfare approach to make sure everyone has a Thanksgiving meal, and leftovers to last several days. All of the proceeds go to area food banks, the Darby Bread Box, Haven House in Hamilton, Pantry Partners in Stevensville, the Missoula Food Bank, the Mineral County Food Bank in Superior, and Head Start in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Man Attacks Man at a Missoula Bar Over a Pair of Sunglasses

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 19, 2022, 58-year-old Michael Quinn was contacted by Missoula Police Department officers regarding an altercation at a local bar. Officers also contacted the male victim who had visible injuries to his face. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more. “Officers responded to...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Disgusting, Missoula Democrats Blame GOP for Colorado Shootings

There's been over a hundred violent attacks on pro-life churches and pregnancy centers across the United States. Did Montana Republicans blame the Democrats? Christian churches and other pro-life organizations have been attacked by radicalized gunmen. Did Montana Republicans blame the Democrats? When a Bernie Sanders supporter shot at Republicans during a Congressional baseball game practice, did Montana Republicans blame Bernie Sanders?
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Dana Carvey Talks About Missoula and His Montana Roots (Audio)

Montana has its fair share of Montana-born celebrities. One of which is an SNL alumnus and famous comedian, Dana Carvey. Doing celebrity interviews has always been a big bonus of working in radio. I grew up watching Dana Carvey on Saturday Night Live, and like many of you can recite every word to the Waynes World movies. Now while Dana was born in Missoula, his family moved when he was about 2 years old.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Higgins Avenue Beartracks Bridge Won’t be Completed Until Spring

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Higgins Avenue Beartracks Bridge project won’t be completed until the spring, according to Engineering Project Manager Matt Straub for the Higgins Avenue Bridge Project with the Montana Department of Transportation. For the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend, Straub explained the traffic flow over the bridge.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Comedy Show Fundraiser for Local Food banks Coming to Missoula

In 2017 local stand-up comedians started a tradition of having a show at The Roxy Theater each year to raise money and collect non-perishable food items for local food banks. I guess because the only thing better than laughter is laughter for a good cause. This Wednesday, November 23rd at 8pm in The Roxy Theater, the stand-up comedy show "Thanksgoofing" returns. Tickets are on sale now for $9, and on the day of the event tickets are $9 or $5 with a non-perishable food item.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

THANK YOU! Photos from the 2022 Guerrilla Turkey Drive in Missoula, Montana

Western Montana, THANK YOU! The 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive has wrapped up and through the generosity of so many amazing people we were able to collect enough turkeys for our agencies that we work with to help meet their goals. With all of the stories we have heard this year, it really was a year of "unknowns" for the Turkey Drive. We never have any idea if we will be able to help out the agencies that need our help.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

The End of Red Robin In Missoula?

A sign on the entrance of Missoula's Red Robin restaurant at Southgate Mall is informing diners that they are closed, apparently until further notice. The sign also informs the public that there is no timetable for when they will reopen. The sign reads as follows:. Sorry for the inconvenience due...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana AG Has Show and Tell with Fentanyl Reversal Kit

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Radio is not a visual medium, however, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen was in Missoula on Wednesday and brought the new ‘Opioid Reversal Kit’ into the KGVO Talk Back studio to emphasize the seriousness of the fentanyl crisis in Montana. “The last couple...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Missoula First Peoples’ Market This Saturday

The holiday shopping season officially kicks off this weekend. We have heard about "Black Friday" for years and over the past couple years there has been the creation of "Cyber Monday", but let's not forget about "Shop Local Saturday". This is your opportunity to shop at local businesses that rely on your patronage to keep our community going.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Missoula Grocery Store Needs Your Help Finding Their Carts

Orange Street Food Farm needs your help, Missoula. It seems to be missing some shopping carts and they need them back. With the Thanksgiving shopping rush getting ready to happen, they are going to need all of their carts. This is where you come in Missoula: keep your eyes peeled for the bright orange carts. If you can help them get some back you will get a chance at a reward.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Brewery Giving Back With Free Christmas Trees

The Lolo Peak Brewery is giving away Christmas Trees for people that don't have the means to buy one. If you would like to pick one up you can head 6201 Brewery Way in Lolo at the brewery yard and take one, while they last. This is one of those thoughtful gestures that make being part of our community so amazing.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT

Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://930kmpt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy